The Top 15 Hotels in New York City

Credit: Courtesy of The Lowell/The Leading Hotels of the World

Pink-tiled entrance of The Lowell, voted one of the top hotels in New York City

This year's World's Best Awards survey was open for voting January 11 through May 10, 2021, as destinations around the world were lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Survey rules have always allowed readers to reflect on their travel experiences over a three-year period. We hope that this year's honorees will inspire your own travels as you get back out into the world.

For being the city that never sleeps, New York has plenty of hotels where you can get some seriously luxurious rest. And after all the shopping, museum-going, eating and drinking, and park-strolling you're bound to do, you'll need a respite. Whether you crave an intimate boutique-style hotel, where you can slip in and out unnoticed, or a bustling place, where people come to see and be seen, you will find it.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

Out of the 15 best New York City hotels, as ranked by T+L readers, three are in Manhattan's elegant and residential Upper East Side and nine are in midtown, close to many of the city's most beloved cultural institutions. Proximity to institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art or prime retail hubs like Fifth Avenue may be key for some visitors, but several hotels south of Central Park have also cultivated a dedicated following, including the Roxy Hotel in Tribeca (No. 10) and the Beekman in the Financial District (No. 3 this year, up from No. 12 last year).

This year's World's Best Awards list sees returning favorites, such as the Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel (No. 4), which multiple readers stated is "an icon" and "a must-see for anyone visiting New York." One newcomer: the TWA Hotel, a repurposed landmark terminal at JFK Airport. Originally designed by Eero Saarinen, it pays homage to the golden age of air travel in the 1960s.

Whatever your travel style, you're sure to find the perfect property for your next trip with this list, starting with this year's No. 1, the Lowell, which continues to enchant T+L readers year after year. Find out why — and see this year's full list — below.

1. The Lowell

View of the sitting area in a guest room at The Lowell, voted one of the top hotels in New York City Credit: Courtesy of The Lowell/The Leading Hotels of the World

Several readers noted the standout food at the hotel's French-Mediterranean restaurant, Majorelle, plus the small bites and cocktails at Jacques Bar. But what really makes the Lowell a standout among the other Upper East Side hotels is that it's the perfect place for a quiet stay where you'll have great service, but also be left alone. "It is impeccably decorated with really thoughtful details while being cozy at the same time," says one reader. "It's low-key and private." Another noted that the staff went above and beyond to bring a cake and champagne to their (upgraded) room to celebrate a birthday. It's this kind of discreet personal touch that makes the Lowell a perennial favorite among T+L readers.

2. The Chatwal, a Luxury Collection Hotel

Interior of a suite at The Chatwal, voted one of the top hotels in New York City Credit: Courtesy of The Chatwal

3. The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel

A wisteria shrouded terrace at The Beekman, voted one of the top hotels in New York City Credit: Courtesy of The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel

4. The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel

Aerial dusk view of The Carlyle, voted one of the top hotels in New York City Credit: Justin Bare/Courtesy of The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

5. Baccarat Hotel

A luxurious bathroom at the Baccarat Hotel, voted one of the top hotels in New York City Credit: Courtesy of Baccarat Hotel

6. The Plaza Hotel

Nighttime exterior view of The Plaza Hotel, voted one of the top hotels in New York City Credit: Courtesy of The Plaza Hotel

7. The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

Guest room with a view of Central Park at the Ritz-Carlton New York Central Park, voted one of the top hotels in New York City Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

8. The Mark

A black, white, and mint colored bathroom at The Mark, voted one of the top hotels in New York City Credit: Courtesy of The Mark

9. Andaz 5th Avenue

A guest suite with city views at the Andaz 5th Avenue, voted one of the top hotels in New York City Credit: Courtesy of Andaz 5th Avenue

10. The Roxy Hotel

Exterior of The Roxy, voted one of the top hotels in New York City Credit: Courtesy of The Roxy

11. Lotte New York Palace

Lobby at The Lotte New York Palace, voted one of the top hotels in New York City Credit: Courtesy of Lotte New York Palace

12. The Peninsula New York

The Salon de Ning at the Peninsula New York, voted one of the top hotels in New York City Credit: Courtesy of The Peninsula New York

13. TWA Hotel

Exterior of the TWA Hotel, voted one of the top hotels in New York City Credit: Courtesy of TWA Hotel

14. Park Hyatt New York

The pool at the Park Hyatt New York, voted one of the top hotels in New York City Credit: Courtesy of Park Hyatt New York

15. The Langham, New York

A guest room at The Langham, New York hotel, voted one of the best in New York City Credit: Courtesy of The Langham, New York