Score: 99.43

This small outfitter based in Colorado doesn’t try to do it all — geographically, at least. Deeper Africa specializes in just seven countries — Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Namibia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe — and in providing highly personalized service. “Deeper Africa worked with us to get us the exact experience we were looking for,” said one T+L reader. Plus, it's easy to see Deeper Africa’s commitment to conservation-minded, socially conscious tourism. “It was more than a safari,” another reader said. “I felt connected.”