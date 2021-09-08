The Top 15 Hotels in New York City
This year's World's Best Awards survey was open for voting January 11 through May 10, 2021, as destinations around the world were lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Survey rules have always allowed readers to reflect on their travel experiences over a three-year period. We hope that this year's honorees will inspire your own travels as you get back out into the world.
For being the city that never sleeps, New York has plenty of hotels where you can get some seriously luxurious rest. And after all the shopping, museum-going, eating and drinking, and park-strolling you're bound to do, you'll need a respite. Whether you crave an intimate boutique-style hotel, where you can slip in and out unnoticed, or a bustling place, where people come to see and be seen, you will find it.
Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.
Out of the 15 best New York City hotels, as ranked by T+L readers, three are in Manhattan's elegant and residential Upper East Side and nine are in midtown, close to many of the city's most beloved cultural institutions. Proximity to institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art or prime retail hubs like Fifth Avenue may be key for some visitors, but several hotels south of Central Park have also cultivated a dedicated following, including the Roxy Hotel in Tribeca (No. 10) and the Beekman in the Financial District (No. 3 this year, up from No. 12 last year).
This year's World's Best Awards list sees returning favorites, such as the Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel (No. 4), which multiple readers stated is "an icon" and "a must-see for anyone visiting New York." One newcomer: the TWA Hotel, a repurposed landmark terminal at JFK Airport. Originally designed by Eero Saarinen, it pays homage to the golden age of air travel in the 1960s.
Whatever your travel style, you're sure to find the perfect property for your next trip with this list, starting with this year's No. 1, the Lowell, which continues to enchant T+L readers year after year. Find out why — and see this year's full list — below.
1. The Lowell
Several readers noted the standout food at the hotel's French-Mediterranean restaurant, Majorelle, plus the small bites and cocktails at Jacques Bar. But what really makes the Lowell a standout among the other Upper East Side hotels is that it's the perfect place for a quiet stay where you'll have great service, but also be left alone. "It is impeccably decorated with really thoughtful details while being cozy at the same time," says one reader. "It's low-key and private." Another noted that the staff went above and beyond to bring a cake and champagne to their (upgraded) room to celebrate a birthday. It's this kind of discreet personal touch that makes the Lowell a perennial favorite among T+L readers.
Score: 96.24
More information: lowellhotel.com
2. The Chatwal, a Luxury Collection Hotel
Score: 94.12
More information: thechatwalny.com
3. The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel
Score: 93.44
More information: thebeekman.com
4. The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel
Score: 92.67
More information: rosewoodhotels.com
5. Baccarat Hotel
Score: 92.54
More information: baccarathotels.com
6. The Plaza Hotel
Score 92.00
More information theplazany.com
7. The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park
Score: 91.58
More information: ritzcarlton.com
8. The Mark
Score: 91.41
More information: themarkhotel.com
9. Andaz 5th Avenue
Score: 91.41
More information: hyatt.com
10. The Roxy Hotel
Score: 91.20
More information: roxyhotelnyc.com
11. Lotte New York Palace
Score: 91.17
More information: lottenypalace.com
12. The Peninsula New York
Score: 90.57
More information: peninsula.com
13. TWA Hotel
Score: 90.26
More information: twahotel.com
14. Park Hyatt New York
Score: 90.24
More information: hyatt.com
15. The Langham, New York
Score: 90.00
More information: langhamhotels.com
