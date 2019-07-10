The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World in 2019

By Sarah Bruning
July 10, 2019
Courtesy of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

To stand out in the increasingly crowded hospitality industry and earn travelers’ continued allegiance, hotel brands must maintain a consistently impeccable standard of service across all their locations. They must also continue to innovate and stay abreast of travelers’ needs and desires. The brands that manage to excel at this earn the trust (and, importantly, repeat business) of T+L’s readers, who show their appreciation each year through the World’s Best survey.

Every year, for the World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotel brands on their locations, rooms/facilities, food, service, and overall value.

This year, T+L readers championed quite a few chains with strong regional concentrations. Known for their elegant whimsy, Kit Kemp’s Firmdale Hotels — a set of ten properties located in New York and London — earned the No. 17 spot, while Inkaterra — which has seven locations throughout Peru — leapt onto the list at No. 3. “Each property was unique and very beautiful,” wrote one reader of the sustainable travel brand. “The Cuzco hotel is very romantic with lots of history, and the Machu Picchu property is in a natural setting surrounded by wildlife.” No. 5, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, which operates primarily in Portugal, stood out to T+L readers as being “excellent for both business and leisure.” Two India-based hotel brands — the No. 10 The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts, and No. 2 Oberoi Hotels & Resorts — each earned high praise for their opulence and personalized service.

Still, there’s something to be said for breadth, as large international hotel brands dominated the category. The “classic brand” and “legacy” of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, which occupies the No. 25 spot, inspire loyalty among T+L readers, and just as devoted are the self-proclaimed Amanjunkies — no doubt eagerly awaiting the chain’s 2020 arrival in New York City — who swear the No. 15 company delivers an “unparalleled experience.”

But as wellness tourism continues to boom, this year’s No. 1 — a repeat winner and a leader in innovative well-being initiatives for the whole family — should come as little surprise. Read on to find out who the reigning champ is and which other brands T+L readers honored.

For more on how readers' scores are compiled, refer to our Methodology.

25. St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Score: 90.03

More information: st-regis.marriott.com

24. The Luxury Collection

Courtesy of The Luxury Collection

Score: 90.33

More information: the-luxury-collection.marriott.com

23. Rocco Forte Hotels

Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

Score: 90.61

More information: roccofortehotels.com

22. Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts

Score: 90.65

More information: banyantree.com

21. Belmond

Courtesy of Belmond

Score: 90.69

More information: belmond.com/hotels

20. Mandarin Oriental

Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

Score: 90.80

More information: mandarinoriental.com

19. Hyatt Ziva

Courtesy of Hyatt Ziva

Score: 91.08

More information: hyatt.com/brands/all-inclusive

18. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Score: 91.16

More information: rosewoodhotels.com

17. Firmdale Hotels

Courtesy of Firmdale Hotels

Score: 91.33

More information: firmdalehotels.com

16. Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of Shangri La Hotels and Resorts

Score: 91.47

More information: shangri-la.com

15. Aman

Courtesy of Aman

Score: 92.75

More information: aman.com

14. One&Only Resorts

Courtesy of One&Only Resorts

Score: 93.06

More information: oneandonlyresorts.com

13. Auberge Resorts Collection

Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Score: 93.30

More information: aubergeresorts.com

12. The Peninsula Hotels

Courtesy of The Peninsula Hotels

Score: 93.32

More information: peninsula.com

11. COMO Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of COMO Hotels & Resorts

Score: 93.33

More information: comohotels.com

10. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Courtesy of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Score: 93.41

More information: theleela.com

9. Raffles Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of Raffles Hotels & Resorts

Score: 93.47

More information: raffles.com

8. Sofitel Legend

Courtesy of Sofitel Legend

Score: 93.60

More information: sofitel.accorhotels.com

7. Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

Courtesy of Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

Score: 93.74

More information: anantara.com

6. Red Carnation Hotel Collection

Courtesy of Red Carnation Hotel Collection

Score: 94.11

More information: redcarnationhotels.com

5. Montage Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of Montage Hotels and Resorts

Score: 94.60

More information: montagehotels.com

4. Tivoli Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of Tivoli Hotels & Resorts

Score: 94.75

More information: tivolihotels.com

3. Inkaterra Hotels

Courtesy of Inkaterra Hotels

Score: 94.84

More information: inkaterra.com

2. Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Score: 95.24

More information: oberoihotels.com

1. Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Courtesy of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Score: 98.56

More information: sixsenses.com

“True pioneers in wellness,” as one reader described it, Six Senses delivers innovative treatments, best-in-class amenities, and dining experiences that are as indulgent as they are health-conscious. All of these aspects work in concert to help guests of all ages develop more mindful habits. Also impressive is what another reader touts as the brand’s “incredible commitment to sustainability.” There’s even a designated vice president who oversees initiatives devoted to that purpose, including replacing plastic water bottles with recyclable glass ones at all of the brand’s 17 properties. But perhaps what makes Six Senses’ diverse portfolio so consistently popular among T+L readers is what one fan described as “true emotional hospitality” — the kind of gracious, intuitive service that leaves each guest feeling special and seen.

See all of our readers' favorite hotels, cities, airlines, cruise lines, and more in the World's Best Awards for 2019.

