The Top 100 Hotels in the World in 2019

The World's Best Hotels, according to the readers of Travel + Leisure (shown: Leela Palace Udaipur)

Travel + Leisure readers explore far and wide, and the hotels that impress them reflect not only their high standards but also their ever-expanding sense of curiosity and adventure. This year's list of the top 100 hotels in the world reflects 33 countries and all continents except Antarctica. The honorees include sweeping Western ranches in the United States, intimate African safari lodges, and palatial estates in Italy. Still, a handful of qualities unite them all: superlative service, outstanding surroundings, and luxurious amenities.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

Once again, Asia reigns as the region with the most hotels honored by T+L readers — a total of 22 properties in a broad range of settings. The stunning Belmond La Résidence Phou Vao (No. 91) is set amid the cloud forests of Laos; the "exceptional" Leela Palace New Delhi (No. 31) puts guests in the center of the bustling capital city; and the brightly colored No. 6 JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa sits steps from Khem Beach.

Coming in second is Africa, with 17 properties earning accolades. Tanzania's Ngorongoro Serena Safari Lodge (No. 86) got praised by one reader for "unique décor that provides a sense of place." Eight South Africa hotels made the list, with Singita Sabi Sand coming in highest at No. 3. "Amazing lodge, impeccable service, fantastic food, and incredible game viewing experience," said one reader.

Rounding out the list are 39 more top-notch hotels and resorts. Some are in well-traveled locations, such as the Lowell (No. 98) in New York City, Meadowood Napa Valley (No. 75) in California's wine country, La Réserve Paris Hôtel & Spa (No. 55), and Hotel Matilda (No. 18) in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Others are destinations in themselves, like New Zealand's the Farm at Cape Kidnappers (No. 4) and No. 15 Tierra Patagonia in Chile.

Read on to find out which property snagged this year's coveted No. 1 spot.

100. Borgo Egnazia, Savelletri di Fasano, Italy

Borgo Egnazia, Italy Credit: Courtesy of Borgo Egnazia

Score: 95.29

98. (tie) The Spectator Hotel, Charleston, South Carolina

The Spectator Hotel, Charleston, SC Credit: Courtesy of The Spectator Hotel

Score: 95.29

98. (tie) The Lowell, New York City

The Lowell, New York Credit: Courtesy of The Lowell

Score: 95.29

97. Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico

Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Grupo Vidanta

Score: 95.30

96. The Temple House, Chengdu, China

Temple House Chengdu, China Credit: Courtesy of Swire Properties

Score: 95.32

95. Montage Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Montage Los Cabos, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Montage Los Cabos

Score: 95.32

94. Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Montego Bay, Jamaica

Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Jamaica Credit: Courtesy of Round Hill Hotel and Villas

Score: 95.32

93. The Milestone Hotel, London

The Milestone, London Credit: Courtesy of The Milestone

Score: 95.33

92. Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas, Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Casa Chameleon at Las Catalina, Costa Rica Credit: Courtesy of Casa Chamelon at Las Catalinas

Score: 95.36

91. Belmond La Résidence Phou Vao, Luang Prabang, Laos

Belmond La Residence, Laos Credit: Courtesy of Belmond

Score: 95.37

90. Lebua at State Tower, Bangkok

Lebua at State Tower, Thailand Credit: Courtesy of Lebua Hotels & Resorts

Score: 95.43

89. Le Meurice, Paris

Le Meurice, Paris, France Credit: Courtesy of Le Meurice

Score: 95.44

88. Park Hyatt Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Park Hyatt Saigon, Vietnam Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt

Score: 95.46

87. Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Juemirah at Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi Credit: Courtesy of Jumeirah

Score: 95.47

86. Ngorongoro Serena Safari Lodge, Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania

Ngorongoro Serena Safari Lodge, Tanzania Credit: Paul Joynson-Hicks/Courtesy of Ngorongoro Serena Safari Lodge

