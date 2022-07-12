    The 20 Best Resorts in Hawaii

    The best resorts in Hawaii, according to Travel + Leisure readers, pair a wealth of amenities with unforgettable views.

    By John Wogan
    Published on July 12, 2022
    Aerial view of the pool and property at Hotel Wailea
    Photo: John Russo/Courtesy of Hotel Wailea

    After the Aloha State lifted COVID-19 restrictions, Travel + Leisure readers — particularly families and couples looking for a solid yet remote vacation destination — eagerly returned. The best resorts in Hawaii have kept pace with renovations and updates, making this famous archipelago in the Pacific more appealing than ever.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

    Oahu, Hawaii's most populous (and popular) island, is home to seven properties on this year's list, including Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani (No. 2). Still fresh off its opening in 2019, it features a neutral, calming design scheme that provides a serene retreat from the frenetic atmosphere of its Waikiki location. Its sister hotel, the iconic Halekulani (No. 9), debuted its own refurbishment in October.

    Over on the Island of Hawaii, the Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection (No. 6), impressed readers with its "gorgeous remodel," referring to the hotel's reopening in 2020 after a massive overhaul. "The staff are attentive and gracious," one voter added. "The views are spectacular, and the resort amenities are plentiful, so you don't feel the need to leave the property."

    Kauai, meanwhile, had three hotels on the list, including Ko'a Kea Hotel & Resort (No. 7), on the island's famed Poipu Beach. "This is our favorite place in Kauai, if not all of Hawaii," enthused one reader. "The location is beautiful, the team is amazing, and the food is incredible. The Lomilomi massage in the spa should not be missed."

    It was Maui's Hotel Wailea, though, that earned the top spot. Read on for more about what made it the favorite, as well as the full list of the best resort hotels in Hawaii.

    1. Hotel Wailea, Maui

    Aerial view the property at Hotel Wailea
    Elliott Chau/Courtesy of Hotel Wailea

    "Hotel Wailea is heaven on Earth," according to a reader. The 15-acre, adults-only property is unique among the nearby resorts in that it's not beachfront — but that's a good thing for guests who prefer the quiet that comes with a location high on a hill, overlooking the sea. Because there are no children, the atmosphere leans toward the "relaxing and romantic," as one reader described. Others loved the oversize guest rooms, which come with big balconies and are "nicely furnished, with a clean, contemporary feel that's also cozy." While the huge pool deck (fringed by cabanas, lush greenery, and the poolside café) is a big draw for hanging out, beach access is available anytime during the day via the hotel's shuttle, which can whisk guests to Maui's picture-perfect shores in just two minutes. Several readers also mentioned the outstanding service: "Every member of the staff makes you feel at home."

    Score: 94.86

    More information: hotelwailea.com

    2. Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, Oahu

    View from a guest room at Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani
    Courtesy of Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani

    Score: 94.59

    More information: halepuna.com

    3. Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Maui

    Aerial view of the property and beach at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea
    Courtesy of Four Seasons

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 94.20

    More information: fourseasons.com

    4. Prince Waikiki, Oahu

    The club lounge at Prince Waikiki
    Courtesy of Prince Waikiki

    Score: 93.90

    More information: princewaikiki.com

    5. Montage Kapalua Bay, Maui

    The pool and property at Montage Kapalua Bay
    Courtesy of Montage Kapalua Bay

    Score: 93.38

    More information: montagehotels.com

    6. Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection, Island of Hawaii

    View from a master bedroom bungalow at Mauna Lani
    Courtesy of Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection

    Score: 93.18

    More information: aubergeresorts.com

    7. Ko'a Kea Hotel & Resort at Po'ipu Beach, Kauai

    The Ko'a Kea Hotel & Resort at sunset
    Courtesy of Ko'a Kea Hotel & Resort

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 92.95

    More information: meritagecollection.com

    8. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, Oahu

    The pool deck at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach
    Don Riddle/Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach

    Score: 92.87

    More information: ritzcarlton.com

    9. Halekulani, Oahu

    View from the Orchid Suite at Halekulani
    Courtesy of Halekulani

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 92.72

    Information: halekulani.com

    10. Four Seasons Resort Lanai, Lanai

    The pool and property at Four Seasons Resort Lanai
    Courtesy of Four Seasons

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 92.68

    More information: fourseasons.com

    11. Fairmont Orchid, Hawaii, Island of Hawaii

    Aerial of the beach and property at The Fairmont Orchid, Hawaii
    Courtesy of Accor

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 92.56

    More information: fairmont.com

    12. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Island of Hawaii

    View from a guestroom at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai
    Nikolas Koenig/Courtesy of Four Seasons

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 92.44

    More information: fourseasons.com

    13. Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, Oahu

    Aerial view of the beach and property at Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort
    George Russell/Courtesy of Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort

    Score: 92.38

    More information: outriggerreef.com

    14. The Kahala Hotel & Resort, Oahu

    Aerial view of The Kahala Hotel & Resort
    Courtesy of The Kahala Hotel & Resort

    Score: 91.38

    More information: kahalaresort.com

    15. Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Autograph Collection, Island of Hawaii

    Aerial view of the beach and pool at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel
    Zach Stovall/Courtesy of Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Autograph Collection

    Score: 91.29

    More information: maunakearesort.com

    16. Hanalei Colony Resort, Kauai

    Oceanfront Premium Living room at Hanalei Colony Resort
    Courtesy of Hanalei Colony Resort

    Score: 91.06

    More information: hcr.com

    17. Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, Kauai

    The property at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa
    Courtesy of Hyatt

    Score: 90.86

    More information: hyatt.com

    18. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Maui

    Aerial view of Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort
    Courtesy of Hyatt

    Score: 90.84

    More information: hyatt.com

    19. The Laylow, Autograph Collection, Oahu

    The pool deck at The Laylow, Autograph Collection
    Ramon C. Purcell/Courtesy of The Laylow, Autograph Collection

    Score: 90.73

    More information: laylowwaikiki.com

    20. Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui

    Aerial view of the pools and property at The Fairmont Kea Lani
    Courtesy of Accor

    Score: 90.69

    More information: fairmont.com

