The 5 Best Hotels in Rome

Lively piazzas, ancient monuments, piping-hot bowls of bucatini all'amatriciana: there is no place like Rome. Founded in 753 B.C., the Eternal City has sights, restaurants, and a dolce-vita lifestyle that beckon travelers first and foremost, but the Italian capital's grand hotels are also star attractions.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Hotel de la Ville, hotel guest suite with terrace, Rome, Italy. Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

Rome is one of those cities that envelops the senses and manages to hit even first-time visitors with nostalgia, just by being itself. But when it comes to truly feeling settled abroad, T+L readers believe having a five-star home base never hurts. All five of Rome's top hotels are perfect examples of how a luxury stay with top-tier service can take a dream vacation from great to unforgettable. "No words are enough," one reader said about the No. 2 Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel. "This hotel is magic."

But it was another Rocco Forte location, Hotel de la Ville, that took home the No. 1 spot on this year's ranking of the best hotels in Rome, according to T+L readers. Read on to find out why, and to see which other properties made the list.

1. Hotel de la Ville, a Rocco Forte Hotel

Hotel de la Ville, Panoramic Suite with terrace Sitting Room, Rome, Italy. Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

The prestigious Rocco Forte hotel group took the top two spots on Rome's list this year — a fitting way to celebrate its 25th anniversary — but readers couldn't stop raving about Hotel de la Ville and its welcoming staff most of all. Atop the iconic Spanish Steps and just a few minutes' walk from the designer boutiques of Via dei Condotti, Hotel de la Ville brings the magic of Rome into each of its rooms and suites through its artwork, antique details, and luxurious fabrics. Splurge on a terrace suite and soak in all the warmth the city has to offer, sip a Spritz at what one reader called "the best rooftop bar in the city," and enjoy an evening meal by renowned Roman chef Fulvio Pierangelini beneath a striped umbrella and romantic fairy lights.

Score: 97.17

More information: roccofortehotels.com

2. Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel

Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel, terrance view, Rome, Italy. Courtesy of Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel

Score: 93.08

More information: roccofortehotels.com

3. St. Regis Rome

St. Regis Rome Hotel, Cinnamon guest suit, Rome, Italy. Courtesy of St. Regis Rome Hotel

Score: 92.92

More information: marriott.com

4. Hotel Eden

Hotel Eden, hotel library and cinema, Rome, Italy. Courtesy of Dorchester Collection

Score: 92.70

More information: dorchestercollection.com

5. J.K. Place Roma

Courtesy of J.K. Place Roma, hotel restaurant, Rome, Italy. Courtesy of J.K. Place Roma

Score: 92.57

More information: jkroma.com