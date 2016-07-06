The World's Best Safari Outfitters in 2016
Deeper Africa
Credit: Olaf Otto Becker
When it comes to high-end safari planners, insider knowledge and impeccable organizing skills are standard. What separates the great outfitters from the very best is the ability to listen to clients and then create a trip that aligns with their personal desires and exceeds their expectations.
That’s what lifted Deeper Africa, a small company that specializes in eastern and southern Africa, to the top of this year’s World’s Best list. Wil Smith and Karen Zulauf, the couple behind Deeper Africa, make a point of accommodating each client as they would a personal guest.
“Deeper Africa's expert understanding of African safaris, and their willingness to listen and customize our itinerary, allowed us to put together the trip of a lifetime,” wrote one reader. “We could not imagine a more perfect experience.”
Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated safari outfitters on their staff and guides, itineraries and destinations, activities, accommodations, food, and overall value.
Deeper Africa was a first-time winner — and it wasn’t the only one. Second place went to another debut, Extraordinary Journeys, founded by mother-daughter team Marcia and Elizabeth Gordon. “Extraordinary Journeys planned by far the best travel experience of my life,” one reader proclaimed. “The itinerary was flawless and everything went off without a hitch. We had a minor hiccup in Mozambique, but Extraordinary Journeys had it sorted out within minutes. I was honestly shocked by their responsiveness.”
Here’s to more happy surprises.
No. 10: Africa Adventure Company
Credit: Courtesy of Africa Adventure Company
Score: 94.43
No. 9: Africa Adventure Consultants
Credit: Courtesy of Africa Adventure Consultants
Score: 94.88
No. 8: Thomson Safaris
Credit: Courtesy of Thomson Safaris
Score: 96.67
No. 7: Lion World Travel
Credit: Dook
Score: 97.15
No. 6: Mango African Safaris
Credit: Courtesy of Mango African Safaris
Score: 97.63
No. 5: Ker & Downey
Credit: Courtesy of Ker and Downey
Score: 97.64
No. 4: Rothschild Safaris
Credit: Courtesy of Rothschild Safaris
Score: 97.82
No. 3: Micato Safaris
Credit: Courtesy of Micato Safaris
Score: 98.26
No. 2: Extraordinary Journeys
Credit: Courtesy of Extraordinary Journeys
Score: 98.62
No. 1: Deeper Africa
Credit: Olaf Otto Becker
Score: 99.43
This small outfitter based in Colorado doesn’t try to do it all — geographically, at least. Deeper Africa specializes in just seven countries — Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Namibia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe — and in providing highly personalized service. “Deeper Africa worked with us to get us the exact experience we were looking for,” said one T+L reader. Plus, it's easy to see Deeper Africa’s commitment to conservation-minded, socially conscious tourism. “It was more than a safari,” another reader said. “I felt connected.”