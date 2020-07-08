The Top 10 City Hotels in Las Vegas

This year’s World’s Best Awards survey closed on Mar. 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of COVID-19. The results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic, but we hope that this year’s honorees will inspire your trips to come — whenever they may be.

Las Vegas is defined by its over-the-top properties, where almost anything imaginable is possible, whether you’re staying on the Strip, downtown, or at a resort closer to the natural beauty that surrounds this tourist hot spot. Yet not all of them are created equal, as this year’s list of the best hotels in Las Vegas can attest. Highlights include some of the city’s most luxurious escapes, as well as some perennial favorites of longtime Vegas-goers.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

Among the hotels near the top this year: the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas, at No. 3, which readers loved for its proximity to the city’s biggest attractions and its cosseting service. One respondent called it a “luxurious, private oasis on the Strip, but tucked away.” Others pinpointed one reason the hotel has such a hidden feel — it’s nestled inside the larger Mandalay Bay complex. “Always consistent and a very quiet alternative that takes advantage of the Mandalay resort space, but offers a very private enclave,” wrote one reader. While it doesn’t have card tables, at least one guest said that’s a plus: “Wonderful hotel. Best part for me is no casino!”

Readers found much to praise about other winners this year, too. “I’m not a huge Vegas fan,” admitted one, “but the Venetian had the best room I've ever had in the city. And I love the canals, bars, and shops downstairs.” The No. 4 property scored points with another reader for its pampering services, noting that the “Canyon Ranch spa is incredible.” Many respondents said the property, which is one of the biggest in the city and home to countless restaurants, bars, and amenities, is well worth a stay for its all-in-one appeal. “This is my favorite hotel in Vegas. The location, the rooms, the service, and the food here are all excellent,” raved one happy guest.

1. Wynn Las Vegas

Image zoom Courtesy of Wynn Las Vegas

Score: 87.80

The top property this year drew praise as lavish as its own setting, with one superfan enthusing that the hotel has the ability to “envelop you in the best of Las Vegas.” No wonder this iconic on-Strip hotel scored the highest of all. Its “gorgeously appointed, modern” rooms feature “all the comforts you could want,” wrote another reader, who also praised the in-house theatrical shows. Those who prefer other forms of entertainment won’t be disappointed either, with headliners like comedians JB Smoove stopping by to perform. Of course, there’s also plenty of high-end shopping, including outposts of Bottega Veneta, Celine, and Rimowa.

2. Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Image zoom Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Score: 87.50

3. Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Image zoom Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

Score: 87.17

4. The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Image zoom Courtesy of The Venetian

Score: 86.97

5. Encore Las Vegas

Image zoom Barbara Kraft/Courtesy of Wynn Las Vegas

Score: 86.79

6. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Image zoom Courtesy of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Score: 86.57

7. Bellagio Resort & Casino

Image zoom Courtesy of MGM Resorts

Score: 84.67

8. ARIA Resort & Casino

Image zoom Courtesy of MGM Resorts

Score: 83.50

9. Vdara Hotel & Spa

Image zoom Courtesy of MGM Resorts

Score: 82.39

10. The Cromwell Las Vegas

Image zoom Courtesy of The Cromwell

Score: 81.60