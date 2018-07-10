What travelers seem to crave these days are unique, relaxing, and socially responsible experiences. These qualities are at the heart of the Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas mission, which is likely why Travel + Leisure readers voted the pioneering company as their favorite hotel brand for the second year in a row in the World’s Best Awards.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotel brands on their locations, rooms/facilities, food, service, and overall value.

The luxury brand is known for its emphasis on wellness and sustainability. Since its founding in 1995, the Six Senses portfolio has grown to include 14 hotels around the world, many located in Asia.

In 2018, the hotel brand will open the hotly anticipated Six Senses Bhutan, with five luxury lodges spread throughout the country, and Six Senses Krabey Island in Cambodia. Six Senses also plans to open in Bali, Fiji, the Turkish riviera, and Israel.

Main pool at the Six Senses Zighy Bay, in Oman Credit: Courtesy of Six Senses

Upon checking in to a Six Senses hotel, guests can meet with wellness consultants to discuss nutrition, sleep, and exercise options for their stays. The spa is always nearby, in case additional relaxation is required. Rooms are designed for spaciousness, calm, and a hint of local quirkiness.

Each Six Senses hotel will help arrange cultural experiences for guests. In Oman, visitors can paraglide over Zighy Bay or dine on a meal cooked in traditional bedouin style. In Vietnam, guests who don’t mind waking up early can board a boat with local fishermen and help haul in the day’s catch.

The hotel brand also has a mind toward sustainability. At the Six Senses Laamu, in the Maldives, hotel workers are partnering with conservationists to monitor and protect the fragile seagrass beds around the resort. The buildings at all the properties are designed to be energy-efficient, and all employees are trained in responsible waste-management procedures.