The Top Hotels in Beijing

This year’s World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of COVID-19. The results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic, but we hope that this year’s honorees will inspire your trips to come — whenever they may be.

China’s capital delights visitors with its mix of the ancient and the hypermodern: it’s where the 15th-century Forbidden City competes with shimmering architectural marvels like the egg-shaped National Centre for the Performing Arts and the giant, Norman Foster–designed Terminal 3 at Beijing Capital International Airport. Amid these many wonders are the city’s hotels, which present a vast array of choices in this metropolis of 19 million people.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

In the middle of Chaoyang, the city’s business and entertainment district, the super contemporary No. 2 Conrad Beijing feels right at home. “An excellent hotel,” said one reader. The Conrad is known for its large guest rooms, the smallest of which clock in at about 500 square feet. The feeling is that of a calming oasis of neutral tones and clean lines, while floor-to-ceiling windows give guests a sense of Beijing’s massive scale.

A short walk from the Forbidden City’s East Gate and some of the best Peking duck restaurants in town, No. 3 Peninsula Beijing is in prime sightseeing territory. But it also wowed readers with little details like an on-site art gallery featuring up-and-coming Chinese artists, huge bathrooms with marble tubs and Oscar de la Renta products, and the traditional afternoon tea service in the Lobby lounge. “It’s the only hotel that I'll book when I'm in Beijing,” said one reader. “The service was stellar,” said another.

Topping the list this year, Rosewood Beijing impressed voters with its amenities and its culinary offerings. Read on for the complete run-down of the top hotels in the city.

1. Rosewood Beijing

Image zoom Courtesy of Rosewood Beijing

Score: 95.47

“A wonderful oasis in Beijing,” said one reader about this year’s repeat winner, set in the city’s Chaoyang neighborhood. “The pool and spa were over the top.” The 283 guest rooms are kitted out with Frette bathrobes, gallery-worthy local contemporary art, and Italian linen bedding. The hotel has excellent restaurants: the House of Dynasties, for Chinese fine dining; Red Bowl for spicy Sichuan hot pot; Country Kitchen for Northern Chinese comfort food; and even French cuisine at Bistro B, run by Jarrod Verbiak, who trained under Daniel Boulud. “I only ate at the restaurants, and they were amazing,” said one reader who didn’t get to enjoy the rooms. “Great food and service.”

2. Conrad Beijing

Image zoom Courtesy of Conrad Beijing

Score: 94.43

3. The Peninsula Beijing

Image zoom Courtesy of The Peninsula Beijing

Score: 90.67