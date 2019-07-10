Mexico's resorts are perennial favorites among globetrotters. With a variety of beach options, rich heritage, and fantastic food, you'll be hard-pressed to find a place that's got more to offer within such easy reach of American travelers. Other destinations may have their moments, but if you're looking for a culturally immersive beach getaway that's just a direct flight away, Mexico's the place to be — and it's tough to beat the appeal of seaside shrimp tacos and margaritas that flow like water.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

The country's Pacific coast took top marks this year, with 10 of the top 15 properties on the list scattered from Sinaloa to Baja. In Los Cabos — the catchall name for the neighboring towns of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo — six properties made the cut, including two Auberge Resorts Collection hotels (No. 8 Chileno Bay Resort and No. 9 Esperanza) and the brand-new Montage Los Cabos (No. 5), which clearly made a major impression on readers after opening just last year. "Location, location, location — that's what it's all about in Cabo, and Montage nails it," enthused one reader. Another was enamored with the property's spa, calling its shaman experience "amazing."

On the Caribbean side, the resort towns are familiar ones: Playa del Carmen, Cancún, and other spots along the Riviera Maya dominated the list. Coming in at second place, the Rosewood Mayakoba wowed T+L readers with its round-the-clock butler service, ultraromantic villas with private plunge pools, and a dreamy entry via the lagoon that wraps around the property. "I can't think of anything butlers were not anticipating to do with a smile," said one reader. "Just feels like a home away from home." In fourth place, the Viceroy Riviera Maya captures the imagination with 41 villas, all offering 1,000 square feet of space to honeymooners and couples who crave the ultimate in privacy and luxury. As one fan commented, "Staff is wonderful and takes the time to get to know you."

15. Cala de Mar Resort & Spa, Ixtapa

Cala De Mar Resort + Spa Credit: Courtesy of Cala de Mar Resort & Spa

Score: 92.46

14. One&Only Palmilla, San José del Cabo

One&Only Palmilla Credit: Courtesy of One&Only Palmilla

Score: 93.26

13. Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, Mazatlán

Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts Credit: Courtesy of Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

Score: 93.28

12. St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

Score: 93.56

11. Hyatt Ziva Cancún

Hyatt Ziva Cancun Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt Ziva Cancun

Score: 93.69

10. Mahekal Beach Resort, Playa del Carmen

Mahekal Beach Resort Credit: Courtesy of Mahekal Beach Resort

Score: 93.82

9. Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection, Cabo San Lucas

Esperanza resort. Credit: Courtersy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Score: 93.99

8. Chileno Bay Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection, Cabo San Lucas

Chileno Bay Resort. Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Score: 94.45

7. Unico 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya

UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya Credit: Courtesy of UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya

Score: 94.56

6. Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta

Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta Credit: Courtesy of Grupo Vidanta

Score: 95.30

5. Montage Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas

Montage Los Cabos Credit: Courtesy of Montage Los Cabos

Score: 95.32

4. Viceroy Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen

Viceroy Riviera Maya Credit: Courtesy of Viceroy Riviera Maya

Score: 96.00

3. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort, San José del Cabo

Las Ventanas al Paraíso Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood

Score: 96.56

2. Rosewood Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen

Rosewood Mayakoba Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Mayakoba

Score: 96.89

1. The Resort at Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas

Resort at Pedregal, Don Manuel's lounge Credit: Courtesy of The Resort at Pedregal

Score: 97.51