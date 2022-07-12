    The 25 Best Cities in the World

    The best cities in the world, as voted by Travel + Leisure readers, are beloved for their mix of culture, food, and friendliness.

    By
    Maya Kachroo-Levine

    Maya Kachroo-Levine is the luxury and experiences editor at Travel + Leisure digital. She's previously edited at Departures, Expedia, GOOD, Medium, and The Balance and written for LA Weekly, TIME, The Atlantic, Marie Claire, and Refinery29, among others. Maya has lived in Montreal, Boston, Geneva, Ithaca, N.Y., Paris, and Los Angeles, where she's currently based. She's been traveling since she was young, taking the TGV through France and riding on the back of a motorized scooter in New Delhi as a toddler. More recently, she's covered Greece, France, and Singapore's reopening on the ground, copiloted a private jet, roasted agave to make mezcal in Oaxaca, Mexico, and ventured to Sweden's Arctic Circle in the middle of winter. She loves being the first in at new hotels and improving the bloody mary mix in airport lounges (the trick is to find celery salt, FYI).

    Published on July 12, 2022
    The houses are painted in different vibrant colours in this pedestrian street. There are people walking and cycling through it. There are also sellers of souvenirs.
    Photo: Gerard Puigmal/Getty Images

    When Travel + Leisure readers throw their collective weight behind an opinion, it tends to create a ripple effect — especially when it comes to the results of the World's Best Awards. In declaring the best cities in the world, they consider hotels, Michelin-rated restaurants, rich cultural heritage, top attractions and, in recent years, COVID-19 protocols. The votes are then counted, numbers crunched, and we arrive at a score for each city — and, ultimately, the ranking of the best 25 across the globe. Once the WBA lists are revealed, hundreds of thousands of people sift through the findings. Travelers plan trips based on these destinations, interest in the lesser-known winners increases, and cities around the world feel the impact.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

    Comparing the best cities of 2022 to last year's rankings yields some intriguing observations. Florence returned to the top five cities this year, rising from No. 6 to No. 4, while Udaipur, India dropped to No. 10 from No. 2. Last year's winning city, San Miguel de Allende, took this year's No. 2 spot and garnered many superlatives, with one respondent saying, "The weather is perfect, the music scene is excellent, and the food is outstanding." Kyoto, Japan, also slid down the list, slipping from No. 5 to No. 14, but Istanbul (No. 5) and Ubud, Indonesia (No. 3), remained in the top five.

    T+L readers also showed renewed appreciation for a few 2020 winners that had been absent last year, including Mérida, Mexico (tied for No. 12), a hub in the Yucatán that a T+L reader praised as "one of the best cities to visit for music, dance, and cuisine." Among the Spanish cities to make a return this year is Seville (No. 11). One WBA voter called the Andalusian capital "a great city to get lost in," while another described it as simply "enchanting."

    But the true comeback kid of this list was Oaxaca, which shot up from No. 8 spot last year to attain this year's top ranking. Read on to learn why Oaxaca was crowned the best city in the world — and what other world hubs made the list.

    1. Oaxaca, Mexico

    An Urban Landscape of Oaxaca, Mexico
    Gabriel Perez/Getty Images

    After losing the top spot to San Miguel de Allende last year, this southwestern Mexican city has once again landed at the top of readers' list of favorite cities around the world. It's a dream gastronomic destination, especially for mole and mezcal enthusiasts. The dominant Indigenous Zapotec culture influences the local cuisine, which is on full display in Oaxaca City. (In fact, one survey respondent specifically touted the "amazing local Indigenous food.") Numerous readers also raved about Oaxaca's 17th-century architecture, enticing cocktail scene, and lively craft markets, along with the kindness of its residents. "People go out of their way to make you feel special," one voter gushed. The city's "beautiful museums, streets, cafés, and restaurants," according to another respondent, were also factors in the win.

    Score: 92.96

    2. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

    Panoramic view of San Miguel de Allende with the cathedral in the background at sunrise, Mexico
    Getty Images

    Score: 91.77

    3. Ubud, Indonesia

    Pool holy water in Pura Tirta Empul Temple on Bali, Indonesia
    Getty Images

    Score: 91.73

    4. Florence

    Uffizi Gallery, Florence - Tuscany
    Flavio Vallenari/Getty Images

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 91.06

    5. Istanbul

    Female friends wearing headscarfs walking on the street near Rumeli Fortress (Rumeli Feneri) in Istanbul at sunset
    Ozgur Donmaz/Getty Images

    Score: 90.97

    6. Mexico City, Mexico

    Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe on a Sunny Day in Mexico City, Mexico
    R.M. Nunes/Getty Images

    Score: 90.90

    7. Chiang Mai, Thailand

    Wat Chedi Luang temple complex, Chiang Mai
    Getty Images

    Score: 90.70

    8. Jaipur, India

    India, Rajasthan, Jaipur, partial view of interior the Amber Fort.
    Grant Faint/Getty Images

    Score: 90.67

    9. Osaka, Japan

    Shinsekai and Tsutenkaku in Osaka Japan
    Yun Han Xu/Getty Images

    Score: 90.35

    10. Udaipur, India

    Udaipur city at lake Pichola in the evening, Rajasthan, India.
    Getty Images

    Score: 90.22

    11. Seville, Spain

    People relaxing in the Plaza de España, Sevilla.
    Liz Leyden/Getty Images

    Score: 90.12

    12. (tie) Mérida, Mexico

    Entrance passage of the revolution in Merida, Mexico
    Rainer Lesniewski/Getty Images

    Score: 90.00

    12. (tie) Tokyo

    Japan Tokyo Rainbow Bridge Panorama at Twilight
    Getty Images

    Score: 90.00

    14. Kyoto, Japan

    Pontocho street and Kamo river at spring in Kyoto, Japan
    Sanga Park/Getty Images

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 89.77

    15. Siem Reap, Cambodia

    Quiet little street covered with plants in Siem Reap. It looks like it fell out of France as it retains its old French heritage.
    Dennis Coetzee/Getty Images

    Score: 89.66

    16. Seoul

    Beautiful cityscape of Seoul downtown and Namsan Seoul Tower on sunset Seoul, South Korea.
    Getty Images

    Score: 89.31

    17. Bodrum, Turkey

    Aerial View of Bodrum City Center
    Getty Images

    Score: 89.31

    18. Rome

    Scenic view on the ancient Roman city from Capitolium hill.
    Ross Helen

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 89.29

    19. Muscat, Oman

    Famous Mutrah Corniche, Muscat, Oman
    Emad aljumah/Getty Images

    Score: 89.21

    20. Hoi An, Vietnam

    People walking on the streets of old town Hoi An, Vietnam
    Getty Images

    Score: 88.9221.

    21. Cuzco, Peru

    Aerial view of Cusco in Peru
    Leonid Andronov/Getty Images

    Score: 88.79

    22. Cape Town

    harbor of Cape Town, South Africa
    Getty Images

    Score: 88.76

    23. Charleston, South Carolina

    Drone Shot of Lakeside Houses in Harleston Village in Charleston, SC
    Hal Bergman/Getty Images

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 88.70

    24. Bangkok

    Wide view of Benchakitti Park in evening time
    Getty Images

    Score: 88.6225.

    25. Ljubljana, Slovenia

    Ljubljanica river in Ljubljana, Slovenia
    Getty Images

    Score: 88.49

