The South is often painted with a broad brush — regarded as a monolithic region of angel oaks, indulgent food, and honeyed accents. But in truth, the Southeast is richly varied: the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia shares little with the white-sand beaches of Alabama’s Gulf Coast, accents shift regionally from twang to lilt to television-host neutral, and even within a single state, the barbecue debates run as hot and fierce as any political disagreement (Team Vinegar!).

That’s good news for travelers, because you could explore the region for years and never have the same experience twice. The one thing you’re guaranteed to find, no matter the locale? That legendary Southern hospitality — something this year’s winners for the World’s Best resort hotels in the South bring in spades.

Every year, for the World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

Some familiar names appear on this year’s list of the top resort hotels in the South: seven of the 10 properties chosen by readers were on last year’s lineup, too. Perennial favorite Blackberry Farm, in the Great Smoky Mountains, jumped three slots this year, coming in at No. 4. Its expansive 4,200-acre estate, legendary culinary program, and top-of-the-line service have helped it earn a reputation as one of the country’s finest retreats. As one reader put it, “Blackberry Farm could not be any better. It is absolutely phenomenal.”

Just across the state line in North Carolina, the Swag offers a more rustic sensibility that’s no less welcoming, with rough-hewn wood furnishings, handmade quilts, and stone fireplaces that keep the place cozy year-round. One fan likened it to “camp for adults,” saying that the property “has all the amenities you’d want to take advantage of.”

Ahead, our full list of winners for the World’s Best resort hotels in the South.

10. Old Edwards Inn & Spa, Highlands, North Carolina

Score: 91.84

9. Inn at Little Washington, Washington, Virginia

Score: 91.91

8. The Cloister at Sea Island, Sea Island, Georgia

Score: 92.13

7. The Fearrington House Inn, Pittsboro, North Carolina

Score: 92.29

6. Montage Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton, South Carolina

Score: 92.70

5. Primland, Meadows of Dan, Virginia

Score: 92.76

4. Blackberry Farm, Walland, Tennessee

Score: 93.58

3. The Swag Resort, Waynesville, North Carolina

Score: 93.75

2. Lodge at Sea Island, Sea Island, Georgia

Score: 93.83

1. Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, Virginia

Score: 97.22

From the outside, this year’s first-place winner looks like so many other Southern resorts, set within a stately 18th-century mansion that oozes grandeur. But step inside and you’ll see how the property’s fresh, contemporary approach sets it apart. The design is warm and eclectic, with an edge, and overstuffed leather furnishings and vintage pieces mingle with animal-print accents and industrial items. The location — just two hours from D.C., nestled at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the middle of Virginia’s wine country — is a dream for those who want to hike, bike, and go vineyard-hopping within easy reach of a major airport. “As you enter the grounds, you’ll feel your stress slip away,” said one fan. Of course, the service is superlative as well. One reader gushed over the thoughtful staffer who “brought hot beignets and coffee to us in our lovely cottage at 5 a.m. before we went hot-air ballooning.”

