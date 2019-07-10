The Top 100 Hotels in the World
Travel + Leisure readers explore far and wide, and the hotels that impress them reflect not only their high standards but also their ever-expanding sense of curiosity and adventure. This year’s list of the top 100 hotels in the world reflects 33 countries and all continents except Antarctica. The honorees include sweeping Western ranches in the United States, intimate African safari lodges, and palatial estates in Italy. Still, a handful of qualities unite them all: superlative service, outstanding surroundings, and luxurious amenities.
Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.
Vote in T+L’s annual World’s Best Awards survey for the chance to win one of five dream trips!
Once again, Asia reigns as the region with the most hotels honored by T+L readers — a total of 22 properties in a broad range of settings. The stunning Belmond La Résidence Phou Vao (No. 91) is set amid the cloud forests of Laos; the “exceptional” Leela Palace New Delhi (No. 31) puts guests in the center of the bustling capital city; and the brightly colored No. 6 JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa sits steps from Khem Beach.
Coming in second is Africa, with 17 properties earning accolades. Tanzania's Ngorongoro Serena Safari Lodge (No. 86) got praised by one reader for “unique décor that provides a sense of place.” Eight South Africa hotels made the list, with Singita Sabi Sand coming in highest at No. 3. “Amazing lodge, impeccable service, fantastic food, and incredible game viewing experience,” said one reader.
Related: The World's Best Awards 2019
Rounding out the list are 39 more top-notch hotels and resorts. Some are in well-traveled locations, such as the Lowell (No. 98) in New York City, Meadowood Napa Valley (No. 75) in California’s wine country, La Réserve Paris Hôtel & Spa (No. 55), and Hotel Matilda (No. 18) in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Others are destinations in themselves, like New Zealand’s the Farm at Cape Kidnappers (No. 4) and No. 15 Tierra Patagonia in Chile.
Read on to find out which property snagged this year’s coveted No. 1 spot.
100. Borgo Egnazia, Savelletri di Fasano, Italy
Score: 95.29
More information: borgoegnazia.com
Book This Deal
Borgo Egnazia, skylark.com, rates from $241/night.
Includes daily breakfast, $100 spa credit.
98. (tie) The Spectator Hotel, Charleston, South Carolina
Score: 95.29
More information: thespectatorhotel.com
98. (tie) The Lowell, New York City
Score: 95.29
More information: lowellhotel.com
97. Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico
Score: 95.30
More information: vidanta.com
96. The Temple House, Chengdu, China
Score: 95.32
More information: thetemplehousehotel.com
95. Montage Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Score: 95.32
More information: montagehotels.com/loscabos
Book This Deal
Montage Los Cabos, skylark.com, rates from $678/night.
Includes daily breakfast, $100 resort credit.
94. Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Montego Bay, Jamaica
Score: 95.32
More information: roundhill.com
93. The Milestone Hotel, London
Score: 95.33
More information: milestonehotel.com
92. Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas, Guanacaste, Costa Rica
Score: 95.36
More information: casachameleonhotels.com/las-catalinas
91. Belmond La Résidence Phou Vao, Luang Prabang, Laos
Score: 95.37
More information: belmond.com
90. Lebua at State Tower, Bangkok
Score: 95.43
More information: lebua.com/state-tower
89. Le Meurice, Paris
Score: 95.44
More information: dorchestercollection.com
88. Park Hyatt Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Score: 95.46
More information: hyatt.com
87. Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Score: 95.47
More information: jumeirah.com
86. Ngorongoro Serena Safari Lodge, Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania
Score: 95.50
More information: serenahotels.com
85. Nayara Gardens, Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica
Score: 95.51
More information: arenalnayara.com
84. Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur, California
Score: 95.53
More information: postranchinn.com
83. Palacio del Inka, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Cuzco, Peru
Score: 95.59
More information: marriott.com
81. (tie) The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort, French Polynesia
Score: 95.60
More information: marriott.com
81. (tie) Hotel Bristol, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Warsaw
Score: 95.60
More information: marriott.com
80. Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica
Score: 95.62
More information: aubergeresorts.com/altagracia
Book This Deal
Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, skylark.com, rates from $301/night.
Includes daily breakfast, $100 resort credit.
