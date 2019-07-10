Image zoom Courtesy of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Travel + Leisure readers explore far and wide, and the hotels that impress them reflect not only their high standards but also their ever-expanding sense of curiosity and adventure. This year’s list of the top 100 hotels in the world reflects 33 countries and all continents except Antarctica. The honorees include sweeping Western ranches in the United States, intimate African safari lodges, and palatial estates in Italy. Still, a handful of qualities unite them all: superlative service, outstanding surroundings, and luxurious amenities.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

Vote in T+L’s annual World’s Best Awards survey for the chance to win one of five dream trips!

Once again, Asia reigns as the region with the most hotels honored by T+L readers — a total of 22 properties in a broad range of settings. The stunning Belmond La Résidence Phou Vao (No. 91) is set amid the cloud forests of Laos; the “exceptional” Leela Palace New Delhi (No. 31) puts guests in the center of the bustling capital city; and the brightly colored No. 6 JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa sits steps from Khem Beach.

Coming in second is Africa, with 17 properties earning accolades. Tanzania's Ngorongoro Serena Safari Lodge (No. 86) got praised by one reader for “unique décor that provides a sense of place.” Eight South Africa hotels made the list, with Singita Sabi Sand coming in highest at No. 3. “Amazing lodge, impeccable service, fantastic food, and incredible game viewing experience,” said one reader.

Related: The World's Best Awards 2019

Rounding out the list are 39 more top-notch hotels and resorts. Some are in well-traveled locations, such as the Lowell (No. 98) in New York City, Meadowood Napa Valley (No. 75) in California’s wine country, La Réserve Paris Hôtel & Spa (No. 55), and Hotel Matilda (No. 18) in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Others are destinations in themselves, like New Zealand’s the Farm at Cape Kidnappers (No. 4) and No. 15 Tierra Patagonia in Chile.

Read on to find out which property snagged this year’s coveted No. 1 spot.

100. Borgo Egnazia, Savelletri di Fasano, Italy

Image zoom Courtesy of Borgo Egnazia

Score: 95.29

More information: borgoegnazia.com

Book This Deal

Borgo Egnazia, skylark.com, rates from $241/night.

Includes daily breakfast, $100 spa credit.

98. (tie) The Spectator Hotel, Charleston, South Carolina

Image zoom Courtesy of The Spectator Hotel

Score: 95.29

More information: thespectatorhotel.com

98. (tie) The Lowell, New York City

Image zoom Courtesy of The Lowell

Score: 95.29

More information: lowellhotel.com

97. Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico

Image zoom Courtesy of Grupo Vidanta

Score: 95.30

More information: vidanta.com

96. The Temple House, Chengdu, China

Image zoom Courtesy of Swire Properties

Score: 95.32

More information: thetemplehousehotel.com

95. Montage Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Image zoom Courtesy of Montage Los Cabos

Score: 95.32

More information: montagehotels.com/loscabos

Book This Deal

Montage Los Cabos, skylark.com, rates from $678/night.

Includes daily breakfast, $100 resort credit.

94. Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Montego Bay, Jamaica

Image zoom Courtesy of Round Hill Hotel and Villas

Score: 95.32

More information: roundhill.com

93. The Milestone Hotel, London

Image zoom Courtesy of The Milestone

Score: 95.33

More information: milestonehotel.com

92. Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas, Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Image zoom Courtesy of Casa Chamelon at Las Catalinas

Score: 95.36

More information: casachameleonhotels.com/las-catalinas

91. Belmond La Résidence Phou Vao, Luang Prabang, Laos

Image zoom Courtesy of Belmond

Score: 95.37

More information: belmond.com

90. Lebua at State Tower, Bangkok

Image zoom Courtesy of Lebua Hotels & Resorts

Score: 95.43

More information: lebua.com/state-tower

89. Le Meurice, Paris

Image zoom Courtesy of Le Meurice

Score: 95.44

More information: dorchestercollection.com

88. Park Hyatt Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Image zoom Courtesy of Hyatt

Score: 95.46

More information: hyatt.com

87. Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Image zoom Courtesy of Jumeirah

Score: 95.47

More information: jumeirah.com

86. Ngorongoro Serena Safari Lodge, Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania

Image zoom Paul Joynson-Hicks/Courtesy of Ngorongoro Serena Safari Lodge

Score: 95.50

More information: serenahotels.com

85. Nayara Gardens, Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica

Image zoom Courtesy of Nayara

Score: 95.51

More information: arenalnayara.com

84. Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur, California

Image zoom Kodiak Greenwood/Courtesy of Post Ranch Inn

Score: 95.53

More information: postranchinn.com

83. Palacio del Inka, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Cuzco, Peru

Image zoom Courtesy of Palacio del Inka

Score: 95.59

More information: marriott.com

81. (tie) The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort, French Polynesia

