World's Best Family Beach Hotels 2015

Zipline through treetops. Boat to the Molokini crater. Hike through waterfalls. Snorkel in reefs. Spot humpback whales in the wild. Then, when you’ve had your daily adventure, return to your spacious, island-chic digs (entry-level suites are ideal for families with separate living and sleeping spaces and an outside lanai) to chill out and prepare for another perfect sunset. With its activity-filled Kids for All Seasons program and indulgent amenities such as five-course dinners and pool cabanas with refrigerators and Wi-Fi, this Southwest Maui property raises the bar on the concept of upscale family retreat.