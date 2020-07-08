The World's Best Awards 2020

Over the past quarter-century, you, our discerning readers, have shown a commitment to seeking out meaningful travel experiences of the highest caliber. For 2020, hundreds of thousands of you voted in our annual survey, sharing thoughts on favorite hotels, islands, tour operators, and more. To celebrate, this special edition features several expanded lists to honor the places and companies you think, quite simply, are the best out there. Here’s to you, to the winners — and to the big 2-5!
This year’s World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of COVID-19. The results, therefore, reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic. We hope that this year’s honorees will inspire your trips to come — whenever they may be.
While our readers stay in hotels all over the globe, our Top 100 confirm they still save the most love for properties closest to home.
The urban hubs of Mexico continue to charm travelers, while many favorites elsewhere — including Charleston, Florence, and Quebec City — maintain their multiyear reigns.
These far-flung winners promise way more than pristine beaches. Expect world-class wildlife viewing, delectable local foods, and as much (or as little) outdoor activity as your heart desires.
Travelers who love being on the water found themselves spoiled for choice, with ships of all sizes offering electric nightlife, immersive excursions, luxuriously appointed staterooms, and culinary delights that rival some of the best food on land.
Readers love companies that match best-in-class product with a personal touch and investment in innovation. No one does that better than Singapore Airlines — the only honoree to have won its category for all 25 editions of the World's Best Awards.
Wellness has never been more top-of-mind. This year's winners provide integrated, often personalized programs that also embody a deep sense of place and culture.
Whether you want the perfect wildlife adventure or an architecture-focused itinerary along the Silk Road, this year's best operators combine breadth of knowledge with depth of experience to create the ideal custom trip.