Image zoom Courtesy of The St. Regis Bora Bora

Score: 95.60

More information: marriott.com

81. (tie) Hotel Bristol, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Warsaw

Image zoom Courtesy of Hotel Bristol, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Warsaw

Score: 95.60

More information: marriott.com

80. Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica

Image zoom Courtesy of Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection

Score: 95.62

More information: aubergeresorts.com/altagracia

Book This Deal

Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, skylark.com, rates from $301/night.

Includes daily breakfast, $100 resort credit.

79. Triple Creek Ranch, Darby, Montana

Image zoom Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 95.62

More information: triplecreekranch.com

78. Katikies Hotel, Santorini, Greece

Image zoom Christos Drazos/Courtesy of Katikies Hotel

Score: 95.63

More information: katikies.com

77. InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Danang, Vietnam

Image zoom Courtesy of InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula

Score: 95.66

More information: danang.intercontinental.com

76. Tensing Pen, Negril, Jamaica

Image zoom Courtesy of Tensing Pen

Score: 95.67

More information: tensingpen.com

75. Meadowood Napa Valley, St. Helena, California

Image zoom Courtesy of Meadowood Napa Valley

Score: 95.67

More information: meadowood.com

74. The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur, India

Image zoom Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 95.71

More information: oberoihotels.com

73. Hotel Wailea, Maui, Hawaii

Image zoom Courtesy of Hotel Wailea

Score: 95.74

More information: hotelwailea.com

72. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, San Diego

Image zoom Courtesy of Rancho Valencia

Score: 95.74

More information: ranchovalencia.com

71. Six Senses Samui, Koh Samui, Thailand

Image zoom Courtesy of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Score: 95.75, sixsenses.com

70. Jade Mountain, St. Lucia

Image zoom Courtesy of Jade Mountain

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 95.75

More information: jademountain.com

69. Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve Lodges, South Africa

Image zoom Courtesy of Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve

Score: 95.78, sabisabi.com

68. andBeyond Phinda Forest Lodge, Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa

Image zoom Courtesy of andBeyond

Score: 95.79

More information: andbeyond.com

66. (tie) The Lanesborough, London

Image zoom Courtesy of The Lanesborough

Score: 95.80

More information: oetkercollection.com

Book This Deal

The Lanesborough, An Oetker Collection Hotel, skylark.com, rates from $782/night.

Includes daily breakfast, $100 resort credit, guaranteed late checkout.

66. (tie) Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois

Image zoom Courtesy of Deer Path Inn

Score: 95.80

More information: thedeerpathinn.com

65. andBeyond Kirkman's Kamp, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa

Image zoom Courtesy of andBeyond

Score: 95.81

More information: andbeyond.com

64. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Indonesia

Image zoom Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Score: 95.83

More information: fourseasons.com/sayan

63. Montage Kapalua Bay, Maui, Hawaii

Image zoom Courtesy of Montage Kapalua Bay

Score: 95.88

More information: montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

62. Matetsi Victoria Falls, Matetsi Private Game Reserve, Zimbabwe

Image zoom Courtesy of Matetsi Victoria Falls

Score: 95.95

More information: matetsivictoriafalls.com

61. Curtain Bluff, Antigua

Image zoom Courtesy of Curtain Bluff

Score: 95.95

More information: curtainbluff.com

55. (tie) Viceroy Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Image zoom Courtesy of Viceroy Riviera Maya

Score: 96.00

More information: viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/riviera-maya

