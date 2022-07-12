The 15 Best Hotels in Greater Los Angeles

Though Downtown and the Eastside have seen boutique hotels opening at a rapid clip over the past few years, travelers remain enchanted by the city's glamorous Westside. In fact, all 15 of this year's best hotels in Los Angeles, as voted by Travel + Leisure readers, are located west of the 101.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

The vast majority of properties on this year's list are storied hotels, but two Sunset Strip newcomers have arrived on the scene with a bang: the West Hollywood Edition (No. 4), which debuted in 2019, and the Pendry West Hollywood (No. 2), which opened just last spring. "Vibrant and charming," wrote one fan of the Pendry, with another commenting on the "amazing service." Decorated in tones of royal blue and gold, the 149 guest rooms and suites channel a sense of Art Deco glamour. That sensibility extends to Merois, the scene-y Wolfgang Puck restaurant on the hotel's rooftop.

Many readers wanted to be in Santa Monica, with its popular beaches, nostalgic pier, and shop-filled promenade. Five hotels in the area made it onto this year's list, but none ranked higher than the Kelly Wearstler–designed Proper, which earned a No. 5 ranking on the strength of its casual-cool interiors, central location, and stylish rooftop bar, Calabra. "Everything is within walking distance," one reader noted. "Go to the rooftop bar and you can see the ocean from one side and the mountains from the other."

Five hotels in tony Beverly Hills also caught readers' eyes. The Peninsula (No. 9) earned accolades for its hospitality. "The staff and service are unmatched compared to the other properties in the area," one reader said. The swanky Beverly Hills Hotel (No. 10) remains "a legendary Hollywood meeting location," according to a voter, who spotted Nicole Kidman during a meal at the Polo Lounge.

But it was yet another Beverly Hills icon that emerged atop this year's list of the best hotels in Los Angeles. Find out why readers are so enamored with the L'Ermitage Beverly Hills.

1. L'Ermitage Beverly Hills

Courtesy of L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

"From start to finish, this hotel and everyone that works there is on point," one reader wrote of this longtime L.A. favorite. Many travelers — including VIPs like celebrities and foreign officials — choose this 116-suite hotel, located on a quiet residential street, for the sense of privacy it provides. Those seeking an even deeper sense of solitude might unwind at the heated rooftop pool or head to the spa for a facial or massage. For a different kind of indulgence, there's Avec Nous, the on-site French restaurant serving steak frites, oysters, and other bistro classics.

Score: 96.28

More information: lermitagebeverlyhills.com

2. Pendry West Hollywood

Courtesy of Pendry West Hollywood

Score: 95.68

More information: pendry.com

3. Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Score: 94.03

More information: waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com

4. The West Hollywood Edition

Nikolas Koenig

Score: 93.33

More information: editionhotels.com

5. Santa Monica Proper Hotel

The Ingalls/Courtesy of Santa Monica Proper Hotel

Score: 92.61

More information: properhotel.com

6. The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills, West Hollywood

Courtesy of The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills

Score: 92.53

More information: thelondonwesthollywood.com

7. Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles

Courtesy of Hotel Bel-Air

Score: 92.48

More information: dorchestercollection.com

8. Viceroy Santa Monica

Courtesy of Viceroy Santa Monica

Score: 91.80

More information: viceroyhotelsandresorts.com

9. The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Courtesy of The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Score: 90.89

More information: peninsula.com

10. The Beverly Hills Hotel

Courtesy of The Beverly Hills Hotel

Score: 90.63

More information: dorchestercollection.com

11. The Garland, North Hollywood

Courtesy of The Garland

Score: 90.33

More information: thegarland.com

12. Hotel Casa del Mar, Santa Monica

Courtesy of Hotel Casa del Mar

Score: 89.88

More information: hotelcasadelmar.com

13. Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica

Courtesy of Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica

Score: 88.50

More information: fairmont.com

14. Shutters on the Beach, Santa Monica

Courtesy of Shutters on the Beach

Score: 88.41

More information: shuttersonthebeach.com

15. Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, Beverly Hills

Courtesy of Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills, A Four Seasons Hotel

Score: 88.10

More information: fourseasons.com