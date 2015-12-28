World's Best Cruise Lines for Families 2015

Score: 79.16

Downton Abbey fans know all too well about Viking River Cruises: the corporate sponsor of the show wowed viewers with its transportive commercials. And it has also wowed T+L readers—including those with river-faring children. Longships feature Sun Decks complete with a putting green and shuffleboard, as well as a library stocked with board games. A concierge is always on hand to help arrange private excursions, pointing out the port of call’s most kid-friendly parks and activities. Those with an interest in art and history can sit in with mom and dad on expert lectures; there are also chef-led cooking demos and bridge visits with the ship’s captain. And parents with picky or impatient eaters need not worry: you can skip the three-course dinner any night and opt for a more casual pub-style menu in the Aquavit Lounge.