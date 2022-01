World's Best Family Beach Hotels 2015

At the Inn at Palmetto Bluff, in South Carolina, families have more than 20,000 acres to play on together—and find plenty of space when they need time apart. With horseback riding trails, wholesome lawn sports, and a pristinely restored antique motor yacht plucked straight from the early 20th century, you won’t waste a moment of your family vacation fretting over how to keep everyone in the group occupied. It’s no wonder it received a perfect score at the top of our Best Family Beach Hotels list.Determined by our annual World’s Best Awards reader survey, the highlighted hotels have more in common than just a killer beachfront. Rooms must be spacious and modern (many boast kitchens for quickie breakfasts and easy snacking). There must be plenty of dining options, both upscale as well as casual. And the presence of a kids’ club? Essential. But what is abundantly clear is that recreation is king. From sport fishing, kayaking, crater hiking, and stand up paddle boarding to tennis, golf, and zip lining, families value activities that can be enjoyed together (and separately).These high-performing properties are keyed in to the fact that parents need downtime, too. Kids and teens are catered to with water sports, adventure outings, and top-notch programming such as surf lessons, hands-on marine biology or exploring tide pools with a local naturalist. The result? Zero planning required. Just wake up and go.So pack your bags and forget the to-do list. These beach resorts have it all figured out.