Score: 95.50

85. Nayara Gardens, Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica

Nayara Resort & Spa, Costa Rica Credit: Courtesy of Nayara

Score: 95.51

84. Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur, California

Post Ranch Inn, California Credit: Kodiak Greenwood/Courtesy of Post Ranch Inn

Score: 95.53

83. Palacio del Inka, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Cuzco, Peru

Palacio del Inka, Peru Credit: Courtesy of Palacio del Inka

Score: 95.59

81. (tie) The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort, French Polynesia

St Regis Bora Bora Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis Bora Bora

Score: 95.60

81. (tie) Hotel Bristol, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Warsaw

Hotel Bristol, Warsaw Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Bristol, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Warsaw

Score: 95.60

80. Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica

Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica Credit: Courtesy of Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection

Score: 95.62

79. Triple Creek Ranch, Darby, Montana

Triple Creek Ranch, Montana Credit: Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

78. Katikies Hotel, Santorini, Greece

Katikies Hotel, Greece Credit: Christos Drazos/Courtesy of Katikies Hotel

Score: 95.63

77. InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Danang, Vietnam

Score: 95.66

76. Tensing Pen, Negril, Jamaica

Tensing Pen, Jamaica Credit: Courtesy of Tensing Pen

Score: 95.67

75. Meadowood Napa Valley, St. Helena, California

Meadowood Napa Valley, California Credit: Courtesy of Meadowood Napa Valley

Score: 95.67

74. The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur, India

Oberoi Rajvilas, India Credit: Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

73. Hotel Wailea, Maui, Hawaii

Hotel Wailea, Hawaii Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Wailea

Score: 95.74

72. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, San Diego

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, California Credit: Courtesy of Rancho Valencia

Score: 95.74

71. Six Senses Samui, Koh Samui, Thailand

Six Senses Samui, Thailand Credit: Courtesy of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

70. Jade Mountain, St. Lucia

Jade Mountain, St Lucia Credit: Courtesy of Jade Mountain

69. Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve Lodges, South Africa

Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve Lodges, South Africa Credit: Courtesy of Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve

68. andBeyond Phinda Forest Lodge, Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa

anBeyond Phinda Forest Lodge, South Africa Credit: Courtesy of andBeyond

Score: 95.79

66. (tie) The Lanesborough, London

Lanesborough Hotel, London Credit: Courtesy of The Lanesborough

Score: 95.80

66. (tie) Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois

Deer Path Inn, Illinois Credit: Courtesy of Deer Path Inn

Score: 95.80

65. andBeyond Kirkman's Kamp, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa

andBeyond Kirkman Camp, South Africa Credit: Courtesy of andBeyond

Score: 95.81

64. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Indonesia

Four Seasons Bali at Sayan, Indonesia Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Score: 95.83

63. Montage Kapalua Bay, Maui, Hawaii

Montage Kapalua Bay, Hawaii Credit: Courtesy of Montage Kapalua Bay

Score: 95.88

62. Matetsi Victoria Falls, Matetsi Private Game Reserve, Zimbabwe

Matetsi Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe Credit: Courtesy of Matetsi Victoria Falls

Score: 95.95

61. Curtain Bluff, Antigua

Curtain Bluff, Antigua & Barbuda Credit: Courtesy of Curtain Bluff

Score: 95.95

55. (tie) Viceroy Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Viceroy Riviera Maya, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Viceroy Riviera Maya

Score: 96.00

55. (tie) Tierra Atacama Hotel & Spa, San Pedro de Atacama, Chile

Tierra Atacama, in Chile Credit: Courtesy of Tierra Atacama

Score: 96.00

55. (tie) Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Montalcino, Italy

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Italy Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood

55. (tie) North Block Hotel, Yountville, California

North Block, in California Credit: Courtesy of North Block

55. (tie) La Réserve Paris Hôtel & Spa

La Reserve, Paris Credit: Courtesy of La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa

Score: 96.00

55. (tie) Fogo Island Inn, Newfoundland, Canada

Fogo Island Inn, Canada Credit: Alex Fradkin/Courtesy of Fogo Island Inn

Score: 96.00

54. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, India

Oberoi Amarvilas, India Credit: Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

53. The Bristol Hotel, Bristol, Virginia

Bristol Hotel, Virginia Credit: Courtesy of The Bristol Hotel

Score: 96.09

52. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, Chiang Rai, Thailand

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp, Thailand Credit: Courtesy of Anantara

