    The 10 Best Safari Outfitters

    When checking off a major bucket list trip like a safari, customization and convenience are top of mind for Travel + Leisure readers.

    By
    Rachel Chang
    Rachel Chang
    Rachel Chang

    ​​Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who grew up in the California Bay Area and now lives in New York City (well, Hoboken, New Jersey). She's a solo travel advocate, dumpling addict, and reluctant runner — who managed to finish the NYC marathon three times. She's also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Romania and Poland. Rachel started her editorial career chasing celebrities as a magazine editor (Popstar associate editor, CosmoGirl entertainment editor, J-14 editor-in-chief, Us Weekly senior editor). Along the way, she also started chasing passport stamps and is now a freelance writer and editor contributing to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and The Washington Post, among others. She also edits standalone entertainment and travel magazines. Prior to this, she worked in television publicity at The WB Television Network, and also interned at Nickelodeon and "Dawson's Creek." * 25+ years of media experience in television, magazines, and digital brands * 20+ years of editorial experience as a journalist, writer, and editor * TaiwaneseAmerican.org's 100 Passionate People Pioneer * Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications Professional Gallery Wall of Fame * Received a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of California, Los Angeles * Received a master's degree in magazine, newspaper, and online journalism from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications * Completed writing courses through UCLA Extension, Media Bistro, Gotham Writers Workshop, Yale Writers' Workshop, and the Highlights Foundation * Founding executive board member of the alumni group Newhouse 44 and still serves as a member * 15+ years of experience as a judge for the Mirror Awards

    Published on July 12, 2022
    Travel Beyond
    Travel Beyond, Elephant experiences at Tembo Plains. Photo: Courtesy of Travel Beyond

    Spotting the Big Five is the goal for many safari-goers. But chances of actually getting a glimpse of the elephants, leopards, lions, rhinoceroses, and African buffalos depend greatly on the company guiding the trip — especially its attention to the tiniest of details and its expertise on how to responsibly and carefully navigate on the African fauna's home turf. The best safari outfitters accomplish this with aplomb.

    Every year for our World''s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated tour operators and safari outfitters based on their staff and guides, itineraries and destinations, activities, accommodations, food, and overall value.

    This year, three new safari outfitters entered the top 10 that weren't on last year's list. Deeper Africa (No. 5) is known for going beyond the obvious (a trip to Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo with more than 1,000 mountain gorillas, perhaps?), while Africa Adventure Company (No. 7) is operated by the author of a guidebook on the continent's wildlife who has more than three decades of experience, and Go2Africa (No. 9) is run by people born and raised in Africa. Customization options and personalized service were key for travelers. The "passionate" teams at Extraordinary Journeys (No. 2) took the time to understand what guests were hoping to get out of their safari experience and curate itineraries that were nothing short of "magical." One also called out the thoughtful conveniences — like car services and dayrooms in Nairobi — saying they added an elevated level of comfort that wasn't anticipated but "was a godsend."

    The challenges of traveling during a global pandemic were also assuaged by the top companies, which, a reader, said addressed "every single one of [their] concerns and questions…before it came to mind," especially in a destination that can feel "complicated." One traveler complimented Extraordinary Journeys for making all the "intimidating" and "ever-changing rules" so "seamless."

    Find the full list of this year's best tour operators, as voted by T+L readers, below.

    1. Travel Beyond

    Travel Beyond
    Travel Beyond, horse riding amongst the migration. Courtesy of Travel Beyond

    After coming in fifth last year, this company — which runs tours in Botswana, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zanzibar, among others — rises to the top spot. In operation since 1975, Travel Beyond consistently impressed readers with its emphasis on putting travelers' needs first, by paying "close attention to all the details," and by working "very hard to get to know their clients' travel styles and interest." Its custom itineraries put responsible wildlife viewing and touring the area's unique scenery first, but also added in experiences like wine tastings and visits to historic landmarks to create "the most incredible adventures." A female solo traveler said they've planned "several once-in-a-lifetime trips" for her.

    Score: 99.64

    More information: travelbeyond.com

    2. Extraordinary Journeys

    Extraordinary Journeys
    Extraordinary Journeys, viewing elephants from truck. Somalisa/Courtesy of Extraordinary Journeys

    Score: 99.29

    More information: extraordinaryjourneys.com

    3. Alluring Africa

    Alluring Africa
    Alluring Africa, safari viewing cheetah from truck. Courtesy of Alluring Africa

    Score: 99.19

    More information: alluringafrica.com

    4. Micato Safaris

    Micato Safaris
    Micato Safaris; family viewing giraffe from vehicle in East Africa. Giuliana Provenzano/Courtesy of Micato Safaris

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree.

    Score: 99.03

    More information: micato.com

    5. Deeper Africa

    Deeper Africa
    Deeper Africa, viewing elephants. Courtesy of Deeper Africa

    Score: 98.53

    More information: deeperafrica.com

    6. Wilderness Safaris

    Wilderness Safaris
    Wilderness Safaris, Seba Camp, viewing zebra in Botswana, Africa. Caroline Culbert/Courtesy of Wilderness Safaris

    Score: 97.50

    More information: wilderness-safaris.com

    7. (tie) Africa Adventure Company

    Africa Adventure Company, Kenya, Africa
    Africa Adventure Company at the end of day in Kenya, Africa. Mark Knott/Courtesy of Africa Adventure Company

    Score: 96.67

    More information: africa-adventure.com

    7. (tie) Thomson Safaris

    Thomson Safaris
    Thomson Safaris, tent. Courtesy of Thomson Safaris

    Score: 96.67

    More information: thomsonsafaris.com

    9. Go2Africa

    Go2Africa
    Go2Africa, Justin in Kwazulu Natal. Courtesy of Go2Africa

    Score: 96.01

    More information: go2africa.com

    10. andBeyond

    andBeyond
    Lion on a safari-game-drive-andBeyond. Courtesy of andBeyond.com

    Score: 95.62

    More information: andbeyond.com

