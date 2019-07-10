Travel + Leisure readers know you don’t have to whip out your passport to check into one of the finest resort hotel destinations in the world. From the hills of northern California to the woods of New England, the continental U.S. is home to scores of stunning resorts.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

It’s clear from the 15 honorees that travelers seeking rest head to the American West, as just over half of the winners are located there. Five lie in California — a perennially popular destination — and out of those, three are surrounded by the vineyards of Napa Valley. Beyond fine wine, readers value fresh air and wide-open spaces, with picks in Oregon, Vermont, and Montana. Properties like Triple Creek Ranch in Big Sky Country do “everything right,” according to one reader, by employing a warm, welcoming staff in a downright picturesque setting.

Coastal resorts didn’t go unloved either. The Setai in Miami Beach, Florida, boasting sleek oceanfront suites and three jaw-dropping infinity pools, is a familiar sight on this list. The Gasparilla Inn & Club in Boca Grande also made an appearance. As one fan described, it’s “a true taste of old Florida beauty, charm, and service.”

Planning to scope out the No. 1 property? Read on to discover which hotel it is, where you’ll find it, and what makes it great — and to check out the full list of the top resort hotels in the continental U.S.

15. Vintage House at The Estate, Yountville, California

Image zoom Will Pryce for The Estate Yountville/Courtesy of Vintage House

Score: 94.16

14. Tu Tu' Tun Lodge, Gold Beach, Oregon

Image zoom Courtesy of Tu Tu' Tun Lodge

Score: 94.18

13. Gasparilla Inn & Club, Boca Grande, Florida

Image zoom Courtesy of Gasparilla Inn

Score: 94.33

12. Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, Emigrant, Montana

Image zoom Courtesy of Mountain Sky Guest Ranch

Score: 94.40

11. Inns of Aurora, Aurora, New York

Image zoom Walter Colley/Courtesy of Inns of Aurora

Score: 94.96

10. The Setai, Miami Beach, Florida

Image zoom Courtesy of The Setai

Score: 95.16

9. Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur, California

Image zoom Kodiak Greenwood/Courtesy of Post Ranch Inn

Score: 95.53

8. Triple Creek Ranch, Darby, Montana

Image zoom Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

7. Meadowood Napa Valley, St. Helena, California

Image zoom Courtesy of Meadowood Napa Valley

Score: 95.67

6. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, San Diego, California

Image zoom Courtesy of Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

Score: 95.74

5. Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois

Image zoom Courtesy of Deer Path Inn

Score: 95.80

4. North Block Hotel, Yountville, California

Image zoom Courtesy of North Block

3. Rabbit Hill Inn, Lower Waterford, Vermont

Image zoom Jumping Rocks/Courtesy of Rabbit Hill Inn

Score: 96.89

2. Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, Virginia

Image zoom Courtesy of The Inn at Willow Grove

Score: 97.22

1. The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming

Image zoom Courtesy of Brush Creek Ranch

Score: 98.67

“We've been to many ranches, and this is uniquely spectacular,” said one reader of the winning resort hotel in the continental U.S. It’s so spectacular, in fact, that the all-inclusive property in Wyoming’s North Platte River Valley jumped from the number two spot last year to number one — and for good reason. More than 30,000 acres of a working cattle ranch to roam, including 50 miles of hiking trails, make the ranch a nature lover’s paradise. It offers stunning diversity of landscapes, stretching across rivers, creeks, prairies, and mountains. That’s on top of elegant lodge rooms and cabin residences. With rustic-chic charms and comforts, they allow for some restorative rest after a day spent horseback riding, fly fishing, and all-around adventuring.

Image zoom

