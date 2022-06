World's Best Airlines for In-Flight Service 2015

Looking for the World's Worst Airlines for in-flight service? Right this way! As much as we grumble about flight delays and lost luggage, we have to admit—keeping travelers happy during long flights in cramped quarters is pretty tricky business: and some airlines don't do so well.Every year, in the annual World's Best Awards survey, we ask readers to rate airlines in a number of different categories, ranging from value to the quality of their loyalty programs. And every year, certain carriers soar above the others.When it comes to in-flight service (everything from how the flight attendants greet you to how good the entertainment system is) Travel + Leisure's readers felt strongly about the airlines that performed the best."This is how flying should be done," reported one pleased passenger. "Cathay Pacific has excellent service—other airlines should pay attention."Though these days it often feels like good service only comes with the highest-priced seats, some airlines were even congratulated for making every traveler (even those in the "cheap seats") feel special."Even if I'm not flying first class, I always felt that I was," said one WBA voter about British Airways. No surprise: royal treatment does not go unnoticed. And—airlines take note—cheerful, helpful flight attendants were able to turn long, turbulent, or otherwise unsatisfactory flights into pleasant experiences.From comforting crying babies to entertaining guests at a full cocktail bar, the best airlines in the world have perfected their in-flight service plans.