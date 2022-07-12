    The 10 Best Cities in Africa and the Middle East

    The best cities in Africa and the Middle East, according to Travel + Leisure readers, make regional culture come alive through the warmth of their people.

    By Hannah Walhout
    Published on July 12, 2022
    View of the Muttrah Corniche, the world famous Muscat sea promenade, at dusk.
    Photo: Buena Vista Images/Getty Images

    Some might think of the Middle East simply as a destination for desert camping or dune-bashing, or Africa, the world's second-largest continent, only for a safari trip. But that ignores the people. These parts of the world are home to some of the most interesting thinkers, designers, and hoteliers you'll find anywhere — and travelers can meet them on a visit to the best cities in Africa and the Middle East.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

    The African cities on the list represent some of the continent's most popular destinations. Long-time T+L reader favorite Morocco claims two of the top spots this year: Marrakesh, in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains, at No. 5, and at No. 10, Fez, the second-largest city in the country and historically a center of traditional craftsmanship. One reader described it as "a beautiful city with friendly people and lots of opportunities for shopping."

    One rising African metropolis is Kigali, which arrives at No. 6, its first appearance on this list. The Rwandan capital is becoming popular with travelers as a city escape before or after trips into the country's many national parks, which are still the main drivers of the country's tourism economy. Another reason it's attracting more attention: a burgeoning arts and fashion scene. Readers noted that Kigali was easy to navigate and packed with interesting sites.

    Four of this year's top 10 are on the Arabian Peninsula, including No. 8 Doha, where Qatar will host the World Cup later this year, and No. 9 Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Readers praised the latter as a "lovely, super-modern city," with one noting that "the Louvre Abu Dhabi is absolutely astonishing."

    Topping the list is another Gulf city, but one that's known less for shiny skyscrapers — they're not allowed — and more for its quiet vibe and view of mountains and sea. Read on for the full list of the best cities in Africa and the Middle East.

    1. Muscat, Oman

    Local people among stalls in the Night Souk of Muscat.
    Buena Vista Images/Getty Images

    Oman's oceanfront capital is one of the most atmospheric cities on the Arabian Peninsula, thanks in part to its millennia of history as a key trading port. Because of a nationwide height limit on new construction, the architecture tends toward the traditional, with obvious influences from Arab, Persian, Ottoman, and broader Indian Ocean aesthetics. Wander through the souks or along the corniche, and don't skip a tour of the stunning Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. Muscat is currently having a bit of a hotel boom as interest grows from international travelers — look out for the beachfront Jumeirah Muscat Bay, opening this summer.

    Score: 89.21

    2. Cape Town

    View of Sea Point promenade on the Atlantic Seaboard of Cape Town, South Africa
    Getty Images

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 88.76

    3. Tel Aviv

    Locals and tourists walking on street and seaside enjoying the sunshine and laid-back lifestyle in Tel Aviv, which is the most east part of Mediterrean Sea.
    Getty Images

    Score: 88.17

    4. Jerusalem

    Gardens on the Temple Mount and view of the Golden Dome in the historic city center
    Salvador-Aznar/Getty Images

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 87.45

    5. Marrakesh, Morocco

    Early morning pedestrians and shoppers in a Marrakech outdoor market.
    Cheryl Ramalho/Getty Images

    Score: 86.17

    6. Kigali, Rwanda

    Kigali is the capital and largest city of Rwanda.
    Yannick Tylle/Getty Images

    Score: 86.04

    7. Dubai

    Dubai Marina with beautiful city sunset time
    Raimonds Klavins/500px/Getty Images

    Score: 85.09

    8. Doha, Qatar

    5th June Arch bridge in Doha to lusail public highway.
    Shakeel Sha/Getty Images

    Score: 84.24

    9. Abu Dhabi

    Abu Dhabi. Rear view of an Arab woman watching the Majestic building of the Emirates Palace Hotel
    Buena Vista Images/Getty Images

    Score: 83.42

    10. Fez, Morocco

    View of the medina quarter of Fez

    Score: 82.93

    Was this page helpful?
    Related Articles
    Cape Town
    The Top 10 Cities in Africa and the Middle East
    The houses are painted in different vibrant colours in this pedestrian street. There are people walking and cycling through it. There are also sellers of souvenirs.
    The 25 Best Cities in the World
    Aerial of Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge
    The 10 Best Safari Lodges in Africa
    The sunset in Florence, Italy, as seen from the Duomo
    The 15 Best Cities in Europe
    Aerial View Over the Battery in Charleston, SC
    The 15 Best Cities in the United States
    A woman sits in business class on a Singapore Airways plane
    The 10 Best International Airlines
    A young woman walking past colorful facades in Oaxaca, Mexico
    The 5 Best Cities in Mexico
    The outdoor pool at The Ranch Malibu
    The 15 Best Destination Spas in the United States
    View of palm trees and the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia
    The 5 Best Cities in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific
    Marrakesh, Morocco
    Top 10 Cities in Africa and the Middle East in 2020
    Burj Al Arab
    The Top 10 North Africa and Middle East City Hotels in 2020
    Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Aerial at Sunset
    The Top 10 North Africa and Middle East City Hotels
    Kasbah Tamadot
    The Top 5 North Africa and Middle East Resort Hotels in 2020
    Kasbah Tamadot
    The Top 5 Resort Hotels in North Africa and the Middle East in 2019
    Entrance to Kasbah Tamadot
    The Top 5 North Africa and Middle East Resort Hotels
    street scene in Hội An, Vietnam
    The Top 15 Cities in Asia in 2020