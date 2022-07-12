The 10 Best Resort Hotels in Canada

Travelers expect impeccable service and stunning design from any world-class hotel. But when considering a trip to Canada, travelers also look for jaw-dropping landscapes. It follows, then, that the best resorts in Canada make the outdoors the centerpiece of the guest experience — whether that means skiing in Banff, Alberta, or fishing on Lake Massawippi in Quebec.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Seven of this year's top 10 were located in the western provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, while the eastern province of Quebec claimed three spots. Many properties — including Hall of Famers No. 2 Fairmont Chateau Whistler and No. 10 the Wickaninnish Inn — are repeat winners that readers return to time and again.

The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, which ranked No. 6, earned high marks for its awe-inspiring lake views. Another voter appreciated the family-friendly atmosphere at Quebec's No. 4 Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu, saying it was "a lovely, quiet hotel with plenty of space for our girls to walk around."

And for the second year in a row, it was the intimate Manoir Hovey in Quebec that was named No. 1 among the best resorts in Canada.

1. Manoir Hovey, North Hatley, Quebec

Drew Hadley/Courtesy of Manoir Hovey

This 36-room Relais & Châteaux property sits on the shores of Lake Massawippi. Nestled in 30 acres of forest, the sense of seclusion is real — and so is the authentic Québécois charm. "It's like stepping back in time," one reader said. "We come back here as often as we can, whenever we need a respite from the world." Most rooms have fireplaces, and suites have canopy beds and balconies with rolling views of the surrounding woods. In the summer, guests fill their days with activities such as bicycling the scenic 8.6-mile gravel bike path constructed on a former railway line. Come winter, the fun involves ice skating on the frozen lake and snowshoeing on the hotel's grounds.

Score: 96.83

More information: manoirhovey.com

2. Fairmont Chateau Whistler, British Columbia

Kate Kunz/Courtesy of Accor

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 93.09

More information: fairmont.com

3. Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Alberta

Kevin Kaminski/Courtesy of Accor

Score: 91.41

More information: fairmont.com

4. Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu, La Malbaie, Quebec

Chris Sanchez/Courtesy of Accor

Score: 91.16

More information: fairmont.com

5. Fairmont Banff Springs, Banff, Alberta

Kate Kunz/Courtesy of Accor

Score: 90.18

More information: fairmont.com

6. Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Jasper, Alberta

Steven Errico/Courtesy of Accor

Score: 89.93

More information: fairmont.com

7. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler, British Columbia

Christian Horan/Courtesy of Four Seasons

Score: 88.71

More information: fourseasons.com

8. Fairmont Le Château Montebello, Montebello, Quebec

Citizen North/Courtesy of Accor

Score: 88.50

More information: fairmont.com

9. The Westin Resort & Spa, Whistler, British Columbia

Gillian Jackson/Courtesy of Westin Hotels & Resorts

Score: 87.76

More information: marriott.com

10. The Wickaninnish Inn, Tofino, British Columbia

Kyler Vos/Courtesy of The Wickaninnish Inn

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 87.58

More information: wickinn.com