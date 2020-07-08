The Top 10 Hotels in Paris

This year’s World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of COVID-19. The results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic, but we hope that this year’s honorees will inspire your trips to come — whenever they may be.

There’s a certain joy that arises from wandering through Paris’s arrondissements and soaking up their distinctive personalities. The best hotels in Paris embody this feeling, which becomes palpable as you walk through the lobby doors. Add to that a strong sense of history and top-notch service, and you’ll have what seems to be the magic formula for this year’s winners.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

This year, Hotel Lutetia, which emerged from a four-year renovation in 2018, joined the list. The 184-room property has long drawn an elite crowd (author James Joyce and jazz giant Josephine Baker were regulars in their time) and impressed travelers with its luxurious Art Deco interiors, but the overhaul has raised the bar even further. “Everything has been thought of in its restoration — the tech is exceptional; the spa is divine; the bars and restaurants are atmospheric; and the service was second to none,” extolled one reader.

At. No. 6, the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme continues to win over guests with its prized location. “A beautiful hotel in the midst of exquisite shopping streets and next to the Louvre,” remarked one reader. And Le Bristol, which takes second place this year, proves guests love and notice even the smallest details. “I love the cat, Fa-Roan,” wrote one reader. “I love the location. I love the fact that they mill their own flour.”

This year’s winner, the storied Ritz Paris, also gets all the modern-day details just right while being incredibly steeped in history. Read on for why it captured readers’ hearts, as well as the full list of the best hotels in Paris.

1. Ritz Paris

Score: 97.01

The legendary 142-room hotel on Place Vendôme jumped to the top spot from No. 8 last year. Since first opening in 1898, it has welcomed dozens of dignitaries, celebrities, writers, and fashion icons, Ernest Hemingway and Coco Chanel among them. This sense of history continues to resonate deeply with guests. As one reader noted, “If you want luxury with a past and a soul in Paris, there aren't many to rival the Ritz.” Have afternoon tea at the Salon Proust, which serves the novelist’s beloved madeleines, or book an unforgettable stay in the Imperial Suite (a 2,347-square-foot-room modeled after Marie Antoinette’s own at Versailles). Another reader kept it short and simple, declaring the Ritz “one of the best hotels in the world.”

2. Le Bristol Paris

Score: 94.53

3. Mandarin Oriental, Paris

Score: 93.69

4. Esprit Saint Germain

Score: 93.11

5. Hôtel Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel

Score: 93.09

6. Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme

Score: 92.90

7. Hôtel Plaza Athénée

Score: 92.73

8. Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

Score: 92.71

9. Relais Christine

Score: 92.24

10. Hotel Lutetia

Score: 91.81