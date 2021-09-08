The Top 10 Resorts in Texas

This year's World's Best Awards survey was open for voting January 11 through May 10, 2021, as destinations around the world were lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Survey rules have always allowed readers to reflect on their travel experiences over a three-year period. We hope that this year's honorees will inspire your own travels as you get back out into the world.

Texas offers so much — from impressive art collections of contemporary art in Houston and Fort Worth to astonishingly empty expanses in Big Bend National Park to world-famous music festivals in Austin and historic sites like the Alamo. More Americans turned to travel destinations in their own backyards over the past year, and the best resorts in Texas have put T+L readers in the thick of everything there is to explore in the Lone Star State.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

This year's best resorts in Texas exemplify the wealth of diversions at visitors' disposal. T+L readers hold No. 4, the Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, in high regard, praising its food, grounds, and service. Several touted the spa in particular, with one person calling it "magnificent." The Woodlands Resort (No. 3) draws a different tourism crowd, offering a "great family vacation with plenty of outdoor opportunities."

But this year's No. 1 winner — Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection — had perhaps the broadest appeal. Read on to discover why T+L readers loved it and which other properties joined it on the inaugural list of the ten best resort hotels in Texas.

1. Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, Austin

Living room at Commodore Perry Estate in Austin Credit: Mariah Tyler

A top-to-bottom renovation by renowned designer Ken Fulk brought a whimsical spirit to a residential estate, where the staff excels in creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere. "The staff at this property went above and beyond to provide amazing service and were attentive to detail. Their kindness was genuine," said one reader, who added that "the property itself has a great location and is in immaculate condition." Another remarked, "Unique property all around — incredible design and customized touches by the staff."

2. Four Seasons Resort & Club Dallas at Las Colinas, Irving

Lounge at Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

3. The Woodlands Resort, the Woodlands

Suite at The Woodlands Credit: Courtesy of The Woodlands

4. The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, Houston

Bedroom at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Credit: Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

5. La Cantera Resort & Spa, San Antonio

La Cantera Resort & Spa family pool and scenic view of country landscape Credit: Courtesy of La Cantera Resort & Spa

6. Gage Hotel, Marathon

Jardin room at Gage Hotel in Marathon, Texas Credit: Courtesy of Gage Hotel

7. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio

Spa pool at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort Credit: Courtesy of JW Marriott

8. Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa, Cedar Creek

Guestroom suite at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt Regency

9. Horseshoe Bay Resort, Horseshoe Bay

Aerial view of yacht club at Horseshoe Bay Resort Credit: Courtesy of Horseshoe Bay Resort

10. Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio

Courtyard at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt Regency