This year’s World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of COVID-19. The results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic, but we hope that this year’s honorees will inspire your trips to come — whenever they may be.

The Catalonian capital is No. 6 on this year’s list of our readers’ favorite European cities, thanks to Barcelona’s seemingly endless pleasures: incredible food, Mediterranean sun, rich history, a buzzing design scene, and some incredible hotels. Readers gave the nod to properties of all sorts, including some that immerse guests in old-world charms and those that offer contemporary thrills.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

With its prime location on La Rambla, Hotel 1898, this year’s No. 5, is housed in a former tobacco company’s headquarters. That musty origin is dispelled by the fresh, modern interiors and two stunning pools, one in a stone grotto, the other on the roof. Barcelona’s beaches are home to two cutting-edge showstoppers. The fin-shaped W Barcelona, on a spit of land reaching out into the Mediterranean, features guest rooms illuminated by floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Nearby, the Hotel Arts Barcelona is a high-rise with cooly elegant guest rooms.

Yet trendiness isn’t the only thing readers appreciated. Coming in at No. 2 is the Majestic, a quintessential grand hotel. The property celebrates its 102nd birthday in 2020.

This year’s No. 1, the Mandarin Oriental, is decidedly more modern in its look and feel, but quickly becoming a classic in its own right, according to T+L readers. Keep reading for the complete list of the best hotels in Barcelona.

1. Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona

Image zoom Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

Score: 94.82

Talk about a favorite: This property has topped the list of Barcelona’s best for three years in a row. With a prime location on the famed Passeig de Gràcia, top-notch restaurants (including the acclaimed Moments), luxuriously appointed rooms, and “wonderful” (and coolly dressed) staff, the Mandarin Oriental is far and away the top hotel in Barcelona, T+L readers said.

2. Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona

Image zoom Courtesy of Majestic Hotel & Spa

Score: 89.26

3. Hotel Arts

Image zoom Courtesy of Hotel Arts Barcelona

Score: 88.31

4. W Barcelona

Image zoom Courtesy of W Barcelona

Score: 87.71

5. Hotel 1898

Image zoom Courtesy of Hotel 1898

Score: 87.33