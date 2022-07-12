    The 15 Best Hotels in Greater Los Angeles

    The best hotels in Los Angeles, according to Travel + Leisure readers, capitalize on the city’s glitzy reputation and energy-packed beaches.

    By Sarah Bruning
    Published on July 12, 2022
    Guest room at L’Ermitage Beverly Hills
    Photo: Courtesy of L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

    Though Downtown and the Eastside have seen boutique hotels opening at a rapid clip over the past few years, travelers remain enchanted by the city's glamorous Westside. In fact, all 15 of this year's best hotels in Los Angeles, as voted by Travel + Leisure readers, are located west of the 101.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    The vast majority of properties on this year's list are storied hotels, but two Sunset Strip newcomers have arrived on the scene with a bang: the West Hollywood Edition (No. 4), which debuted in 2019, and the Pendry West Hollywood (No. 2), which opened just last spring. "Vibrant and charming," wrote one fan of the Pendry, with another commenting on the "amazing service." Decorated in tones of royal blue and gold, the 149 guest rooms and suites channel a sense of Art Deco glamour. That sensibility extends to Merois, the scene-y Wolfgang Puck restaurant on the hotel's rooftop.

    Many readers wanted to be in Santa Monica, with its popular beaches, nostalgic pier, and shop-filled promenade. Five hotels in the area made it onto this year's list, but none ranked higher than the Kelly Wearstler–designed Proper, which earned a No. 5 ranking on the strength of its casual-cool interiors, central location, and stylish rooftop bar, Calabra. "Everything is within walking distance," one reader noted. "Go to the rooftop bar and you can see the ocean from one side and the mountains from the other."

    Five hotels in tony Beverly Hills also caught readers' eyes. The Peninsula (No. 9) earned accolades for its hospitality. "The staff and service are unmatched compared to the other properties in the area," one reader said. The swanky Beverly Hills Hotel (No. 10) remains "a legendary Hollywood meeting location," according to a voter, who spotted Nicole Kidman during a meal at the Polo Lounge.

    But it was yet another Beverly Hills icon that emerged atop this year's list of the best hotels in Los Angeles. Find out why readers are so enamored with the L'Ermitage Beverly Hills.

    1. L'Ermitage Beverly Hills

    Pool at L’Ermitage Beverly Hills
    Courtesy of L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

    "From start to finish, this hotel and everyone that works there is on point," one reader wrote of this longtime L.A. favorite. Many travelers — including VIPs like celebrities and foreign officials — choose this 116-suite hotel, located on a quiet residential street, for the sense of privacy it provides. Those seeking an even deeper sense of solitude might unwind at the heated rooftop pool or head to the spa for a facial or massage. For a different kind of indulgence, there's Avec Nous, the on-site French restaurant serving steak frites, oysters, and other bistro classics.

    Score: 96.28

    More information: lermitagebeverlyhills.com

    2. Pendry West Hollywood

    Guest room at Pendry West Hollywood
    Courtesy of Pendry West Hollywood

    Score: 95.68

    More information: pendry.com

    3. Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

    Pool at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills
    Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

    Score: 94.03

    More information: waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com

    4. The West Hollywood Edition

    Guest room at The West Hollywood Edition
    Nikolas Koenig

    Score: 93.33

    More information: editionhotels.com

    5. Santa Monica Proper Hotel

    Guest room at Santa Monica Proper Hotel
    The Ingalls/Courtesy of Santa Monica Proper Hotel

    Score: 92.61

    More information: properhotel.com

    6. The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills, West Hollywood

    Guest room at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills
    Courtesy of The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills

    Score: 92.53

    More information: thelondonwesthollywood.com

    7. Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles

    Guest room at Hotel Bel-Air
    Courtesy of Hotel Bel-Air

    Score: 92.48

    More information: dorchestercollection.com

    8. Viceroy Santa Monica

    Pool at Viceroy Santa Monica
    Courtesy of Viceroy Santa Monica

    Score: 91.80

    More information: viceroyhotelsandresorts.com

    9. The Peninsula Beverly Hills

    Grand Deluxe Suite at The Peninsula Beverly Hills
    Courtesy of The Peninsula Beverly Hills

    Score: 90.89

    More information: peninsula.com

    10. The Beverly Hills Hotel

    Dining at The Beverly Hills Hotel
    Courtesy of The Beverly Hills Hotel

    Score: 90.63

    More information: dorchestercollection.com

    11. The Garland, North Hollywood

    Pool at The Garland
    Courtesy of The Garland

    Score: 90.33

    More information: thegarland.com

    12. Hotel Casa del Mar, Santa Monica

    Courtesy of Hotel Casa del Mar
    Courtesy of Hotel Casa del Mar

    Score: 89.88

    More information: hotelcasadelmar.com

    13. Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica

    Aerial view of Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica
    Courtesy of Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica

    Score: 88.50

    More information: fairmont.com

    14. Shutters on the Beach, Santa Monica

    Aerial view of Shutters on the Beach
    Courtesy of Shutters on the Beach

    Score: 88.41

    More information: shuttersonthebeach.com

    15. Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, Beverly Hills

    Guest room at Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills, A Four Seasons Hotel
    Courtesy of Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills, A Four Seasons Hotel

    Score: 88.10

    More information: fourseasons.com

