The Top 10 Resort Hotels in New York State

Bar and restaurant at The Lake House on Canandaigua, voted one of the best resorts in New York State

This year's World's Best Awards survey was open for voting January 11 through May 10, 2021, as destinations around the world were lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Survey rules have always allowed readers to reflect on their travel experiences over a three-year period. We hope that this year's honorees will inspire your own travels as you get back out into the world.

From the great lodges of the Adirondack Mountains to the breezy resorts that line the Hamptons coast, New York has no shortage of classic properties whose repeat visitors often develop an almost cult-like devotion to them. So perhaps it comes as a bit of a surprise that, for our first World's Best Award category dedicated to New York State resorts, it was a handful of newcomers that stole the show.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

Two openings on Long Island appear on this year's list. The Rockaway Hotel (No. 4), which opened last summer, instantly brought a layer of cool, youthful energy to Rockaway Beach, a Queens neighborhood where surfing has become the order of the day. While the hotel's bright, airy decor and views of the ocean and the Manhattan skyline are a big part of its appeal, the crowning glory might be the roof deck, where guests can drink, dine, and listen to bands in the evenings. One reader praised the "gorgeous pool, delicious food, and beautiful artwork." Another recent addition — the 2021 It List honoree the Roundtree, Amagansett — rose straight to No. 2. "Contemporary and luxurious," a voter described the refined addition to the Hamptons scene. Comprising a restored barn and five tranquil cottages, and designed in a palette of cool neutrals, it's the ultimate weekend retreat, especially for city dwellers.

Of course, quite a few longtime favorites were present and accounted for. The Point, a sybaritic collection of haute-rustic cabins on the shores of Saranac Lake, continues to be a favorite. This year it earned the No. 3 spot from our voters, one of whom was relieved to have an escape from the wired world: "It's the ultimate digital detox in an ambience of understated luxury." (Both Wi-Fi and cell service are limited to the property's main office.) The same voter singled out the black-tie dinners that pay tribute to the resort's Gilded Age roots: "It's more about having fun among friends, rather than a stuffy evening pretending to be someone you're not."

The family-friendly Mohonk Mountain House, located in the Hudson Valley, continues to charm our voters. One person, who has visited the No. 6 resort 34 times and was married there 11 years ago, noted: "Not only does the lodge have a unique 19th-century majesty and charm, it has an amazing history and has made contributions to human rights and internationalism through conferences the owners have organized. The food, which was quite mediocre years ago, now is truly gourmet."

Scroll down to read which other New York State scenic lakefront property claimed the top spot in our T+L 2021 reader survey — and the full list of nine other hotels that join it.

1. The Lake House on Canandaigua, Canandaigua

Exterior of The Lake House on Canandaigua, voted one of the best resorts in New York State Credit: Courtesy of The Lake House on Canandaigua

The Lake House on Canandaigua opened last August, in the middle of the pandemic, but that hasn't stopped it from winning the hearts of just about everyone who has been fortunate enough to stay there. Long overshadowed by the Catskills and the Adirondacks, the Finger Lakes region that surrounds the resort has seen a steady uptick in interest over the past several years. Even though the area takes a little longer for New York City vacationers to get to, it rewards those who make the effort with stunning scenery and a sense of peace and solitude. "A brand-new hotel and friendly staff," wrote one fan. "Wonderful experience and beautiful location." Another reader echoed the sentiments: "Accommodations are second to none. Rose Tavern was magnificent, and the views of the lake were unbelievable."

2. The Roundtree, Amagansett, Amagansett

Common area at the Roundtree Amagansett, voted one of the best resorts in New York State Credit: Courtesy of The Roundtree, Amagansett

3. The Point, Saranac Lake

A guest bedroom at The Point, voted one of the best resorts in New York State Credit: Courtesy of The Point

4. Rockaway Hotel, Rockaway Beach

Kitchen in the bungalow at The Rockaway Hotel, voted one of the best resorts in New York State Credit: Kyle Knodell/Courtesy of The Rockaway Hotel

5. Inns of Aurora, Aurora

A red-painted parlour at one of the Inns of Aurora, voted one of the best resorts in New York State Credit: Courtesy of Inns of Aurora

6. Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz

Aerial autumn view of Mohonk Mountain House, voted one of the best resorts in New York State Credit: Courtesy of Mohonk Mountain House

7. Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa, Lake Placid

The Pool at Mirror Lake Inn, voted one of the best resorts in New York State Credit: Courtesy of Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa

8. Lake Placid Lodge, Lake Placid

The wood and stone interior of a guest room at Lake Placid Lodge, voted one of the best resorts in New York State Credit: Courtesy of Lake Placid Lodge

9. Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina, Montauk

Adirondack chairs around the fire pit at Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina, voted one of the best resorts in New York State Credit: Courtesy of Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina

10. Sagamore Resort, Bolton Landing

Aerial view of The Sagamore resort, voted one of the best resorts in New York State Credit: Courtesy of The Sagamore Resort