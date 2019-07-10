The Top 15 Resort Hotels in Mexico in 2019
Mexico's resorts are perennial favorites among globetrotters. With a variety of beach options, rich heritage, and fantastic food, you'll be hard-pressed to find a place that's got more to offer within such easy reach of American travelers. Other destinations may have their moments, but if you're looking for a culturally immersive beach getaway that's just a direct flight away, Mexico's the place to be — and it's tough to beat the appeal of seaside shrimp tacos and margaritas that flow like water.
Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.
The country's Pacific coast took top marks this year, with 10 of the top 15 properties on the list scattered from Sinaloa to Baja. In Los Cabos — the catchall name for the neighboring towns of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo — six properties made the cut, including two Auberge Resorts Collection hotels (No. 8 Chileno Bay Resort and No. 9 Esperanza) and the brand-new Montage Los Cabos (No. 5), which clearly made a major impression on readers after opening just last year. "Location, location, location — that's what it's all about in Cabo, and Montage nails it," enthused one reader. Another was enamored with the property's spa, calling its shaman experience "amazing."
On the Caribbean side, the resort towns are familiar ones: Playa del Carmen, Cancún, and other spots along the Riviera Maya dominated the list. Coming in at second place, the Rosewood Mayakoba wowed T+L readers with its round-the-clock butler service, ultraromantic villas with private plunge pools, and a dreamy entry via the lagoon that wraps around the property. "I can't think of anything butlers were not anticipating to do with a smile," said one reader. "Just feels like a home away from home." In fourth place, the Viceroy Riviera Maya captures the imagination with 41 villas, all offering 1,000 square feet of space to honeymooners and couples who crave the ultimate in privacy and luxury. As one fan commented, "Staff is wonderful and takes the time to get to know you."
Scroll down for the full list of the World's Best resort hotels in Mexico.
15. Cala de Mar Resort & Spa, Ixtapa
Score: 92.46
14. One&Only Palmilla, San José del Cabo
Score: 93.26
13. Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, Mazatlán
Score: 93.28
12. St. Regis Punta Mita Resort
Score: 93.56
11. Hyatt Ziva Cancún
Score: 93.69
10. Mahekal Beach Resort, Playa del Carmen
Score: 93.82
9. Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection, Cabo San Lucas
Score: 93.99
8. Chileno Bay Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection, Cabo San Lucas
Score: 94.45
7. Unico 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya
Score: 94.56
6. Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta
Score: 95.30
5. Montage Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas
Score: 95.32
4. Viceroy Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen
Score: 96.00
3. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort, San José del Cabo
Score: 96.56
2. Rosewood Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen
Score: 96.89
1. The Resort at Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas
Score: 97.51
There's no such thing as a bad room here. The 105 guest rooms and suites of the Resort at Pedregal cocoon guests in luxury; each promises ocean views, a private terrace, and a plunge pool. With all that at your fingertips, it'd be tempting never to leave your room — but then you'd miss out on the three other pools on the property (including the saltwater meditation pool at the Luna y Mar Spa), the two restaurants, and the on-site boutique. If you're feeling ambitious, the resort offers cooking classes, tequila tastings, even craft classes for the kids, but we don't blame you if you'd rather just soak in the sun on the golden sand and eat your weight in guacamole. As one reader summarized, "How can you miss with this hotel? Have been coming annually since it opened. It so embodies Mexico, and the service is the best."