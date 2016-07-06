Score: 97.11

Nowhere delivers the safari experience quite like Singita Grumeti, a group of five camps near Serengeti National Park. The property includes Serengeti House, a dreamy lodge (with an infinity pool!) and the Faru Faru Lodge, on a hill overlooking the major animal migration route. As one reader put it, “This is the best place to stay in the Serengeti area—and the only place where you can go horseback riding!” Plus: each camp has a dedicated guide, chef, host, and support staff.