The 15 Best Cities in Europe

    Published on July 12, 2022
    It's time for that long-awaited European vacation, whether it's your first visit to the continent or your tenth. And while you should definitely spend some time on a beach this summer, Europe's cultural capitals should also feature prominently on your itinerary. With world-class art, centuries of history, and destination-worthy fine dining, the best cities in Europe continue to beckon Travel + Leisure readers.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

    Spain claimed three of our readers' favorite cities: Cordoba (No. 15), Madrid (No.11), and Seville (No. 3). Readers particularly loved the ways Seville encouraged spontaneity. "What a great city to get lost in," said one voter. "The people are friendly, and you never know what surprises await you. We happened upon outdoor light shows and festivals just wandering around the city."

    Nearby, Portugal's two stars, Lisbon and Porto, came in at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. "I want to move to this city," wrote one reader who visited Lisbon. "Excellent culture, amazing hospitality, and the weather is perfect." Another element of the Portuguese capital that travelers appreciated? The authenticity and quality of its crafts. "The things you purchase were made in Portugal, and you will be proud to bring them home."

    A handful of Central and Eastern European cities also made the list. Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, was ranked No. 6, while Kraków, Poland, came at No. 9. "Ljubljana was a delightful surprise," said one voter. "The capital was beautiful, and we had a fabulous guide for a walking tour of the old town," chimed in another. Turkey, a country of rich cultural exchange that straddles both Europe and Asia, also netted two cities on the list: Istanbul (No. 2) and Bodrum (No. 4)

    But it was perennial favorite Florence, voted readers' most loved city in 2020 and 2019, that once again claimed the top spot. Read on to find out why — and to discover the other cities on this year's list of the best cities in Europe, as voted by T+L readers.

    1. Florence

    View from Gardens over Florence, Italy
    Most travelers' experience of the Tuscan capital can be summed up in three words: "Bella, bella, bella!" The city of the Renaissance has architecture, art, food, and history around every corner; many readers said this variety made it a perfect city for honeymooners to stroll around, soaking in the atmosphere. And while iconic sites like the Duomo, the Uffizi gallery, the Pitti Palace, and the Ponte Vecchio are not to be missed, many travelers said that the smaller moments made the city just as enchanting. "The highlight was a wine tasting conducted in a small shop with a wine cellar hundreds of years old," said one reader.

    2. Istanbul

    The Istanbul skyline and the Martyrs bridge in Istanbul, Turkey
    3. Seville, Spain

    The Seville skyline, showing modern and historic buildings
    4. Bodrum, Turkey

    Bright blue and white houses line the streets of Bodrum, Turkey
    5. Rome

    Diners at outdoor tables on Rome's Piazza della Rotonda, at the Pantheon, at dusk
    6. Ljubljana, Slovenia

    Preseren Square in Ljubljana, Slovenia
    7. Lisbon

    The modern MAAT museum, on the bank of the river in Lisbon, Portugal
    8. Porto, Portugal

    Rooftops and aerial trams over Porto, Portugal
    9. Kraków, Poland

    Birds fly over a statue in the old city center of Krakow, Poland
    10. Strasbourg, France

    Traditional buildings of Strasbourg, France, seen through an archway
    11. Madrid

    The busy Sun Gate plaza area in Madrid, Spain
    12. Vienna

    People on public lounge benches in the Museumquarter in Vienna, Austria
    13. Edinburgh

    Empty Circus Lane in Edinburgh, Scotland, at sunrise
    14. Salzburg, Austria

    Historic town of Salzburg, Austria, on the Salzach river, in summer
    15. Córdoba, Spain

    Four women in traditional flamenco costumes sit beside a fountain in Cordoba, Spain
