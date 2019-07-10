The Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas
This time last year, the travel infrastructure in the Caribbean looked very different. In 2018, readers’ choices for the best Caribbean resorts understandably drew heavily from properties outside the main path of 2017’s devastating hurricanes. Jamaica and St. Lucia (largely untouched by the storms) and Anguilla and Turks and Caicos (some of the first destinations to recover), in particular, dominated the rankings.
As editors, we’ve been doing as much as we can to encourage travel to this vibrant region; right now, tourism dollars mean real change. And we are happy to report that, if our readers’ choices for the 2019 World’s Best list is any indication, some of our favorite Caribbean destinations are back in fighting form.
Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.
The most well-represented island on this year’s list of resorts? Jamaica, a tried-and-true destination that offers a variety of landscapes, atmospheres, and cultural experiences. Tensing Pen, on the western tip of the island, was the top-ranked Jamaica property on this year’s list. Said one fan of the resort, “You know exactly what to expect before going. This small property has just what you need to relax and unwind.” Another reader agreed: “Their service is like no other. I cannot wait to go back!”
Two well-loved islands — both of which were able to recover quickly from the storms — are St. Lucia, which has four properties on the list, and Anguilla, which has three. And many properties on this year’s list represent other destinations (the British Virgin Islands, St. Bart’s, Dominica) indicative of the region’s broader comeback. Puerto Rico, absent from last year’s rankings as the hurricane fallout continued to reverberate, now claims two honorees, including the Serafina Beach Hotel in San Juan’s Condado district (the first new opening after Maria). One respondent had stayed there five times in the past year, while another praised its “sexy, swanky look” and “great location for nightlife.”
Turks and Caicos properties earned three spots on this year’s list, including the No. 1 Resort in the region. Read on for the full list.
25. Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Puerto Rico
Score: 91.28
More information: ritzcarlton.com
24. Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa, Anguilla
Score: 91.85
More information: zemibeach.com
23. Serafina Beach Hotel, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Score: 92.21
More information: serafinabeachhotel.com
22. Couples Sans Souci, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Score: 92.67
More information: couples.com/resorts/sans-souci
21. Necker Island, British Virgin Islands
Score: 93.07
More information: virginlimitededition.com/en/necker-island
20. Nisbet Plantation Beach Club, Nevis
Score: 93.33
More information: nisbetplantation.com
19. Couples Tower Isle, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Score: 93.73
More information: couples.com/resorts/tower-isle
18. Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort, St. Lucia
Score: 93.74
More information: viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/sugar-beach
17. Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour
Score: 93.75
More information: hyatt.com
16. Rockhouse Hotel, Negril, Jamaica
Score: 93.93
More information: rockhouse.com
15. Anse Chastanet, St. Lucia
Score: 94.00
More information: ansechastanet.com
14. Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection, Anguilla
Score: 94.09
More information: aubergeresorts.com/malliouhana
13. The Palms Turks and Caicos
Score: 94.30
More information: thepalmstc.com
12. Kamalame Cay, Bahamas
Score: 94.34
More information: kamalame.com
11. COMO Parrot Cay, Turks and Caicos
Score: 94.51
More information: comohotels.com/en/parrotcay
10. Jamaica Inn, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Score: 94.53
More information: jamaicainn.com
9. Cap Maison, St. Lucia
Score: 94.55
More information: capmaison.com
8. Secret Bay, Dominica
Score: 94.60
More information: secretbay.dm
7. Le Sereno, St. Bart’s
Score: 95.00
More information: serenohotels.com
6. Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Montego Bay, Jamaica
Score: 95.32
More information: roundhill.com
5. Tensing Pen, Negril, Jamaica
Score: 95.67
More information: tensingpen.com
4. Jade Mountain, St. Lucia
WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 95.75
More information: jademountain.com
3. Curtain Bluff, Antigua
Score: 95.95
More information: http://www.curtainbluff.com
2. Frangipani Beach Resort, Anguilla
Score: 96.25
More information: frangipaniresort.com
1. The Shore Club Turks and Caicos
Score: 96.79
More information: theshoreclubtc.com
This property, opened in late 2016, is the only major development on Long Bay Beach — considered one of the most beautiful on Providenciales, the most populated island of Turks and Caicos. Why do readers love it? One respondent commented on the “beautiful rooms” — a mix of spacious private villas set right on the beach and elegant suites decked out in blues, whites, and sandy hues — and others praised the dining options from acclaimed chef Martin Davies, which include a Caribbean venue and a nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian) restaurant. In addition to the expected amenities (indoor-outdoor spa, water sports, four different pools), guests can also take part in community events hosted on property or charter the Shore Club’s private yacht.