51. Palazzo Avino, Ravello, Italy

Palazzo Avino, Italy Credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Avino

Score: 96.15

50. andBeyond Bateleur Camp, Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

andBeyond Bateleur Camp, Kenya Credit: Courtesy of andBeyond

Score: 96.19

49. The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, India

Oberoi Udaivilas, India Credit: Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Score: 96.20

48. Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti in Tanzania Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti

Score: 96.22

47. Anantara Hua Hin Resort, Hua Hin, Thailand

Anantara Hua Hin Resort in Thailand Credit: Courtesy of Anantara

Score: 96.24

46. Frangipani Beach Resort, Anguilla

Frangipani Beach Resort in Anguilla Credit: Courtesy of Frangipani Beach Resort

Score: 96.25

45. Matakauri Lodge, Queenstown, New Zealand

Matakauri Lodge in New Zealand Credit: Courtesy of Matakauri Lodge

Score: 96.27

44. The Row Hotel at Assembly Row, Somerville, Massachusetts

Row Hotel at Assembly Row, in Massachusetts Credit: Joseph St.Pierre/JS Photography/Courtesy of The Row Hotel

Score: 96.32

43. Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, Lake Como, Italy

Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, in Italy Credit: Courtesy of Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni

41. (tie) Sol y Luna, Sacred Valley, Peru

Sol y Luna in Peru Credit: Courtesy of Sol y Luna - Relais & Chateaux

Score: 96.40

41. (tie) Grace Hotel Santorini, Auberge Resorts Collection, Greece

Grace Santorini hotel in Greece Credit: Courtesy of Grace Hotel Santorini, Auberge Resorts Collection

Score: 96.40

40. Six Senses Fiji, Malolo Island, Fiji

Six Senses Fiji Credit: Courtesy of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Score: 96.44

39. Nihi Sumba, Indonesia

Nihi Sumba, in Indonesia Credit: Courtesy of Nihi Sumba

38. Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, India

Taj Lake Palace, in India Credit: Courtesy of Taj Hotels

37. Six Senses Laamu, Olhuveli Island, Maldives

Six Senses Laamu, in the Maldives Credit: Courtesy of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Score: 96.50

36. Hotel Eleven, Austin, Texas

Hotel Eleven in Austin, Texas Credit: Paul Bardagjy/Courtesy of Hotel Eleven

Score: 96.55

35. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort, San José del Cabo, Mexico

Las Ventanas al Paraíso in Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood

Score: 96.56

34. Lion Sands Game Reserve, Sabi Sands Game Reserve, South Africa

Lion Sands Game Reserve in South Africa Credit: DOOK/Courtesy of Lion Sands Game Reserve

Score: 96.60

33. The Inn of the Five Graces, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Inn of the Five Graces, in New Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Inn of the Five Graces

Score: 96.62

32. Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa, Johannesburg, South Africa

Saxon Hotel and Spa in South Africa Credit: Courtesy of Saxon Hotel, Villas, & Spa

31. The Leela Palace New Delhi

Leela Palace New Delhi, in India Credit: Courtesy of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Score: 96.69

30. The Shore Club, Turks and Caicos

The Shore Club, in Turks and Caicos Credit: Courtesy of The Shore Club

Score: 96.79

29. The Highlands, Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania

Asilia the Highlands, in Tanzania Credit: Courtesy of Asilia

27. (tie) Rosewood Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Rosewood Mayakoba, in Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood

Score: 96.89

27. (tie) Rabbit Hill Inn, Lower Waterford, Vermont

Rabbit Hill Inn, in Vermont Credit: Jumping Rocks/Courtesy of Rabbit Hill Inn

Score: 96.89

26. Gangtey Lodge, Phobjikha Valley, Bhutan

Gangtey Lodge, in Bhutan Credit: Ken Spence/Courtesy of Gangtey Lodge

Score: 97.18

25. The Vines Resort & Spa, Mendoza, Argentina

The Vines Resort, in Argentina Credit: Courtesy of The Vines Resort & Spa

Score: 97.20

24. Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, Virginia

Inn at Willow Grove, in Virginia Credit: Courtesy of The Inn at Willow Grove

Score: 97.22

23. The Oberoi, Mumbai

Oberoi Mumbai, in India Credit: Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Score: 97.25

