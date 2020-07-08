This year’s World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of COVID-19. The results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic, but we hope that this year’s honorees will inspire your trips to come — whenever they may be.

Whether you’ve been there in person or simply seen myriad Instagram posts from fellow travelers, you’ve undoubtedly been captivated by the beauty of the Greek isles. The island of Santorini holds particular appeal for Travel + Leisure readers — seven of this year’s best resort hotels in Greece are located there. Indeed, with their whitewashed façades, cliffside perches, and infinity pools melting into the horizon, all of the properties are stunners in their own rights.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

The 251-room Blue Palace (No. 10) on Crete has also landed among the favorites for the last several years. Anchored by its central 36-foot-tall, indoor-outdoor hall and with most rooms boasting private infinity pools, readers touted it as “stunningly situated” and “gorgeous and comfortable.”

Katikies Santorini (No. 2) captivates at each turn. “Feels wonderful to descend that staircase facing the caldera,” wrote one fan. Another reader who stayed there summed up the experience: “Excellent location, amazing staff, gorgeous views. This hotel has it all.”

Canaves Oia Epitome took top honors with its “great experience, location, and service” for its guests. Read on for a deeper look — and the full list of the best resort hotels in Greece.

1. Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini

Score: 98.40

Overlooking the charming port of Ammoudi, this 24-villa refuge offers seclusion and serenity aplenty. Pristine whitewashed buildings juxtaposed against wood and stone create a minimalist aesthetic — all the more striking when set off against the sweeping sunset views. Equally memorable: enjoying a degustation menu on the Infinity Bar’s terrace or spending an afternoon learning about Greek wines during a private tasting. Those are just a few reasons that, readers said, they were “looking forward to getting back here.”

2. Katikies Santorini

Score: 97.62

3. Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel, Santorini

Score: 95.62

4. Katikies Mykonos

Score: 95.58

5. Grace Santorini, Auberge Resorts Collection

Score: 94.83

6. Andronis Luxury Suites, Santorini

Score: 94.67

7. Andronis Boutique Hotel, Santorini

Score: 94.60

8. Bill & Coo Hotels, Mykonos

Score: 93.63

9. Mystique, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Santorini

Score: 92.73

10. Blue Palace, a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, Crete

Score: 92.64