From the weather to the nightlife, there’s a lot to celebrate about Miami. But the hottest thing about the sun-kissed town is undeniably its hotels. Whether you seek a party-centric pad or an R&R-focused retreat, Florida’s most popular beach destination has scores of world-class hotels.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

While South Beach — home to No. 2 the Betsy — is historically known as the most see-and-be-seen spot in town, other enclaves like Surfside, a little beachfront town nestled between North Beach and Bal Harbour, caught our readers’ attention. In particular, respondents swooned over Surfside’s Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, which also made our 2018 It List of hottest hotel openings. The hotel’s sweeping ocean views, Old Hollywood glamour, and swanky Le Sirenuse Miami Restaurant and Champagne Bar earned it the No. 9 spot in this year’s rankings.

Bal Harbour, too, won big this year, with two properties — the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort and the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour — named among the World’s Best. Readers described the St. Regis as “perfect for families” and “A+,” in addition to lauding its location “steps from the water and the Bal Harbour Shops.”

The praise was even more effusive for our No. 1 winner, an intimate resort with a prime beachfront address and unbeatable service. Read on for the full list.

9. Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Miami Beach

Image zoom Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Score: 88.95

8. (tie) COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach

Image zoom Courtesy of COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach

Score: 89.33

8. (tie) The Palms Hotel & Spa, Miami Beach

Image zoom Courtesy of The Palms Hotel & Spa

Score: 89.33

7. The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami

Image zoom Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami

Score: 89.52

6. The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami

Image zoom Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami

Score: 89.55

5. The Miami Beach Edition

Image zoom Courtesy of The Miami Beach Edition

Score: 90.33

4. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Image zoom Courtesy of St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort & Residences

Score: 91.47

3. Acqualina Resort & Spa, Miami, Sunny Isles Beach

Image zoom Courtesy of Acqualina Resort & Spa

Score: 91.49

2. The Betsy–South Beach

Image zoom Courtesy of The Betsy

Score: 94.10

1. The Setai, Miami Beach

Image zoom Courtesy of The Setai

Score: 95.16

That the Setai occupies one of the tallest buildings in South Beach belies its air of intimacy and romance — two qualities that are hard to come by in this party-crazed part of town. But the sleek oceanfront sleep comes by it naturally, owing to its glistening glass façade, opulent art-filled interiors, and tranquil central courtyard, done up with palm trees, towering pergolas, and serene infinity pools. “This is the best hotel I have stayed at in all of my life,” gushed one reader, praising its cocoon-like spa, Asian-inspired restaurants, and sumptuous rooms. But the property’s incredible amenities were second to the hotel’s legendary service, which guests praised as “outstanding” and “exceptional.”

