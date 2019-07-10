The Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas

Image zoom Courtesy of The Shore Club Turks and Caicos

This time last year, the travel infrastructure in the Caribbean looked very different. In 2018, readers’ choices for the best Caribbean resorts understandably drew heavily from properties outside the main path of 2017’s devastating hurricanes. Jamaica and St. Lucia (largely untouched by the storms) and Anguilla and Turks and Caicos (some of the first destinations to recover), in particular, dominated the rankings.

As editors, we’ve been doing as much as we can to encourage travel to this vibrant region; right now, tourism dollars mean real change. And we are happy to report that, if our readers’ choices for the 2019 World’s Best list is any indication, some of our favorite Caribbean destinations are back in fighting form.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

Vote in T+L’s annual World’s Best Awards survey for the chance to win one of five dream trips!

The most well-represented island on this year’s list of resorts? Jamaica, a tried-and-true destination that offers a variety of landscapes, atmospheres, and cultural experiences. Tensing Pen, on the western tip of the island, was the top-ranked Jamaica property on this year’s list. Said one fan of the resort, “You know exactly what to expect before going. This small property has just what you need to relax and unwind.” Another reader agreed: “Their service is like no other. I cannot wait to go back!”

Related: The World's Best Awards 2019

Two well-loved islands — both of which were able to recover quickly from the storms — are St. Lucia, which has four properties on the list, and Anguilla, which has three. And many properties on this year’s list represent other destinations (the British Virgin Islands, St. Bart’s, Dominica) indicative of the region’s broader comeback. Puerto Rico, absent from last year’s rankings as the hurricane fallout continued to reverberate, now claims two honorees, including the Serafina Beach Hotel in San Juan’s Condado district (the first new opening after Maria). One respondent had stayed there five times in the past year, while another praised its “sexy, swanky look” and “great location for nightlife.”

Turks and Caicos properties earned three spots on this year’s list, including the No. 1 Resort in the region. Read on for the full list.

25. Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Puerto Rico

Image zoom Courtesy of Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Score: 91.28

More information: ritzcarlton.com

Book This Deal

Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, skylark.com, rates from $962/night

Includes $150 resort credit, daily breakfast

24. Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa, Anguilla

Image zoom Courtesy of Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa

Score: 91.85

More information: zemibeach.com

23. Serafina Beach Hotel, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Image zoom Courtesy of Serafina Beach Hotel

Score: 92.21

More information: serafinabeachhotel.com

22. Couples Sans Souci, Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Image zoom Courtesy of Couples Sans Souci

Score: 92.67

More information: couples.com/resorts/sans-souci

21. Necker Island, British Virgin Islands

Image zoom Courtesy of Virgin Limited Edition

Score: 93.07

More information: virginlimitededition.com/en/necker-island

20. Nisbet Plantation Beach Club, Nevis

Image zoom Courtesy of Nisbet Plantation

Score: 93.33

More information: nisbetplantation.com

19. Couples Tower Isle, Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Image zoom Courtesy of Couples Tower Isle

Score: 93.73

More information: couples.com/resorts/tower-isle

18. Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort, St. Lucia

Image zoom Courtesy of Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort

Score: 93.74

More information: viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/sugar-beach

Book This Deal

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, skylark.com, rates from $546/night

Includes $100 resort credit, daily breakfast

17. Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour

Image zoom Courtesy of Hyatt

Score: 93.75

More information: hyatt.com

16. Rockhouse Hotel, Negril, Jamaica

Image zoom Courtesy of Rockhouse

Score: 93.93

More information: rockhouse.com

15. Anse Chastanet, St. Lucia

Image zoom Courtesy of Anse Chastanet

Score: 94.00

More information: ansechastanet.com

14. Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection, Anguilla

Image zoom Courtesy of Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection

Score: 94.09

More information: aubergeresorts.com/malliouhana

Book This Deal

Malliouhana, skylark.com, rates from $438

Includes $100 food & beverage credit, daily breakfast

13. The Palms Turks and Caicos

Image zoom Courtesy of The Palms Turks & Caicos

Score: 94.30

More information: thepalmstc.com

12. Kamalame Cay, Bahamas

Image zoom Courtesy of Kamalame Cay

Score: 94.34

More information: kamalame.com

11. COMO Parrot Cay, Turks and Caicos

Image zoom Courtesy of COMO Parrot Cay

Score: 94.51

More information: comohotels.com/en/parrotcay

Book This Deal

COMO Parrot Cay, skylark.com, rates from $721/night

Includes $100 resort credit, daily breakfast

10. Jamaica Inn, Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Image zoom Courtesy of Jamaica Inn

Score: 94.53

More information: jamaicainn.com

9. Cap Maison, St. Lucia

Image zoom Courtesy of Cap Maison

Score: 94.55

More information: capmaison.com

8. Secret Bay, Dominica

Image zoom Noe DeWitt

Score: 94.60

More information: secretbay.dm

7. Le Sereno, St. Bart’s

Image zoom Courtesy of Le Sereno St. Barths

Score: 95.00

More information: serenohotels.com

6. Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Montego Bay, Jamaica

Image zoom Courtesy of Round Hill Hotel and Villas

Score: 95.32

More information: roundhill.com

Book This Deal

Round Hill Hotel and Villas, skylark.com, rates from $328/night

Includes $100 spa credit, daily breakfast

5. Tensing Pen, Negril, Jamaica

Image zoom Courtesy of Tensing Pen

Score: 95.67

More information: tensingpen.com

4. Jade Mountain, St. Lucia

Image zoom Courtesy of Jade Mountain

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 95.75

More information: jademountain.com

3. Curtain Bluff, Antigua

Image zoom Courtesy of Curtain Bluff

Score: 95.95

More information: http://www.curtainbluff.com

2. Frangipani Beach Resort, Anguilla

Image zoom Courtesy of Frangipani Beach Resort

Score: 96.25

More information: frangipaniresort.com

1. The Shore Club Turks and Caicos

Image zoom Courtesy of The Shore Club Turks and Caicos

Score: 96.79

More information: theshoreclubtc.com

This property, opened in late 2016, is the only major development on Long Bay Beach — considered one of the most beautiful on Providenciales, the most populated island of Turks and Caicos. Why do readers love it? One respondent commented on the “beautiful rooms” — a mix of spacious private villas set right on the beach and elegant suites decked out in blues, whites, and sandy hues — and others praised the dining options from acclaimed chef Martin Davies, which include a Caribbean venue and a nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian) restaurant. In addition to the expected amenities (indoor-outdoor spa, water sports, four different pools), guests can also take part in community events hosted on property or charter the Shore Club’s private yacht.

See all of our readers' favorite hotels, cities, airlines, cruise lines, and more in the World's Best Awards for 2019.