79. Triple Creek Ranch, Darby, Montana
WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 95.62
More information: triplecreekranch.com
78. Katikies Hotel, Santorini, Greece
Score: 95.63
More information: katikies.com
77. InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Danang, Vietnam
Score: 95.66
More information: danang.intercontinental.com
76. Tensing Pen, Negril, Jamaica
Score: 95.67
More information: tensingpen.com
75. Meadowood Napa Valley, St. Helena, California
Score: 95.67
More information: meadowood.com
74. The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur, India
WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 95.71
More information: oberoihotels.com
73. Hotel Wailea, Maui, Hawaii
Score: 95.74
More information: hotelwailea.com
72. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, San Diego
Score: 95.74
More information: ranchovalencia.com
71. Six Senses Samui, Koh Samui, Thailand
Score: 95.75, sixsenses.com
70. Jade Mountain, St. Lucia
WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 95.75
More information: jademountain.com
69. Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve Lodges, South Africa
Score: 95.78, sabisabi.com
68. andBeyond Phinda Forest Lodge, Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa
Score: 95.79
More information: andbeyond.com
66. (tie) The Lanesborough, London
Score: 95.80
More information: oetkercollection.com
Book This Deal
The Lanesborough, An Oetker Collection Hotel, skylark.com, rates from $782/night.
Includes daily breakfast, $100 resort credit, guaranteed late checkout.
66. (tie) Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois
Score: 95.80
More information: thedeerpathinn.com
65. andBeyond Kirkman's Kamp, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa
Score: 95.81
More information: andbeyond.com
64. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Indonesia
Score: 95.83
More information: fourseasons.com/sayan
63. Montage Kapalua Bay, Maui, Hawaii
Score: 95.88
More information: montagehotels.com/kapaluabay
62. Matetsi Victoria Falls, Matetsi Private Game Reserve, Zimbabwe
Score: 95.95
More information: matetsivictoriafalls.com
61. Curtain Bluff, Antigua
Score: 95.95
More information: curtainbluff.com
55. (tie) Viceroy Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Score: 96.00
More information: viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/riviera-maya
55. (tie) Tierra Atacama Hotel & Spa, San Pedro de Atacama, Chile
Score: 96.00
More information: tierrahotels.com/atacama
55. (tie) Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Montalcino, Italy
Score: 96.00, rosewoodhotels.com
55. (tie) North Block Hotel, Yountville, California
Score: 96.00, northblockhotel.com
55. (tie) La Réserve Paris Hôtel & Spa
Score: 96.00
More information: lareserve-paris.com
55. (tie) Fogo Island Inn, Newfoundland, Canada
Score: 96.00
More information: fogoislandinn.ca
54. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, India
WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 96.08
More information: oberoihotels.com
53. The Bristol Hotel, Bristol, Virginia
Score: 96.09
More information: bristolhotelva.com
52. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, Chiang Rai, Thailand
Score: 96.13, anantara.com
51. Palazzo Avino, Ravello, Italy
Score: 96.15
More information: palazzoavino.com
50. andBeyond Bateleur Camp, Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
Score: 96.19
More information: andbeyond.com
49. The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, India
Score: 96.20
More information: oberoihotels.com
48. Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, Serengeti National Park, Tanzania
Score: 96.22
More information: fourseasons.com/serengeti
47. Anantara Hua Hin Resort, Hua Hin, Thailand
Score: 96.24
More information: anantara.com/en/hua-hin
46. Frangipani Beach Resort, Anguilla
Score: 96.25
More information: frangipaniresort.com
45. Matakauri Lodge, Queenstown, New Zealand
Score: 96.27
More information: robertsonlodges.com
44. The Row Hotel at Assembly Row, Somerville, Massachusetts
Score: 96.32
More information: marriott.com
43. Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, Lake Como, Italy
Score: 96.33, villaserbelloni.com
41. (tie) Sol y Luna, Sacred Valley, Peru
Score: 96.40
More information: hotelsolyluna.com
41. (tie) Grace Hotel Santorini, Auberge Resorts Collection, Greece
Score: 96.40
More information: aubergeresorts.com/gracehotel
40. Six Senses Fiji, Malolo Island, Fiji
Score: 96.44
More information: sixsenses.com
39. Nihi Sumba, Indonesia
Score: 96.46, nihi.com
Book This Deal
Nihi Sumba Island, skylark.com, rates from $767/night.
Includes complimentary spa treatment, room upgrade on arrival.
38. Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, India
Score: 96.48, tajhotels.com
37. Six Senses Laamu, Olhuveli Island, Maldives
Score: 96.50
More information: sixsenses.com
36. Hotel Eleven, Austin, Texas
Score: 96.55
More information: hotelelevenaustin.com
35. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort, San José del Cabo, Mexico
Score: 96.56
More information: rosewoodhotels.com
34. Lion Sands Game Reserve, Sabi Sands Game Reserve, South Africa
Score: 96.60
More information: lionsands.com
33. The Inn of the Five Graces, Santa Fe, New Mexico
Score: 96.62
More information: fivegraces.com
32. Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa, Johannesburg, South Africa
WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 96.63
More information: saxon.co.za
31. The Leela Palace New Delhi
Score: 96.69
More information: theleela.com
30. The Shore Club, Turks and Caicos
Score: 96.79
More information: theshoreclubtc.com
29. The Highlands, Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania
Score: 96.84, asiliaafrica.com
27. (tie) Rosewood Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Score: 96.89
More information: rosewoodhotels.com
27. (tie) Rabbit Hill Inn, Lower Waterford, Vermont
Score: 96.89
More information: rabbithillinn.com
26. Gangtey Lodge, Phobjikha Valley, Bhutan
Score: 97.18
More information: gangteylodge.com
25. The Vines Resort & Spa, Mendoza, Argentina
Score: 97.20
More information: vinesresortandspa.com
24. Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, Virginia
Score: 97.22
More information: innatwillowgrove.com
23. The Oberoi, Mumbai
Score: 97.25
More information: oberoihotels.com
22. J.K. Place Firenze, Florence
Score: 97.27
More information: jkplace.com
21. Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island, Australia
Score: 97.43
More information: southernoceanlodge.com.au
20. Londolozi, Sabi Sands Game Reserve, South Africa
Score: 97.45
More information: londolozi.com
19. The Resort at Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Score: 97.51
More information: theresortatpedregal.com
18. Hotel Matilda, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Score: 97.54
More information: hotelmatilda.com
17. Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini, Greece
Score: 97.58
More information: canaves.com
16. Ellerman House, Cape Town
Score: 97.60
More information: ellerman.co.za
15. Tierra Patagonia, Torres del Paine, Chile
Score: 97.65
More information: tierrahotels.com/patagonia
14. Six Senses Yao Noi, Thailand
Score: 97.74
More information: sixsenses.com
12. (tie) Turtle Island, Fiji
Score: 97.78
More information: turtlefiji.com
12. (tie) Royal Mansour, Marrakesh, Morocco
Score: 97.78
More information: royalmansour.com
9. (tie) Rosewood Beijing
Score: 97.87
More information: rosewoodhotels.com
9. (tie) Lapa Rios Lodge, Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica
Score: 97.87
More information: laparios.com
9. (tie) The Bushcamp Company’s Mfuwe Lodge, South Luangwa National Park, Zambia
Score: 97.87
More information: bushcampcompany.com
8. Singita Grumeti, Serengeti National Park Area, Tanzania
Score: 98.12
More information: singita.com
7. The Mulia, Bali, Indonesia
Score: 98.25
More information: themulia.com
6. JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, Vietnam
Score: 98.56
More information: marriott.com
5. Gibb's Farm, Karatu, Tanzania
Score: 98.56
More information: gibbsfarm.com
4. The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand
Score: 98.57
More information: robertsonlodges.com
3. Singita Sabi Sand, Sabi Sands Game Reserve, South Africa
WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 98.59
More information: singita.com
2. The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming
Score: 98.67
More information: brushcreekranch.com
1. The Leela Palace Udaipur, India
Score: 98.89
More information: theleela.com
A “breathtaking view of Lake Pichola” is just one reason Travel + Leisure readers gave for choosing this Rajasthan hotel as their favorite. The elegant 72-room, eight-suite “service-oriented” property excels in “glamour and romance,” according to one fan, who said the hotel would be “ideal for honeymoons or special celebrations.” But the staff will go above and beyond, whether there’s an occasion or not, to help arrange excursions to local sights, including the Crystal Gallery and Vintage Car Museum. Readers also appreciated the hotel’s “excellent” facilities, which include a sumptuous spa where guests can unwind with ayurveda-inspired treatments.
See all of our readers' favorite hotels, cities, airlines, cruise lines, and more in the World's Best Awards for 2019.