55. (tie) Tierra Atacama Hotel & Spa, San Pedro de Atacama, Chile

Image zoom Courtesy of Tierra Atacama

Score: 96.00

More information: tierrahotels.com/atacama

55. (tie) Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Montalcino, Italy

Image zoom Courtesy of Rosewood

Score: 96.00, rosewoodhotels.com

55. (tie) North Block Hotel, Yountville, California

Image zoom Courtesy of North Block

Score: 96.00, northblockhotel.com

55. (tie) La Réserve Paris Hôtel & Spa

Image zoom Courtesy of La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa

Score: 96.00

More information: lareserve-paris.com

55. (tie) Fogo Island Inn, Newfoundland, Canada

Image zoom Alex Fradkin/Courtesy of Fogo Island Inn

Score: 96.00

More information: fogoislandinn.ca

54. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, India

Image zoom Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 96.08

More information: oberoihotels.com

53. The Bristol Hotel, Bristol, Virginia

Image zoom Courtesy of The Bristol Hotel

Score: 96.09

More information: bristolhotelva.com

52. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, Chiang Rai, Thailand

Image zoom Courtesy of Anantara

Score: 96.13, anantara.com

51. Palazzo Avino, Ravello, Italy

Image zoom Courtesy of Palazzo Avino

Score: 96.15

More information: palazzoavino.com

50. andBeyond Bateleur Camp, Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Image zoom Courtesy of andBeyond

Score: 96.19

More information: andbeyond.com

49. The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, India

Image zoom Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Score: 96.20

More information: oberoihotels.com

48. Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

Image zoom Courtesy of Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti

Score: 96.22

More information: fourseasons.com/serengeti

47. Anantara Hua Hin Resort, Hua Hin, Thailand

Image zoom Courtesy of Anantara

Score: 96.24

More information: anantara.com/en/hua-hin

46. Frangipani Beach Resort, Anguilla

Image zoom Courtesy of Frangipani Beach Resort

Score: 96.25

More information: frangipaniresort.com

45. Matakauri Lodge, Queenstown, New Zealand

Image zoom Courtesy of Matakauri Lodge

Score: 96.27

More information: robertsonlodges.com

44. The Row Hotel at Assembly Row, Somerville, Massachusetts

Image zoom Joseph St.Pierre/JS Photography/Courtesy of The Row Hotel

Score: 96.32

More information: marriott.com

43. Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, Lake Como, Italy

Image zoom Courtesy of Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni

Score: 96.33, villaserbelloni.com

41. (tie) Sol y Luna, Sacred Valley, Peru

Image zoom Courtesy of Sol y Luna - Relais & Chateaux

Score: 96.40

More information: hotelsolyluna.com

41. (tie) Grace Hotel Santorini, Auberge Resorts Collection, Greece

Image zoom Courtesy of Grace Hotel Santorini, Auberge Resorts Collection

Score: 96.40

More information: aubergeresorts.com/gracehotel

40. Six Senses Fiji, Malolo Island, Fiji

Image zoom Courtesy of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Score: 96.44

More information: sixsenses.com

39. Nihi Sumba, Indonesia

Image zoom Courtesy of Nihi Sumba

Score: 96.46, nihi.com

Book This Deal

Nihi Sumba Island, skylark.com, rates from $767/night.

Includes complimentary spa treatment, room upgrade on arrival.

38. Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, India

Image zoom Courtesy of Taj Hotels

Score: 96.48, tajhotels.com

37. Six Senses Laamu, Olhuveli Island, Maldives

Image zoom Courtesy of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Score: 96.50

More information: sixsenses.com

36. Hotel Eleven, Austin, Texas

Image zoom Paul Bardagjy/Courtesy of Hotel Eleven

Score: 96.55

More information: hotelelevenaustin.com

35. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort, San José del Cabo, Mexico

Image zoom Courtesy of Rosewood

Score: 96.56

More information: rosewoodhotels.com

34. Lion Sands Game Reserve, Sabi Sands Game Reserve, South Africa

Image zoom DOOK/Courtesy of Lion Sands Game Reserve

Score: 96.60

More information: lionsands.com

33. The Inn of the Five Graces, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Image zoom Courtesy of Inn of the Five Graces

Score: 96.62

More information: fivegraces.com

32. Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa, Johannesburg, South Africa

Image zoom Courtesy of Saxon Hotel, Villas, & Spa

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 96.63

More information: saxon.co.za

31. The Leela Palace New Delhi

Image zoom Courtesy of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Score: 96.69

More information: theleela.com

30. The Shore Club, Turks and Caicos

Image zoom Courtesy of The Shore Club

Score: 96.79

More information: theshoreclubtc.com

29. The Highlands, Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania

Image zoom Courtesy of Asilia

Score: 96.84, asiliaafrica.com

27. (tie) Rosewood Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Image zoom Courtesy of Rosewood

