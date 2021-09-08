The Top 5 Utah Resorts

This year's World's Best Awards survey was open for voting January 11 through May 10, 2021, as destinations around the world were lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Survey rules have always allowed readers to reflect on their travel experiences over a three-year period. We hope that this year's honorees will inspire your own travels as you get back out into the world.

The fresh mountain air, the diverse landscape, the booming food and drink scene in the capital, Salt Lake City — those are just a few reasons Travel + Leisure readers love the Beehive State. It's also home to some of the best national parks in the country. (Zion, Bryce Canyon, and Arches all made the inaugural list of the best U.S. national parks, as voted by T+L readers.) So it follows, then, that each of the resorts on T+L's first-ever list of the best resorts in Utah excels in finding special ways for guests to access the state's singular natural resources.

The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection exterior Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

Many readers chose No. 3 Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley for its prime access to the slopes, but they also had plenty of praise for the après-ski experience. One reader said, "Rooms are beautiful, and the grounds and views are very nice." Another wrote, "The resort has everything you could ever need and more. It is a must for anyone's bucket list." Farther south, No. 2 Amangiri appeals for an entirely different type of terrain. There, readers enjoyed the "great location, amazing pool, and the desert views at different times of the day."

But it's hard to beat the modern 3,500-acre campus of No. 1 winner Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection. Read on to see why T+L readers loved it most and which other properties readers voted as the best resorts in Utah.

1. The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection

Interior room space in a suite at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Just under an hour from Salt Lake City and its airport, this year-round mountain escape in the picturesque Wasatch Mountains feels totally isolated from urban life. Outdoor activities (fly-fishing, wildlife tracking, and snowmobiling, among others) take full advantage of the setting, while the luxurious accommodations and world-class spa offer respite and balance. "One of the best places I've stayed," summarized one reader, who praised the resort's "service, attention to detail, and wide range of activities." A fan of the broader brand called it "the most amazing Auberge property we have ever experienced."

2. Amangiri, Canyon Point

Resort Girijaala Suite at Amangiri in Utah Credit: Courtesy of Amangiri

3. Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, Park City

Interior suite during winter at Stein Eriksen Deer Valley Credit: Courtesy of Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley

4. St. Regis Deer Valley, Park City

Exterior winter night view of St. Regis Deer Valley Credit: Courtesy of St. Regis

5. Montage Deer Valley, Park City

Montage Deer Valley in Utah's pool in summer time Credit: Courtesy of Montage Deer Valley