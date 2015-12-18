World's Best Airlines for In-Flight Service 2015

Score: 95.000

It’s been a pretty good year for Singapore, which swept all of the airline categories in the 2015 World’s Best Awards. Their in-flight service is a genuine treat for travelers, thanks in large part to their iconic flight attendants, the Singapore Girls (and Guys). The highly trained, exceptionally poised crewmembers have not gone unnoticed—or unappreciated. “[They] go out of their way to ensure every passenger’s needs are met, regardless of class. Their attention to detail is mind-blowing and makes for an amazing experience.” Another traveler agreed whole-heartedly. “Even though I was flying in economy,” said T+L subscriber Kim Watkinson, “Singapore Airlines treated me like a First Class passenger.”