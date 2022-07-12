    The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States

    The best resorts in the western United States, according to Travel + Leisure readers, beckon travelers who appreciate an easygoing sense of sophistication.

    By Hannah Walhout
    Published on July 12, 2022
    The Bunkhouse at Bishop's Lodge, in Santa Fe, New Mexico
    Photo: Mary Robnett

    Travelers to the western U.S. are so spoiled for amazing places to stay that many states in the region — Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming — get their own lists in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards. But resorts in other parts of the West should still be on travelers' radar, especially for anyone in search of stunning forests, slopes, and shores…sans the crowds.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Many beloved resorts in this half of the country are found in secluded locations in the mountains, on rivers and lakes, or overlooking the Pacific. But a few properties on the list offer access to another highlight of the western states: wine. Willows Lodge (No. 8) is not set directly among the vines, but its home in Woodinville, just outside Seattle, is still the beating heart of Washington's viticulture industry, with 130-plus wineries (and their tasting rooms) using grapes from around the state. "The rooms and service were absolutely amazing," one voter remarked. "We will definitely be staying here again."

    Another wine haven can be found at the Allison Inn & Spa, in Oregon's Willamette Valley, which ranked No. 3. The contemporary, 85-key resort is a relaxing home base for exploring the Pinot Noirs and sparkling wines of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA. ("Get a massage, then head to a winery," recommended one reader. "Can't beat it.") The Allison is in great company in Oregon: a third of this year's top properties can be found in the state. Of the No. 2 Stephanie Inn in Cannon Beach, one respondent said: "There's no better place to enjoy the outdoors."

    Travelers who look beyond the busiest slopes in the Rockies will also discover some of the country's best ski resorts. One such property is this year's No. 11 entry: Sun Valley Lodge, in Sun Valley, Idaho. The destination, long a low-key celebrity favorite, is now getting a wider audience. For a less hyped experience, consider visiting in the warmer months — as one reader put it, "winter or summer, this is a fabulous place."

    This year's top property is within striking distance of under-the-radar ski spots, as well as areas for hiking, biking, rafting, and horseback riding. Read on to see the full list of the best resorts in the western United States.

    1. Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, Santa Fe, New Mexico

    A one-bedroom guest suite at Bishop's Lodge, in Santa Fe
    Mary Robnett

    This reborn icon — originally opened in the 1920s and recently acquired by the Auberge Resorts Collection — makes a stunning debut at the top of the 2022 list. Once the desert estate of 19th-century French missionary Jean Baptiste Lamy, the 317-acre property in the Sangre de Cristo foothills still includes the original 150-year-old chapel and lodge. The resort's 83 newly renovated rooms and suites are the epitome of sophisticated Southwest design, with whitewashed kiva fireplaces, black-and-white desert photographs on the walls, and plenty of patterned textiles and other pieces from Native artisans.

    Score: 92.71

    More information: aubergeresorts.com

    2. Stephanie Inn, Cannon Beach, Oregon

    Overview of the Stephanie Inn
    Courtesy of Stephanie Inn

    Score: 92.61

    More information: stephanieinn.com

    3. The Allison Inn & Spa, Newberg, Oregon

    An indoor pool at the Allison Inn & Spa
    Courtesy of The Allison Inn & Spa

    Score: 92.47

    More information: theallison.com

    4. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, Incline Village, Nevada

    Reception desks at the Hyatt Regency Tahoe
    Courtsey of Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino

    Score: 92.00

    More information: hyatt.com

    5. Shore Lodge, McCall, Idaho

    Nighttime exterior of Shore Lodge resort
    Courtesy of Shore Lodge

    Score: 91.18

    More information: shorelodge.com

    6. Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico

    Exterior of the Hyatt Regency Tamaya resort, featuring a circular shaped pool
    Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa

    Score: 90.91

    More information: hyatt.com

    7. Brasada Ranch, Bend, Oregon

    A guest room at the Brasada Ranch
    Courtesy of Brasada Ranch

    Score: 89.55

    More information: brasada.com

    8. Willows Lodge, Woodinville, Washington

    Nighttime exterior of The Willows Lodge
    Courtesy of Willows Lodge

    Score: 89.33

    More information: willowslodge.com

    9. Suncadia Resort, Cle Elum, Washington

    A terrace and firepit at the Suncadia Resort
    Andrew Giammarco/Courtesy of Suncadia Resort

    Score: 89.27

    More information: destinationhotels.com

    10. Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Stateline, Nevada

    A vaulted interior space at the Edgewood Resort at Lake Tahoe
    Courtesy of Edgewood Tahoe

    Score: 89.26

    More information: edgewoodtahoe.com

    11. Sun Valley Lodge, Sun Valley, Idaho

    A circular pool at the Sun Valley Lodge
    Courtesy of Sun Valley Resort

    Score: 87.53

    More information: sunvalley.com

    12. The Coeur d'Alene Golf & Spa Resort, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

    View of Coeur d'Alene Resort and marina area
    Courtesy of Coeur d'Alene Resort

    Score: 87.08

    More information: cdaresort.com

    13. Salish Lodge & Spa, Snoqualmie, Washington

    A spa bath area at the Salish Lodge & Spa
    Courtesy of Salish Lodge & Spa

    Score: 86.96

    More information: salishlodge.com

    14. Salishan Coastal Lodge, Gleneden Beach, Oregon

    Nighttime exterior view of the Salishan Coastal Lodge
    Courtesy of Salishan Coastal Lodge

    Score: 86.95

    More information: salishan.com

    15. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Oregon

    A guest room with water views at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort
    Courtesy of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort

    Score: 86.53

    More information: bandondunesgolf.com

    Was this page helpful?
    Related Articles
    Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
    The 100 Best Hotels in the World
    Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek
    The Top 15 Resort Hotels in the West
    The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch
    The Top 15 Resort Hotels in the West in 2020
    Pool at San Ysidro Ranch
    The 15 Best Resorts in California
    Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Montalcino, Italy
    The 15 Best Resorts in Europe
    Dorado, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Dorado, Puerto Rico
    The 5 Best Resorts in Puerto Rico
    Aerial view of the pool and property at Hotel Wailea
    The 20 Best Resorts in Hawaii
    The outdoor pool at The Ranch Malibu
    The 15 Best Destination Spas in the United States
    Pool at Oberoi Hotels & Resorts
    The 15 Best City Hotels in Asia
    Lounge at White Elephant Palm Beach
    The 15 Best Resorts in Florida
    Exterior street view of Auberge Saint-Antoine
    The 10 Best City Hotels in Canada
    Exterior of Cavas Wine Lodge
    The 5 Best Resorts in South America
    Exterior of Grand Hyatt Tokyo
    The 5 Best Hotels in Tokyo
    Secret Bay resort, in Dominica
    The 25 Best Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas
    A guest suite at The Langham, Melbourne hotel
    The 5 Best City Hotels in Australia and New Zealand
    The Lodge and Spa at Brush Creek Ranch Resort Hotel in the West
    The 10 Best Resort Hotels in the West in 2017