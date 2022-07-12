The 5 Best Hotels in Florence Iconic cities attract travelers with high expectations — and, according to Travel + Leisure readers, the best hotels in Florence don’t disappoint. By Nina Ruggiero Nina Ruggiero Instagram Twitter Nina Ruggiero is Travel + Leisure's digital editorial director. A New Yorker based in Los Angeles, she has a special interest in beach destinations, outdoor adventures, unique hotels, pet-friendly travel with her golden retriever, @travelswithcali, and all things Italy. She has studied Italian in Rome and Sicily, taken the world's longest flight to Singapore (twice in four days), driven a canal barge through Wales, and been stung by one of Marlon Brando's bees on the island of Tetiaroa. Nina graduated from the University of Miami with honors in news journalism. Florentines are famously proud of their city, and rightfully so. The capital of Tuscany and birthplace of the Italian Renaissance, Florence is an epicenter of art, history, culture, and architecture, charmingly set along the Arno River. Visitors spend days admiring some of the world's greatest masterpieces at the Uffizi and Accademia galleries, climbing the 463 steps of the magnificent Duomo, and strolling the stunning Boboli Gardens. So it's only fitting that the end of the day should be just as special — and travelers are spoiled for choice when it comes to the best hotels in Florence. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities. Portrait Firenze hotel Superior Suite River View, Florence, Italy. Courtesy of the Lungarno Collection As in any Italian city, the food in Florence is a highlight — and a significant factor in hotel selection. Hotel Lungarno, No. 4, and the Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, No. 5, each house a Michelin-starred restaurant. At Hotel Lungarno, Borgo San Jacopo has a new menu to accompany the views over the Ponte Vecchio that it's become known for. At the Four Seasons, Il Palagio serves fresh Tuscan ingredients and local wines best enjoyed on its leafy terrace. Above all, the top five city hotels in Florence lived up to visitors' high expectations with excellent service, sophisticated design, and unforgettable views. One reader called No. 3 Helvetia & Bristol Firenze "different, better, and special," raving about the "over and beyond" staff. Another loved his stay at "intimate" Hotel Savoy (No. 2) — an adjective that also fits this year's No. 1 pick, Portrait Firenze, an refined, residential-feeling property with only 37 rooms, most with balconies overlooking the Arno. 1. Portrait Firenze Portrait Firenze, hotel lobby, Florence, Italy. Courtesy of the Lungarno Collection Portrait Firenze is part of the Lungarno Collection, owned by the high-fashion Ferragamo family — and it shows. Its suites ooze with style, channeling the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly. Vintage photographs dot the walls beside glamorous furnishings and grand marble bathrooms. That 1950s-era allure spills out to the hotel's riverside Caffè dell'Oro, where guests gush about the views and people-watching. But it's the over-the-top, 2,939-square-foot penthouse floor that has the best vantage point of all. It sleeps 10 and boasts a terrace that spans the full façade of the building, overlooking the city, the Arno, and the hotel's private inner courtyard. Score: 98.25 More information: lungarnocollection.com 2. Hotel Savoy, a Rocco Forte Hotel Hotel SavoyPresidential hotel suite, Florence, Italy. Courtesy of Hotel Savoy Score: 96.47 More information: roccofortehotels.com 3. Helvetia & Bristol Firenze Helvetia and; Bristol Firenze – Starhotels Collezione, hotel guest room in Florence, Italy. Courtesy of Helvetia & Bristol Firenze – Starhotels Collezione Score: 95.60 More information: collezione.starhotels.com 4. Hotel Lungarno Hotel Lungarno, hotel balcony view of Florence, Italy. Courtesy of the Lungarno Collection Score: 93.89 More information: lungarnocollection.com 5. Four Seasons Hotel Firenze Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, hotel guest room in Florence, Italy. Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Firenze Score: 92.71 More information: fourseasons.com Was this page helpful? 