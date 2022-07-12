    The 15 Best Resorts in California

    The best California resort hotels, according to Travel + Leisure readers, connect their guests to the Golden State's spectacular nature and world-class wineries.

    By John Wogan
    Published on July 12, 2022
    Pool at San Ysidro Ranch
    Photo: Courtesy of San Ysidro Ranch

    Travelers have been eager to spend time outdoors, and the Golden State delivers mightily on this front. The best resorts in California, according to Travel + Leisure readers, are the ones that put nature center stage.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

    While seaside hideaways might be the first places that come to mind, the state has plenty of gems tucked into valleys or the agricultural inland. Take, for instance, Ojai Valley Inn (No. 11), which is ringed by the Topatopa Mountains. "The location is magical," said one reader, who went on to rave about the "incredible" staff and about the hotel's signature restaurant, Olivella, declaring it "one of the best Italian restaurants in the United States."

    Still, the pull of the Pacific remains strong, and perennial favorites on the list appear once again, including two properties in Big Sur: Alila Ventana Big Sur (No. 15) and Post Ranch Inn (No. 14). Both properties are perched above a dramatic stretch of this famous coastline south of Carmel. One reader claimed the latter was "the best luxury getaway in the U.S.," thanks to the "extraordinary location and rooms, fabulous food, and incredible spa." Another appreciated the "beautiful views" and "top-notch service."

    But it was San Ysidro Ranch, in Santa Barbara, that won the top spot. Read on for more about what made it the favorite and the full list of the best resort hotels in California.

    1. San Ysidro Ranch, Santa Barbara

    Gardens and Exterior of San Ysidro Ranch
    Courtesy of San Ysidro Ranch

    "Truly one of the most spectacular hotels in the world" is how one reader described this year's winner, which has hosted such famous guests as Jackie and John F. Kennedy, Audrey Hepburn, and Lucille Ball. Once a citrus farm, San Ysidro Ranch sits on 550 acres, full of lavender, olive and oak trees, and gardens — all framed by the Santa Ynez Mountains. The resort's 38 bungalows were thoughtfully designed with cozy touches: each comes with a stone fireplace, a private outdoor patio (most with a hot tub and a rain shower), king-size four-poster beds, and eclectic décor (think Persian rugs, antique furnishings).

    Score: 96.57

    More information: sanysidroranch.com

    2. Rosewood Miramar Beach, Montecito

    Beach House King at Rosewood Miramar Beach
    Courtesy of Rosewood Miramar Beach

    Score: 96.14

    More information: rosewoodhotels.com

    3. Sparrows Lodge, Palm Springs

    Pool at Sparrows Lodge
    Courtesy of Sparrows Lodge

    Score: 95.58

    More information: sparrowslodge.com

    4. MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa, Sonoma

    Guest room at MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa
    Courtesy of MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa

    Score: 95.45

    More information: macarthurplace.com

    5. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, Rancho Santa Fe

    Outdoor shower at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa
    Courtesy of Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

    Score: 94.80

    More information: ranchovalencia.com

    6. L'Auberge Del Mar

    Guest room at L'Auberge Del Mar
    Courtesy of L'Auberge Del Mar

    Score: 94.74

    More information: laubergedelmar.com

    7. Brewery Gulch Inn, Mendocino

    Exterior of Brewery Gulch Inn
    Courtesy of Brewery Gulch Inn

    Score: 94.38

    More information: brewerygulchinn.com

    8. Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, Dana Point

    Pool at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club
    Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club

    Score: 94.21

    More information: waldorfastoriamonarchbeach.com

    9. Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection, Napa

    Guest room at Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection
    Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

    Score: 94.14

    More information: aubergeresorts.com

    10. The Ranch at Laguna Beach

    Aerial view of The Ranch at Laguna Beach
    Courtesy of The Ranch at Laguna Beach

    Score: 93.88

    More information: theranchlb.com

    11. Ojai Valley Inn

    Exterior of Ojai Valley Inn
    Courtesy of Ojai Valley Inn

    Score: 93.40

    More information: ojaivalleyinn.com

    12. Rosewood Sand Hill, Menlo Park

    Pool at Rosewood Sand Hill
    Courtesy of Rosewood Sand Hill

    Score: 93.39

    More information: rosewoodhotels.com

    13. Holiday House, Palm Springs

    Guest room at Holiday House
    Courtesy of Holiday House

    Score: 93.33

    More information: holidayhouseps.com

    14. Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur

    Ocean House at Post Ranch Inn
    Kodiak Greenwood

    Score: 93.26

    More information: postranchinn.com

    15. Alila Ventana Big Sur

    Exterior of Alila Ventana Big Sur
    Courtesy of Alila Ventana Big Sur

    Score: 93.17

    More information: ventanabigsur.com

