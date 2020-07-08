The Top 5 Resort Hotels in France

This year’s World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of COVID-19. The results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic, but we hope that this year’s honorees will inspire your trips to come — whenever they may be.

In the south of France, along a corridor between Cannes and Monaco, glamorous hotels have played host to glittery guests for decades. The crème de la crème that comprise this year’s best resorts in France have welcomed everyone from Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall to Elizabeth Taylor to the Obamas and U2’s Bono. But judging from the plaudits given by T+L readers, the five hotels honored here make every guest feel like a celebrity.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

The 349-room Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic (No. 5) in Cannes naturally sees its fair share of excitement during the annual film festival, but the city thrums with energy even when the red carpet isn’t rolled out. And as one reader attested, this property puts travelers in prime position to enjoy it all since it’s an “easy walk to all of the local shops/restaurants.”

On the tip of the Cap-Ferrat peninsula sits the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons hotel, which jumps up to No. 2 after coming in fourth last year. Dating back to 1908, the 74-room resort retains eye-catching historic elements, such as a rotunda designed by Gustave Eiffel. Today the property includes a pool club, tennis courts, a spa, and a Michelin-starred restaurant, so there are plenty of ways for guests to unwind. Scavenger hunts and swimming lessons entertain families with kids. And given Four Seasons’ reputation for service, it comes as no surprise that one reader wrote, “the staff is above and beyond.”

This year’s winner, a beloved property in the region, holds fast to the No. 1 spot again. Scroll on to read more.

1. Château de la Chèvre d’Or, Èze

Score: 93.76

First opened as a restaurant in 1953, this stone château on the Côte d’Azur commands what one reader called a “spectacular” view of the Mediterranean. Walt Disney himself persuaded the owner Robert Wolf to buy houses in the surrounding medieval village to serve as hotel rooms, and historians believe the château and its environs likely served as inspiration for Walt Disney’s own Magic Kingdom. Present-day guests who experience the gardens, infinity pools, and now Michelin-starred restaurant clearly feel that special quality too. One reader remarked that the property is “enchanting,” while another enthused that it’s “a five-star exquisite retreat that takes your breath away.”

2. Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons Hotel, St.-Jean-Cap-Ferrat

Score: 93.45

3. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Cap d’Antibes

Score: 93.43

4. Château Eza, Èze

Score: 91.50

5. Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic, Cannes

Score: 90.44