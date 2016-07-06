The experience of renting a car is one of those make-or-break moments on your road trip. After all, your car is a crucial part of getting out and seeing new destinations (how else are you going to take that trip around Iceland?).

The quality of the vehicles and the customer service can be the difference between having your car rental be a highlight — or the scourge — of your trip.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Car-rental companies were rated on their service, value, vehicle selection and availability, and rental locations.

"Renting from Enterprise has always been an awesome experience for me," wrote one reader. "The customer service is exceptional and their ability to offer the best option for each individual is superb." Is it any wonder Enterprise makes the list year after year?

Another T+L reader, who prefers Alamo, deemed it "worry-free, fast, and friendly on the budget."

Meanwhile, frequent travelers raved about Hertz Gold Rewards, an elite tier of membership that guarantees your car will be waiting for you upon arrival, plus automatic vehicle upgrades when available. "After using several different car rental agencies, we now only use Hertz if they are available because of the excellent service we've received," said another World's Best voter. She noted that while they're not always the least expensive, she never discovers any of those pesky hidden costs on her final bill. Regular vehicle upgrades don't hurt, either.

But what does it take to be the absolute best in the category? Scroll down to see who scored the No. 1 spot.