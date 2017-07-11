Score: 98.24

Native South African Leora Rothschild channeled a lifelong love of the continent’s wildlife when she founded Rothschild Safaris back in 1998. Since then, the tour operator has become one of the most trusted names in the safari industry — and a firm favorite of our readers, who named it Safari Outfitter of the year in 2017. Rothschild puts her company’s success down to in-depth knowledge of the countries and communities she sends her guests to, whether it’s a popular destination such as Botswana, Tanzania, or South Africa, or a more off-the-beaten-track country such as Namibia, Rwanda, or Mozambique. “You need to know the right people, because when you need something to happen quickly, you better know who to call.”