22. J.K. Place Firenze, Florence

JK Place Firenze, in Italy Credit: Courtesy of J.K. Place Firenze

Score: 97.27

21. Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island, Australia

Southern Ocean Lodge, in Australia Credit: George Apostolidis/Courtesy of Southern Ocean Lodge

Score: 97.43

20. Londolozi, Sabi Sands Game Reserve, South Africa

Londolozi, in South Africa Credit: Courtesy of Londolozi

Score: 97.45

19. The Resort at Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Resort at Pedregal, in Mexico Credit: Courtesy of The Resort at Pedregal

Score: 97.51

18. Hotel Matilda, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Hotel Matilda, in Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Matilda

Score: 97.54

17. Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini, Greece

Canaves Oia Epitiome, in Greece Credit: Christos Drazos/Courtesy of Canaves Oia Epitome

Score: 97.58

16. Ellerman House, Cape Town

Ellerman House, in South Africa Credit: Courtesy of Ellerman House

Score: 97.60

15. Tierra Patagonia, Torres del Paine, Chile

Tierra Patagonia, in Chile Credit: James Florio/Courtesy of Tierra Patagonia

Score: 97.65

14. Six Senses Yao Noi, Thailand

Six Senses Yao Noi, in Thailand Credit: Christopher Wise

Score: 97.74

12. (tie) Turtle Island, Fiji

Turtle Island Resort in Fiji Credit: Courtesy of Turtle Island

Score: 97.78

12. (tie) Royal Mansour, Marrakesh, Morocco

Royal Mansour, in Morocco Credit: Courtesy of Royal Mansour

Score: 97.78

9. (tie) Rosewood Beijing

Rosewood Beijing Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood

Score: 97.87

9. (tie) Lapa Rios Lodge, Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica

Lapa Rios Ecolodge, in Costa Rica Credit: Courtesy of Lapa Rios

Score: 97.87

9. (tie) The Bushcamp Company’s Mfuwe Lodge, South Luangwa National Park, Zambia

Bushcamp Company's Mfuwe Lodge, in Zambia Credit: Courtesy of Bushcamp Company

Score: 97.87

8. Singita Grumeti, Serengeti National Park Area, Tanzania

Singita Grumeti Faru Faru Lodge, in Tanzania Credit: Courtesy of Singita

Score: 98.12

7. The Mulia, Bali, Indonesia

The Mulia, in Bali Credit: Courtesy of The Mulia

Score: 98.25

6. JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, Vietnam

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, in Vietnam Credit: Courtesy of JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay

Score: 98.56

5. Gibb's Farm, Karatu, Tanzania

Gibb's Farm, in Tanzania Credit: Scott Ramsay/Courtesy of Gibb's Farm

Score: 98.56

4. The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand

The Fram at Cape Kidnappers, in New Zealand Credit: Courtesy of The Farm at Cape Kidnappers

Score: 98.57

3. Singita Sabi Sand, Sabi Sands Game Reserve, South Africa

Singita Sabi Sand, in South Africa Credit: Courtesy of Singita

2. The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming

The Lodge and Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, in Wyoming Credit: Courtesy of Brush Creek Ranch

Score: 98.67

1. The Leela Palace Udaipur, India

Leela Palace Udaipur, in India Credit: Courtesy of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Score: 98.89

A "breathtaking view of Lake Pichola" is just one reason Travel + Leisure readers gave for choosing this Rajasthan hotel as their favorite. The elegant 72-room, eight-suite "service-oriented" property excels in "glamour and romance," according to one fan, who said the hotel would be "ideal for honeymoons or special celebrations." But the staff will go above and beyond, whether there's an occasion or not, to help arrange excursions to local sights, including the Crystal Gallery and Vintage Car Museum. Readers also appreciated the hotel's "excellent" facilities, which include a sumptuous spa where guests can unwind with ayurveda-inspired treatments.