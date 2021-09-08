The Top 10 New England Resort Hotels

This year's World's Best Awards survey was open for voting January 11 through May 10, 2021, as destinations around the world were lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Survey rules have always allowed readers to reflect on their travel experiences over a three-year period. We hope that this year's honorees will inspire your own travels as you get back out into the world.

New England resorts run the gamut: from beach escapes to Gilded Age mansions to quiet country inns. What they all have in common is the feeling that you're at the well-appointed home of a sophisticated friend, rather than a splashy hotel. This understated elegance is what keeps T+L readers coming back year after year, whether it's on a seafood-seeking road trip along the Maine coast or a history-filled jaunt to Newport, Rhode Island.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

Of the 10 New England resorts on this year's list — the debut of this category — many were in coastal summer locations, such as the Wauwinet (No. 3), which one reader called "the best of Nantucket." And though New England winters can be notoriously cold and snowy, in some cases — like with No. 2 Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont — the winter wonderland and the incredible skiing are part of the appeal. One reader said of Twin Farms, "I really liked to be able to go skiing privately and be pulled on a snowmobile," adding that the sledding, outdoor firepits, and dinners served by the roaring fireplace indoors were also noteworthy.

Though smaller properties, like the 19-room Rabbit Hill Inn (No. 4) in Vermont, certainly appeared on the list, readers also showed loyalty to some larger hotels, like the No. 9 Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, a sprawling getaway on Cape Cod.

One place that hits all the marks for service, amenities, and charm is the Pickering House Inn. Read on to see why it earned first place — and which other properties ranked among the best resorts in New England.

1. Pickering House Inn, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire

Pickering House, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire Pickering House, hotel, exterior, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire | Credit: Courtesy of Pickering House

Near Lake Winnipesaukee is Wolfeboro, a cherished New Hampshire summer vacation town and secret celebrity escape — Jimmy Fallon, Drew Barrymore, and Gabrielle Union have recently been seen there. And just like Hollywood stars, many T+L readers stay at the quietly luxurious Pickering House Inn, which gets top billing in the New England resorts category for its included gourmet breakfast, concierge-assisted adventure planning, and inviting common spaces, including the library and wraparound front porch. One reader gushed, "If you want a romantic, quiet, and peaceful getaway from the hustle and bustle, come here. Amazing ambiance and delicious food. They pamper you and make you feel so special. Go make some beautiful memories. You won't regret it."

2. Twin Farms, Barnard, Vermont

Twin Farms, Barnard, Vermont Twin Farms,hotel, chalet living room, Barnard, Vermont | Credit: Courtesy of Twin Farms

3. The Wauwinet, Nantucket, Massachusetts

The Wauwinet, Nantucket, Massachusetts The Wauwinet, hotel,guest room, Nantucket, Massachusetts | Credit: Courtesy of The Wauwinet

4. Rabbit Hill Inn, Lower Waterford, Vermont

Rabbit Hill Inn, Lower Waterford, Vermont Rabbit Hill Inn, hotel, guest room, Lower Waterford, Vermont | Credit: Jumping Rocks Photography/Courtesy of Rabbit Hill Inn

5. White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection, Kennebunk, Maine

White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection, Kennebunk, Maine White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection, hotel, guest room, Kennebunk, Maine | Credit: Courtesy of White Barn Inn

6. Brenton Hotel, Newport, Rhode Island

Brenton Hotel, Newport, Rhode Island Brenton Hotel, guest room,Newport, Rhode Island | Credit: Courtesy of Brenton Hotel

7. Inn by the Sea, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

Inn by the Sea, Cape Elizabeth, Maine Inn by the Sea, exterior, hotel, Cape Elizabeth, Maine | Credit: Courtesy of Inn by the Sea, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

8. The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, Newport, Rhode Island

The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, Newport, Rhode Island The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, hotel, terrace, Newport, Rhode Island | Credit: Courtesy of The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection

9. Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, Harwich, Massachusetts

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, Harwich, Massachusetts Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, pool, terrace, Harwich, Massachusetts | Credit: Courtesy of Wequassett Resort and Golf Club

10. Weekapaug Inn, Westerly, Rhode Island

Weekapaug Inn, Westerly, Rhode Island Weekapaug Inn, hotel, Osprey Suite Living Room, Westerly, Rhode Island | Credit: Courtesy of Weekapaug Inn