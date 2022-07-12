    The 10 Best Resort Hotels in Canada

    The best resorts in Canada, according to Travel + Leisure readers, are the ones that put nature front and center.

    By
    Liz Cantrell
    Liz Cantrell headshot
    Liz Cantrell

    Published on July 12, 2022
    Exterior and back property at Manoir Hovey
    Photo: Courtesy of Manoir Hovey

    Travelers expect impeccable service and stunning design from any world-class hotel. But when considering a trip to Canada, travelers also look for jaw-dropping landscapes. It follows, then, that the best resorts in Canada make the outdoors the centerpiece of the guest experience — whether that means skiing in Banff, Alberta, or fishing on Lake Massawippi in Quebec.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Seven of this year's top 10 were located in the western provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, while the eastern province of Quebec claimed three spots. Many properties — including Hall of Famers No. 2 Fairmont Chateau Whistler and No. 10 the Wickaninnish Inn — are repeat winners that readers return to time and again.

    The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, which ranked No. 6, earned high marks for its awe-inspiring lake views. Another voter appreciated the family-friendly atmosphere at Quebec's No. 4 Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu, saying it was "a lovely, quiet hotel with plenty of space for our girls to walk around."

    And for the second year in a row, it was the intimate Manoir Hovey in Quebec that was named No. 1 among the best resorts in Canada.

    1. Manoir Hovey, North Hatley, Quebec

    A guest room with fireplace at Manoir Hovey
    Drew Hadley/Courtesy of Manoir Hovey

    This 36-room Relais & Châteaux property sits on the shores of Lake Massawippi. Nestled in 30 acres of forest, the sense of seclusion is real — and so is the authentic Québécois charm. "It's like stepping back in time," one reader said. "We come back here as often as we can, whenever we need a respite from the world." Most rooms have fireplaces, and suites have canopy beds and balconies with rolling views of the surrounding woods. In the summer, guests fill their days with activities such as bicycling the scenic 8.6-mile gravel bike path constructed on a former railway line. Come winter, the fun involves ice skating on the frozen lake and snowshoeing on the hotel's grounds.

    Score: 96.83

    More information: manoirhovey.com

    2. Fairmont Chateau Whistler, British Columbia

    A guest room living room at Fairmont Chateau Whistler
    Kate Kunz/Courtesy of Accor

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 93.09

    More information: fairmont.com

    3. Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Alberta

    View from a guestroom at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise
    Kevin Kaminski/Courtesy of Accor

    Score: 91.41

    More information: fairmont.com

    4. Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu, La Malbaie, Quebec

    Aerial view of Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu
    Chris Sanchez/Courtesy of Accor

    Score: 91.16

    More information: fairmont.com

    5. Fairmont Banff Springs, Banff, Alberta

    Exterior of The Fairmont Banff Springs
    Kate Kunz/Courtesy of Accor

    Score: 90.18

    More information: fairmont.com

    6. Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Jasper, Alberta

    Exterior view of pool and property at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge
    Steven Errico/Courtesy of Accor

    Score: 89.93

    More information: fairmont.com

    7. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler, British Columbia

    A guest rooms living area at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler
    Christian Horan/Courtesy of Four Seasons

    Score: 88.71

    More information: fourseasons.com

    8. Fairmont Le Château Montebello, Montebello, Quebec

    Interior lodge at Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello
    Citizen North/Courtesy of Accor

    Score: 88.50

    More information: fairmont.com

    9. The Westin Resort & Spa, Whistler, British Columbia

    Interior of lobby lounge area at The Westin Resort & Spa, Whistler
    Gillian Jackson/Courtesy of Westin Hotels & Resorts

    Score: 87.76

    More information: marriott.com

    10. The Wickaninnish Inn, Tofino, British Columbia

    View from a Premier Room at The Wickaninnish Inn
    Kyler Vos/Courtesy of The Wickaninnish Inn

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 87.58

    More information: wickinn.com

