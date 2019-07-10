Unspoiled natural settings, crisp air, and a plethora of outdoor activities were among Travel + Leisure readers’ top considerations when voting for the best resort hotels in the West this year. Whether they epitomize a rustic mountain dude ranch or a stately lakeside lodge, the properties that won readers’ hearts all celebrate the great outdoors and adventurous spirit that make the American West such an unforgettable destination.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

Colorado once again claimed the most spots of any state, with four properties appearing in the top 10. Multiple readers praised Sonnenalp Hotel, which grabbed the No. 6 spot, in particular for its spa. “Fantastic massages and a great oxygen bar,” noted one reader, who also swooned over the fondue at the property’s restaurant. “Outstanding Swiss raclette-and-beef fondue.” Another favorite, the historic Broadmoor (No. 7) in Colorado Springs, puts a Scottish twist on the Rocky Mountain experience. “Love the bagpipes when the sun is going down,” one reader said. “A very nice touch!”

Montana properties also shone for readers, with Mountain Sky Guest Ranch coming in at No. 3 and Triple Creek Ranch coming in at No. 2. Of the latter, one reader said, “They do everything right, and the service is at a level I have not experienced at any other U.S. resort.” In particular, “the animals are well cared for, and the rooms are spacious and luxurious.”

10. Amangiri, Canyon Point, Utah

Score: 93.11

9. Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, Aspen, Colorado

Score: 93.17

8. Cloud Camp at the Broadmoor, Colorado Springs

Score: 93.51

7. The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs

Score: 93.54

6. Sonnenalp Hotel, Vail, Colorado

Score: 93.69

5. The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe, Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Score: 93.89

4. Tu Tu' Tun Lodge, Gold Beach, Oregon

Score: 94.18

3. Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, Emigrant, Montana

Score: 94.40

2. Triple Creek Ranch, Darby, Montana

1. The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming

Score: 98.67

Moving up from the No. 2 spot last year, the Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch elevates the classic rustic experiences to create a truly memorable getaway. Said one reader, “the ranch is captivating on so many levels, starting with its authentic heritage and stunning acres of land to explore.” Staffers create a welcoming environment where guests can try their hand at fly-fishing, rock climbing, and horseback riding, among other activities. Travelers also applauded the superb food, which only stands to get better with the addition of the property’s own farm (new this summer). “Everything about our stay was top-notch,” said another reader, who was based at the Magee Homestead. “We’ve been to many ranches, and this is uniquely spectacular.”

