Score: 99.64

Our top safari outfitter this year is Alluring Africa, which moved into first after landing at No. 3 in 2017. What makes this company so special to our travel-hungry readers? For one thing, its exacting attention to detail and earnest love for the places where it works. Said one survey respondent: “They treat their clients like family, and create ultra-personalized itineraries...they are a world-class business that truly wants to help people connect with Africa!” Another asset: Sunit Sanghrajka, Alluring Africa’s founding president, who is a consistent fixture on T+L’s A-List of the world’s best travel consultants. Sanghrajka is passionate about introducing clients to his family’s native Kenya, as well as the company’s friends and connections across Africa.

