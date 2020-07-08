The Top 15 Resort Hotels in Greater Miami Beach

This year’s World’s Best Awards survey closed on Mar. 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of COVID-19. The results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic, but we hope that this year’s honorees will inspire your trips to come—whenever they may be.

With its sublime weather, postcard-perfect beaches, and world-class dining and nightlife, Miami is perennially hot, no matter the season. And for hotel lovers, there’s something to suit every taste, from charming beachside inns to sleek high-rises and Art Deco icons.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

Of our 15 winning properties, only a handful were located outside Miami Beach — including the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa (No. 11), a Mediterranean-inspired property in the upscale neighborhood of Aventura. The sprawling resort is renowned for its two 18-hole championship golf courses and its Michael Mina steak house. Similarly, the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne (No. 5) is outside the action of Miami Beach, but lures visitors with its impressive array of resort amenities, from multiple swimming pools and dining venues to its award-winning 20,000-square-foot spa.

This year, the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club climbed back up the ranks, going from No. 9 on last year’s list to its 2018 spot at No. 4. Travelers raved about the resort’s retro-inspired architecture, its exclusive beachfront address, and its handful of standout restaurants, including an outpost of the swoon-worthy Amalfi Coast eatery Le Sirenuse. “This hotel is beautiful,” gushed one respondent. “From the moment you arrive, you feel pampered.”

Located in the heart of South Beach, on Ocean Drive, the Betsy — an enduring favorite on this list — earned third place this year, wowing readers with its storied history, old-world good looks, and sea views. The Soho Beach House, which claimed the runner-up spot, also enchanted travelers: “It’s a hidden gem,” said one respondent, “perfect for travelers looking for understated luxury.”

The property that claimed the top spot, Kimpton Angler’s Hotel, may be one of the newest resorts in Miami Beach, but it’s already won over T+L readers in a big way. Read on to find out why — and which other hotels.

1. Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach, Miami Beach

Score: 94.20

A six-year, $61 million expansion has breathed new life into this Mediterranean Revival boutique hotel. “The design and personal touches are second to none,” raved one respondent. “You really feel that you are tucked away in your own private sanctuary.” Steps away from the beach, the newly refreshed, 132-room hotel is a refined take on coastal style: lava-rock-textured coffee tables and wicker armchairs pop against sleek, geometric floor tiles and clean white walls. If the snazzy design doesn’t win you over, all the wellness-minded extras, including loaner bikes and in-room yoga mats, surely will.

2. Soho Beach House, Miami Beach

Score: 93.91

3. The Betsy-South Beach, Miami Beach

Score: 92.98

4. Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Miami Beach

Score: 91.46

5. The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami

Score: 89.88

6. Acqualina Resort & Spa, Miami, Sunny Isles Beach

Score: 89.83

7. The Miami Beach Edition

Score: 89.60

8. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort & Residences

Score: 89.47

9. The Setai, Miami Beach

Score: 89.00

10. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, Miami Beach

Score: 88.91

11. JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, Aventura

Score: 88.29

12. The Palms Hotel & Spa, Miami Beach

Score: 88.00

13. Faena Hotel, Miami Beach

Score: 87.92

14. Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Score: 86.73

15. 1 Hotel South Beach, Miami Beach

Score: 86.02