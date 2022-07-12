The 25 Best Cities in the World The best cities in the world, as voted by Travel + Leisure readers, are beloved for their mix of culture, food, and friendliness. By Maya Kachroo-Levine Maya Kachroo-Levine Instagram Maya Kachroo-Levine is the luxury and experiences editor at Travel + Leisure digital. She's previously edited at Departures, Expedia, GOOD, Medium, and The Balance and written for LA Weekly, TIME, The Atlantic, Marie Claire, and Refinery29, among others. Maya has lived in Montreal, Boston, Geneva, Ithaca, N.Y., Paris, and Los Angeles, where she's currently based. She's been traveling since she was young, taking the TGV through France and riding on the back of a motorized scooter in New Delhi as a toddler. More recently, she's covered Greece, France, and Singapore's reopening on the ground, copiloted a private jet, roasted agave to make mezcal in Oaxaca, Mexico, and ventured to Sweden's Arctic Circle in the middle of winter. She loves being the first in at new hotels and improving the bloody mary mix in airport lounges (the trick is to find celery salt, FYI).

Published on July 12, 2022

When Travel + Leisure readers throw their collective weight behind an opinion, it tends to create a ripple effect — especially when it comes to the results of the World's Best Awards. In declaring the best cities in the world, they consider hotels, Michelin-rated restaurants, rich cultural heritage, top attractions and, in recent years, COVID-19 protocols. The votes are then counted, numbers crunched, and we arrive at a score for each city — and, ultimately, the ranking of the best 25 across the globe. Once the WBA lists are revealed, hundreds of thousands of people sift through the findings. Travelers plan trips based on these destinations, interest in the lesser-known winners increases, and cities around the world feel the impact. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value. Comparing the best cities of 2022 to last year's rankings yields some intriguing observations. Florence returned to the top five cities this year, rising from No. 6 to No. 4, while Udaipur, India dropped to No. 10 from No. 2. Last year's winning city, San Miguel de Allende, took this year's No. 2 spot and garnered many superlatives, with one respondent saying, "The weather is perfect, the music scene is excellent, and the food is outstanding." Kyoto, Japan, also slid down the list, slipping from No. 5 to No. 14, but Istanbul (No. 5) and Ubud, Indonesia (No. 3), remained in the top five. T+L readers also showed renewed appreciation for a few 2020 winners that had been absent last year, including Mérida, Mexico (tied for No. 12), a hub in the Yucatán that a T+L reader praised as "one of the best cities to visit for music, dance, and cuisine." Among the Spanish cities to make a return this year is Seville (No. 11). One WBA voter called the Andalusian capital "a great city to get lost in," while another described it as simply "enchanting." But the true comeback kid of this list was Oaxaca, which shot up from No. 8 spot last year to attain this year's top ranking. Read on to learn why Oaxaca was crowned the best city in the world — and what other world hubs made the list. 1. Oaxaca, Mexico Gabriel Perez/Getty Images After losing the top spot to San Miguel de Allende last year, this southwestern Mexican city has once again landed at the top of readers' list of favorite cities around the world. It's a dream gastronomic destination, especially for mole and mezcal enthusiasts. The dominant Indigenous Zapotec culture influences the local cuisine, which is on full display in Oaxaca City. (In fact, one survey respondent specifically touted the "amazing local Indigenous food.") Numerous readers also raved about Oaxaca's 17th-century architecture, enticing cocktail scene, and lively craft markets, along with the kindness of its residents. "People go out of their way to make you feel special," one voter gushed. The city's "beautiful museums, streets, cafés, and restaurants," according to another respondent, were also factors in the win. Score: 92.96 2. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico Getty Images Score: 91.77 3. Ubud, Indonesia Getty Images Score: 91.73 4. Florence Flavio Vallenari/Getty Images WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 91.06 5. Istanbul Ozgur Donmaz/Getty Images Score: 90.97 6. Mexico City, Mexico R.M. Nunes/Getty Images Score: 90.90 7. Chiang Mai, Thailand Getty Images Score: 90.70 8. Jaipur, India Grant Faint/Getty Images Score: 90.67 9. Osaka, Japan Yun Han Xu/Getty Images Score: 90.35 10. Udaipur, India Getty Images Score: 90.22 11. Seville, Spain Liz Leyden/Getty Images Score: 90.12 12. (tie) Mérida, Mexico Rainer Lesniewski/Getty Images Score: 90.00 12. (tie) Tokyo Getty Images Score: 90.00 14. Kyoto, Japan Sanga Park/Getty Images WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 89.77 15. Siem Reap, Cambodia Dennis Coetzee/Getty Images Score: 89.66 16. Seoul Getty Images Score: 89.31 17. Bodrum, Turkey Getty Images Score: 89.31 18. Rome Ross Helen WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 89.29 19. Muscat, Oman Emad aljumah/Getty Images Score: 89.21 20. Hoi An, Vietnam Getty Images Score: 88.9221. 21. Cuzco, Peru Leonid Andronov/Getty Images Score: 88.79 22. Cape Town Getty Images Score: 88.76 23. Charleston, South Carolina Hal Bergman/Getty Images WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 88.70 24. Bangkok Getty Images Score: 88.6225. 25. Ljubljana, Slovenia Getty Images Score: 88.49