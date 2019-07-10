The Top 15 Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas (Video)

In the two years since the destruction of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, our readers have consistently supported the islands hit the hardest — including the sailors’ Edens of St. John, Virgin Gorda, and Jost Van Dyke, along with St. Bart’s and Vieques, which continue to reopen their most popular resorts. But as this year’s choices also reflect, there’s always room for new discoveries.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the East Coast’s answer to Hawaii: a volcanic island with spectacular diving, jungle hiking with the requisite waterfalls, and, of course, white-sand beaches and crystalline waters. JetBlue has direct flights from New York, making it all the easier to explore the 133-square-mile island that one reader calls “a great getaway.”

Returning to this list after a year’s reprieve is the Bahamas’ Harbour Island. This tiny outpost — only 3½ miles long and half a mile wide — is praised for its stretches of pink-sand beaches, diveable reefs, and charming Dunmore Town, where Georgian buildings are painted in cheerful pastels. Visitors in the know stay at the Ocean View Club, a family-owned boutique hotel that has 12 sea-facing units just steps from the Pink Sand Beach and one of the best restaurants on the island. One reader wrote, “Lovely island, with the most beautiful beach in the world.”

The island taking the top spot does so for the third year in a row, and also appears on the World’s Best Islands list.

15. Exumas, Bahamas

Image zoom Onne van der Wal/Getty Images

Score: 83.22

14. Culebra, Puerto Rico

Image zoom Inti St. Clair/Getty Images

Score: 83.44

13. Bermuda

Image zoom Getty Images

Score: 83.54

12. Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands

Image zoom Eleanor Scriven/Getty Images

Score: 83.73

11. Turks and Caicos

Image zoom Chris Garrett/Getty Images

Score: 83.99

10. St. Bart’s

Image zoom Reed Kaestner/Getty Images

Score: 84.24

9. Grenada

Image zoom Claudio Bruni/EyeEm/Getty Images

Score: 84.65

8. Harbour Island, Bahamas

Image zoom Ellen Rooney/Getty Images

Score: 84.70

7. Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Image zoom Holger Leue/Getty Images

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 84.84

6. St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

Image zoom Getty Images

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 85.47

5. St. Lucia

Image zoom Getty Images

Score: 85.94

4. Abaco Islands, Bahamas

Image zoom Jane Sweeney/Getty Images

Score: 86.15

3. Vieques, Puerto Rico

Image zoom Stephani-Elizabeth/Getty Images

Score: 87.52

2. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Image zoom Brent Winebrenner/Getty Images

Score: 87.67

1. Anguilla

Image zoom Getty Images

Score: 90.28

The most complicated decision you’ll need to make when visiting this exquisite island — which wins the top spot for the thir​d​ year in a row, plus a place on our World’s Best Islands list — is which of the 33 beaches you’ll use as a home base. Each seems more beautiful than the last, with lodgings to match: Zemi Beach House Resort & Spa, the Four Seasons Resort Anguilla, and Frangipani Beach Resort remain on the World’s Best Hotels list, and the venerable Malliouhana and Belmond Cap Juluca have reopened to great fanfare this year. With spectacular restaurants (don’t miss Blanchards and Straw Hat), welcoming islanders, and a relaxed vibe, Anguilla provides the perfect island setting for travelers looking for an escape.

