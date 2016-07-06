The Best Safari Lodges in Africa in 2016
Singita Grumeti
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
A safari experience may be the ultimate bucket-list trip — and it’s not just because of the animals.
The chance to see lions, elephants, hyenas, and other creatures in the wild is undeniably appealing. But the safari dream is also about experiencing a sort of times-past luxury in a natural environment — dining on fine china under the stars, sipping afternoon cocktails beneath a towering baobab tree, sleeping between crisp sheets in a roomy tent furnished with antiques.
The lodges that Travel + Leisure readers named the best in Africa this year deliver on all counts.
Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category — which includes safari lodges—readers rated properties on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value.
South African properties made up about two-thirds of the list, with a full four lodges— andBeyond Kirkman's Kamp, Lion Sands Game Reserve, Singita Sabi Sand, and Londolozi—located in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve area, bordering renowned Kruger National Park.
Though the lodges vary in size and décor, they all offer incredible access to wildlife, expert guides, and personalized experiences. “The reserve is magical, the accommodations and the exquisite staff could not be friendlier,” one reader wrote of Londolozi. “The fact that the camp is earth-friendly is a huge plus.”
Private-use camps — which can only be booked by individual groups — are one of the biggest trends in African wildlife tourism, reflecting a growing appetite for intimate experiences. Accordingly, the No. 1 property on our list, Singita Grumeti in Tanzania, is a group of five low-key but elegant lodges in Grumeti game reserve, on the plains near Serengeti National Park. Readers loved the sense of solitude that comes with being in the middle of a 350,000-acre reserve, but also the exceptional service and food that Singita is known for.
No. 10: andBeyond Kirkman's Kamp, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa
Credit: Courtesy of andBeyond
Score: 94.46
No. 9: andBeyond Kichwa Tembo Tented Camp, Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
Credit: Courtesy of andBeyond
Score: 94.50
No. 8: Singita Kruger National Park, South Africa
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
Score: 94.65
No. 7: Madikwe Safari Lodge, Madikwe Game Reserve, South Africa
Credit: Dook
Score: 94.96
No. 6: Lion Sands Game Reserve, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa
Credit: Dook
Score: 95.42
No. 5: Tongabezi Lodge, Livingstone, Zambia
Credit: Courtesy of Tongabezi Lodge
Score: 96.20
No. 4: Mombo Camp and Little Mombo Camp, Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana
Credit: Dana Allen
Score: 96.50
No. 3: Singita Sabi Sand, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
Score: 96.95
No. 2: Londolozi, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa
Credit: Elsa Young
Score: 97.06
No. 1: Singita Grumeti, Serengeti National Park Area, Tanzania
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
Score: 97.11
Nowhere delivers the safari experience quite like Singita Grumeti, a group of five camps near Serengeti National Park. The property includes Serengeti House, a dreamy lodge (with an infinity pool!) and the Faru Faru Lodge, on a hill overlooking the major animal migration route. As one reader put it, “This is the best place to stay in the Serengeti area—and the only place where you can go horseback riding!” Plus: each camp has a dedicated guide, chef, host, and support staff.