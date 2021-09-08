The Top 10 Resort Hotels in the Mid-Atlantic
During a year when so many American travelers favored road trips, it's easy to see the appeal of the mid-Atlantic region, which offers a breadth of experiences within easy driving distance for much of the Eastern Seaboard. Whether they wanted to explore the beaches of New Jersey or a family-friendly amusement park in Pennsylvania, T+L readers gravitated toward spacious resorts that put outdoor pursuits at their fingertips.
One World's Best Awards voter appreciated how the check-in team at the No. 9 Hotel Hershey in Pennsylvania greeted her with the phrase, "Have a sweet stay." And while that property wins praise for hitting some delicious buttons — down to the chocolate-themed spa packages — those same words of welcome could apply to any of the hotels and resorts in the mid-Atlantic states that our readers voted to this list.
"What else could you want?" one reader asked of No. 2 Congress Hall, a bright, summery property on New Jersey's Cape May. "The ocean, a beautiful beach with cabanas including food and drink service, a stately historic hotel with beautiful rooms and excellent service, plus the charm of Victorian homes and businesses next door." Other waterside winners include the No. 5 Bungalow Hotel, a youthful property a stone's throw from the boardwalk in Long Branch, New Jersey, and the sleek Asbury (No. 7) in Asbury Park.
Inland regions got plenty of love from T+L readers as well. Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in southwest Pennsylvania snapped up the No. 4 spot, earning plaudits for its spectacular amenities, including multiple restaurants, experiences like bowling and paintball, a golf course — even wildlife habitats. Of No. 6, Omni Bedford Springs Resort, one reader wrote, "Outstanding historical inn and lovely setting!"
But the pull of the tides was just too strong: voters chose the Reeds at Shelter Haven as the No. 1 for this inaugural list. Read on to find out what readers had to say — and which other properties were among the best hotels in the mid-Atlantic.
1. The Reeds at Shelter Haven, Stone Harbor, New Jersey
Located on a strip of land that hugs the Jersey coast, in the charming beachside community of Stone Harbor, the eight-year-old Reeds at Shelter Haven garners raves from readers for, well, just about everything. "Simply excellent," says one; "amazing location, beautiful hotel, great family," writes another. With its Turkish hammam offerings, the sybaritic two-story Salt Spa is particularly unmissable.
Score: 88.43
More information: reedsatshelterhaven.com
2. Congress Hall, Cape May, New Jersey
Score: 88.27
More information: caperesorts.com
3. Inn at Perry Cabin, St. Michaels, Maryland
Score: 87.84
More information: innatperrycabin.com
4. Nemacolin, Farmington, Pennsylvania
Score: 86.93
More information: nemacolin.com
5. Bungalow, Long Branch, New Jersey
Score: 86.78
More information: bungalowhotel.net
6. Omni Bedford Springs Resort, Bedford, Pennsylvania
Score: 85.71
More information: omnihotels.com
7. The Asbury, Asbury Park, New Jersey
Score: 85.56
More information: theasburyhotel.com
8. Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa & Marina, Cambridge, Maryland
Score: 85.05
More information: hyatt.com
9. The Hotel Hershey, Hershey, Pennsylvania
Score: 84.20
More information: thehotelhershey.com
10. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, New Jersey
Score: 83.06
More information: hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com
