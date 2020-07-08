Top 5 Hong Kong City Hotels

This year’s World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of COVID-19. The results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic, but we hope that this year’s honorees will inspire your trips to come — whenever they may be.

One of the world’s most-visited cities, Hong Kong is an exhilarating destination in its own right and the jumping off point for adventures across Asia, with plentiful air links to places including Bangkok, Bali, and Luang Prabang. (No wonder Hong Kong International Airport ranked No. 4 in the world in this year’s survey.) Hotels here tend to be high-end and polished, and they’re often set in skyscrapers — or iconic buildings — that add a heavy dose of drama to any stay. Among reader favorites this year are some of Asia’s most storied properties, including one that’s “the gold standard for service,” one visitor said.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

“The service is perfect, and it’s a beautiful hotel,” said one reader of the No. 3 Conrad Hong Kong, located within the sparkling Pacific Place skyscraper in the convenient Admiralty area of the Central Business District. The Conrad, which occupies the building’s top floors, has “great views from the guest rooms and club lounge,” said another reader. This year’s No. 4 hotel, the InterContinental Hong Kong, got a nod from readers but is now closed for a major renovation that will see it return as the Regent Hong Kong in 2022.

This year’s runner-up, the Peninsula Hong Kong, is considered by many readers to be one of Asia’s finest hotels. The experience begins as soon as you arrive at Hong Kong International Airport, one voter recalled: “We were literally met as we walked off the plane, driven to immigration, and escorted to baggage, which appeared within about 60 seconds of our arrival. Once loaded in the car and driven through traffic, we were taken straight to our room and checked in on the spot. Every hotel should be this efficient. Door to door, about an hour after landing, we were in our 21st-floor room taking in the beautiful skyline of Hong Kong Island.”

Those sorts of superlative experiences define the top-flight hotels in Hong Kong. Read on to see why the Mandarin Oriental scored the winning spot on the list of best city hotels in Hong Kong.

1. Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

“Can I live in the Mandarin, please?” asked one reader about this year’s winner. Since its 1963 opening, the hotel has played host to the likes of Andy Warhol, the Beatles, and Beyoncé — and countless T+L readers, who praises the Mandarin’s “fabulous service, gourmet restaurants, and spacious suites.” It’s not just the top place to stay in Hong Kong but one of the best hotels in Asia (tied for No. 6); readers also ranked it among one of the best in the world (tied for No. 57). Another voter summed up the enduring appeal of the iconic property: “The Mandarin Oriental may not be the splashiest hotel in Hong Kong, but it is the gold standard for service and style. Anyone in the know stays here. It’s pure class that never fades.”

2. The Peninsula Hong Kong

3. Conrad Hong Kong

Score: 91.29

4. Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Score: 88.44

5. JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong

Score: 86.93