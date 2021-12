When it comes to high-end safari planners, insider knowledge and impeccable organizing skills are standard. What separates the great outfitters from the very best is the ability to listen to clients and then create a trip that aligns with their personal desires and exceeds their expectations.That’s what lifted Deeper Africa, a small company that specializes in eastern and southern Africa, to the top of this year’s World’s Best list. Wil Smith and Karen Zulauf, the couple behind Deeper Africa, make a point of accommodating each client as they would a personal guest.“Deeper Africa's expert understanding of African safaris, and their willingness to listen and customize our itinerary, allowed us to put together the trip of a lifetime,” wrote one reader. “We could not imagine a more perfect experience.”Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels , resorts, cities airlines , and more. Readers rated safari outfitters on their staff and guides, itineraries and destinations, activities, accommodations, food, and overall value.Deeper Africa was a first-time winner — and it wasn’t the only one. Second place went to another debut, Extraordinary Journeys, founded by mother-daughter team Marcia and Elizabeth Gordon. “Extraordinary Journeys planned by far the best travel experience of my life,” one reader proclaimed. “The itinerary was flawless and everything went off without a hitch. We had a minor hiccup in Mozambique, but Extraordinary Journeys had it sorted out within minutes. I was honestly shocked by their responsiveness.”Here’s to more happy surprises.