Score: 96.89

More information: rosewoodhotels.com

27. (tie) Rabbit Hill Inn, Lower Waterford, Vermont

Image zoom Jumping Rocks/Courtesy of Rabbit Hill Inn

Score: 96.89

More information: rabbithillinn.com

26. Gangtey Lodge, Phobjikha Valley, Bhutan

Image zoom Ken Spence/Courtesy of Gangtey Lodge

Score: 97.18

More information: gangteylodge.com

25. The Vines Resort & Spa, Mendoza, Argentina

Image zoom Courtesy of The Vines Resort & Spa

Score: 97.20

More information: vinesresortandspa.com

24. Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, Virginia

Image zoom Courtesy of The Inn at Willow Grove

Score: 97.22

More information: innatwillowgrove.com

23. The Oberoi, Mumbai

Image zoom Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Score: 97.25

More information: oberoihotels.com

22. J.K. Place Firenze, Florence

Image zoom Courtesy of J.K. Place Firenze

Score: 97.27

More information: jkplace.com

21. Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island, Australia

Image zoom George Apostolidis/Courtesy of Southern Ocean Lodge

Score: 97.43

More information: southernoceanlodge.com.au

20. Londolozi, Sabi Sands Game Reserve, South Africa

Image zoom Courtesy of Londolozi

Score: 97.45

More information: londolozi.com

19. The Resort at Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Image zoom Courtesy of The Resort at Pedregal

Score: 97.51

More information: theresortatpedregal.com

18. Hotel Matilda, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Image zoom Courtesy of Hotel Matilda

Score: 97.54

More information: hotelmatilda.com

17. Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini, Greece

Image zoom Christos Drazos/Courtesy of Canaves Oia Epitome

Score: 97.58

More information: canaves.com

16. Ellerman House, Cape Town

Image zoom Courtesy of Ellerman House

Score: 97.60

More information: ellerman.co.za

15. Tierra Patagonia, Torres del Paine, Chile

Image zoom James Florio/Courtesy of Tierra Patagonia

Score: 97.65

More information: tierrahotels.com/patagonia

14. Six Senses Yao Noi, Thailand

Image zoom Christopher Wise

Score: 97.74

More information: sixsenses.com

12. (tie) Turtle Island, Fiji

Image zoom Courtesy of Turtle Island

Score: 97.78

More information: turtlefiji.com

12. (tie) Royal Mansour, Marrakesh, Morocco

Image zoom Courtesy of Royal Mansour

Score: 97.78

More information: royalmansour.com

9. (tie) Rosewood Beijing

Image zoom Courtesy of Rosewood

Score: 97.87

More information: rosewoodhotels.com

9. (tie) Lapa Rios Lodge, Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica

Image zoom Courtesy of Lapa Rios

Score: 97.87

More information: laparios.com

9. (tie) The Bushcamp Company’s Mfuwe Lodge, South Luangwa National Park, Zambia

Image zoom Courtesy of Bushcamp Company

Score: 97.87

More information: bushcampcompany.com

8. Singita Grumeti, Serengeti National Park Area, Tanzania

Image zoom Courtesy of Singita

Score: 98.12

More information: singita.com

7. The Mulia, Bali, Indonesia

Image zoom Courtesy of The Mulia

Score: 98.25

More information: themulia.com

6. JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, Vietnam

Image zoom Courtesy of JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay

Score: 98.56

More information: marriott.com

5. Gibb's Farm, Karatu, Tanzania

Image zoom Scott Ramsay/Courtesy of Gibb's Farm

Score: 98.56

More information: gibbsfarm.com

4. The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand

Image zoom Courtesy of The Farm at Cape Kidnappers

Score: 98.57

More information: robertsonlodges.com

3. Singita Sabi Sand, Sabi Sands Game Reserve, South Africa

Image zoom Courtesy of Singita

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 98.59

More information: singita.com

2. The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming

Image zoom Courtesy of Brush Creek Ranch

Score: 98.67

More information: brushcreekranch.com

1. The Leela Palace Udaipur, India

Image zoom Courtesy of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Score: 98.89

More information: theleela.com

A “breathtaking view of Lake Pichola” is just one reason Travel + Leisure readers gave for choosing this Rajasthan hotel as their favorite. The elegant 72-room, eight-suite “service-oriented” property excels in “glamour and romance,” according to one fan, who said the hotel would be “ideal for honeymoons or special celebrations.” But the staff will go above and beyond, whether there’s an occasion or not, to help arrange excursions to local sights, including the Crystal Gallery and Vintage Car Museum. Readers also appreciated the hotel’s “excellent” facilities, which include a sumptuous spa where guests can unwind with ayurveda-inspired treatments.

See all of our readers' favorite hotels, cities, airlines, cruise lines, and more in the World's Best Awards for 2019.