In a year when sweeping wildfires yet again ravaged portions of the state, California has shown that it’s as tenacious as it is welcoming. It’s a beloved destination for T+L readers, who flock to the destination for its picturesque forests, deserts, and beaches.

The Southern California resort hotels that readers championed this year were mostly coastal properties that shone for their impeccable service and beautiful, secluded grounds. Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa (No. 2), which ranked highest in SoCal, drew praise for being “discreet and not fussy or pretentious,” according to one reader. Another fan echoed the sentiment, saying “there is a warmth and comfort that can’t be replicated easily.” Readers also found the Ranch at Laguna Beach (No. 6) to be an impressive escape, likening it to “a private village…tucked away but right near Laguna’s shops and nightlife.” The sole desert hotel on this year’s list, Holiday House (No. 10) in Palm Springs, also struck that delicate balance between being a true hideaway and being situated near a lively downtown area with plenty to do.

Up north, readers praised California hotels that combined unparalleled natural beauty with top-notch culinary and wine experiences. Post Ranch Inn, last year’s category winner, appears at the No. 4 spot. One reader called it a “romantic retreat with deer and wildlife all around” and was especially fond of the Pacific Ocean views from the Big Sur property’s restaurant. Another stunner, Meadowood Napa Valley (No. 3), in St. Helena, lived up to its reputation as one of the “most consistent, innovative, delicious, and creative meals we have had,” said one reader, noting that the restaurant “delivered an experience that was superb, but not pretentious.

10. Holiday House, Palm Springs

Score: 92.89

9. Rosewood Sand Hill, Menlo Park

Score: 92.94

8. The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Beach

Score: 93.59

7. Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, Calistoga

Score: 93.60

6. The Ranch at Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach

Score: 93.76

5. Vintage House at The Estate Yountville, Yountville

Score: 94.16

4. Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur

Score: 95.53

3. Meadowood Napa Valley, St. Helena

Score: 95.67

2. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, San Diego

Score: 95.74

1. North Block Hotel, Yountville

Score: 96.00

Situated on the main thoroughfare in one of Napa Valley’s most picturesque and popular towns, this boutique property puts guests in “a location perfect for exploring the wineries,” wrote one respondent. But what sends it ahead of the competition is its staff. “Everyone working there had a wonderful disposition and immediately knew us by name,” wrote one reader, who also lauded the “top of the line” property for its “especially luxurious” bathrooms. Another appreciated that the hotel’s small occupancy — just 20 rooms — affords guests a sense of privacy and tranquility. “There’s always a seat and an overall calm feeling at the pool,” wrote one fan. And while there’s no shortage of phenomenal dining options in town, it doesn’t hurt that one of the most popular, Redd Wood, is on site.

