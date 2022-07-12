    The 10 Best City Hotels in Canada

    The best city hotels in Canada, according to Travel + Leisure readers, exude easygoing hospitality and old-world glamour.

    By
    Liz Cantrell
    Liz Cantrell

    Liz Cantrell is an associate editor at Travel + Leisure. She edits stories with a focus on outdoor and adventure travel, as well as Canada, Northern Europe, and the Southeastern U.S. She also helps edit the T+L A-List of top travel advisors.

    Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
    Published on July 12, 2022
    Exterior street view of Auberge Saint-Antoine
    Photo: Francis Fontaine/Courtesy of Auberge Saint-Antoine

    Travelers are spoiled for hotel choice when visiting our neighbor to the north. This holds especially true if they're visiting Quebec and British Columbia, the provinces where eight of the 10 best city hotels in Canada, according to Travel + Leisure readers, are concentrated.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    In choosing the best city hotels in Canada, readers prioritized service and location. In the port city of Victoria, British Columbia, that meant proximity to the picturesque harbor, which serves as a jumping-off point for whale-watching tours. Of the No. 4 Magnolia Hotel and Spa, one traveler said, "Every staff member we came in contact with was exceptional. Will be back for sure and have told my friends about it." Voters offered similar praise for the No. 3 Fairmont Empress, Victoria's 464-room grande dame. One guest wrote, "My wife and I stayed at the Empress for four days, and it was magical, from the food to the service to the spa attendants."

    Other facets that impressed readers: historic interiors with elegant finishes and world-class dining. With original Tiffany stained-glass windows and Belgian marble flooring, the No. 8 Fairmont Château Laurier, in Ottawa, is a design lover's dream, while the No. 2 Rosewood Hotel Georgia, in Vancouver, earned raves for its numerous restaurants and bar (high praise in a city with such a robust food scene).

    The properties on this year's list are heavily concentrated in the western province of British Columbia, which earned five spots. But in the end, voters chose the Auberge Saint-Antoine in Quebec City as the winner among the best city hotels in Canada. Read on to find out what sets it apart.

    1. Auberge Saint-Antoine, Quebec City

    A guest room at Auberge Saint-Antoine
    Francis Fontaine/Courtesy of Auberge Saint-Antoine

    At this Quebec City gem, the staff goes above and beyond. "Possibly the highest level of service I've received in 30 years of travel," one reader declared. Another said, "The concierge is the most helpful I've ever experienced, and the location is unmatched. This was our third stay and we will always return here when we go to Quebec City." But it's not just impeccable service that earned this Relais & Châteaux property the top spot: the sweeping views of the St. Lawrence River and cozy touches like in-room fireplaces also endeared the hotel to readers.

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 96.18

    More information: saint-antoine.com

    2. Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Vancouver

    Rosewood Suite living room at Rosewood Hotel Georgia
    Courtesy of Rosewood Hotel Georgia

    Score: 95.56

    More information: rosewoodhotels.com

    3. Fairmont Empress, Victoria, British Columbia

    Exterior of Fairmont Empress over the water
    Courtesy of Accor

    Score: 93.75

    More information: fairmont.com

    4. Magnolia Hotel & Spa, Victoria, British Columbia

    A sunny guest room at Magnolia Hotel & Spa
    Courtesy of Magnolia Hotel & Spa

    Score: 93.60

    More information: magnoliahotel.com

    5. The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal

    Interior of a guest room at The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal
    Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal

    Score: 93.38

    More information: ritzcarlton.com

    6. Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

    Skyline view of Fairmont Hotel Vancouver
    Brandon Barre/Courtesy of Accor

    Score: 92.91

    More information: fairmont.com

    7. Fairmont Royal York, Toronto

    Interior of the Fairmont Royal York
    Courtesy of Accor

    Score: 92.59

    More information: fairmont.com

    8. Fairmont Château Laurier, Ottawa, Ontario

    Chateau Laurier Hotel with Ottawa river during summer day. Canal Rideau Locks are on the right.
    Marc Dufresne/Getty Images

    Score: 91.20

    More information: fairmont.com

    9. Fairmont Waterfront, Vancouver

    Exterior facade of Fairmont Waterfront
    Brandon Barre/Courtesy of Accor

    Score: 90.93

    More information: fairmont.com

    10. Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, Quebec City

    Chateau Frontecac at dawn, Quebec, Canada
    Mint Images/Getty Images

    Score: 90.41

    More information: fairmont.com

