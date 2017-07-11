Score: 98.59

This restored colonial farmhouse, which has 17 surrounding cottages with eucalyptus floors and indoor and outdoor showers, is like no other lodge in the region. It’s got history — built in the 1920s, it was originally a German coffee plantation — and it sits on 75 acres of gardens and farmland, much of which is still dedicated to organic Arabica beans. “There are beautiful accommodations, a great list of activities, and meals prepared with ingredients right from the farm,” says one T+L reader. “It’s one of those rare perfect places that you know you will never forget.” Guests are invited to tour the grounds, home to free-range chickens, cows, pigs, and other farm animals, and join walking safaris along the rim of the Ngorongoro Crater or to waterfalls where elephants are known to gather. Game drives are also available in neighboring Manyara National Park.