The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World in 2019
To stand out in the increasingly crowded hospitality industry and earn travelers’ continued allegiance, hotel brands must maintain a consistently impeccable standard of service across all their locations. They must also continue to innovate and stay abreast of travelers’ needs and desires. The brands that manage to excel at this earn the trust (and, importantly, repeat business) of T+L’s readers, who show their appreciation each year through the World’s Best survey.
Every year, for the World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotel brands on their locations, rooms/facilities, food, service, and overall value.
This year, T+L readers championed quite a few chains with strong regional concentrations. Known for their elegant whimsy, Kit Kemp’s Firmdale Hotels — a set of ten properties located in New York and London — earned the No. 17 spot, while Inkaterra — which has seven locations throughout Peru — leapt onto the list at No. 3. “Each property was unique and very beautiful,” wrote one reader of the sustainable travel brand. “The Cuzco hotel is very romantic with lots of history, and the Machu Picchu property is in a natural setting surrounded by wildlife.” No. 5, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, which operates primarily in Portugal, stood out to T+L readers as being “excellent for both business and leisure.” Two India-based hotel brands — the No. 10 The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts, and No. 2 Oberoi Hotels & Resorts — each earned high praise for their opulence and personalized service.
Still, there’s something to be said for breadth, as large international hotel brands dominated the category. The “classic brand” and “legacy” of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, which occupies the No. 25 spot, inspire loyalty among T+L readers, and just as devoted are the self-proclaimed Amanjunkies — no doubt eagerly awaiting the chain’s 2020 arrival in New York City — who swear the No. 15 company delivers an “unparalleled experience.”
But as wellness tourism continues to boom, this year’s No. 1 — a repeat winner and a leader in innovative well-being initiatives for the whole family — should come as little surprise. Read on to find out who the reigning champ is and which other brands T+L readers honored.
25. St. Regis Hotels & Resorts
Score: 90.03
More information: st-regis.marriott.com
24. The Luxury Collection
Score: 90.33
More information: the-luxury-collection.marriott.com
23. Rocco Forte Hotels
Score: 90.61
More information: roccofortehotels.com
22. Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts
Score: 90.65
More information: banyantree.com
21. Belmond
Score: 90.69
More information: belmond.com/hotels
20. Mandarin Oriental
Score: 90.80
More information: mandarinoriental.com
19. Hyatt Ziva
Score: 91.08
More information: hyatt.com/brands/all-inclusive
18. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts
Score: 91.16
More information: rosewoodhotels.com
17. Firmdale Hotels
Score: 91.33
More information: firmdalehotels.com
16. Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts
Score: 91.47
More information: shangri-la.com
15. Aman
Score: 92.75
More information: aman.com
14. One&Only Resorts
Score: 93.06
More information: oneandonlyresorts.com
13. Auberge Resorts Collection
Score: 93.30
More information: aubergeresorts.com
12. The Peninsula Hotels
Score: 93.32
More information: peninsula.com
11. COMO Hotels & Resorts
Score: 93.33
More information: comohotels.com
10. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
Score: 93.41
More information: theleela.com
9. Raffles Hotels & Resorts
Score: 93.47
More information: raffles.com
8. Sofitel Legend
Score: 93.60
More information: sofitel.accorhotels.com
7. Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas
Score: 93.74
More information: anantara.com
6. Red Carnation Hotel Collection
Score: 94.11
More information: redcarnationhotels.com
5. Montage Hotels & Resorts
Score: 94.60
More information: montagehotels.com
4. Tivoli Hotels & Resorts
Score: 94.75
More information: tivolihotels.com
3. Inkaterra Hotels
Score: 94.84
More information: inkaterra.com
2. Oberoi Hotels & Resorts
Score: 95.24
More information: oberoihotels.com
1. Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas
Score: 98.56
More information: sixsenses.com
“True pioneers in wellness,” as one reader described it, Six Senses delivers innovative treatments, best-in-class amenities, and dining experiences that are as indulgent as they are health-conscious. All of these aspects work in concert to help guests of all ages develop more mindful habits. Also impressive is what another reader touts as the brand’s “incredible commitment to sustainability.” There’s even a designated vice president who oversees initiatives devoted to that purpose, including replacing plastic water bottles with recyclable glass ones at all of the brand’s 17 properties. But perhaps what makes Six Senses’ diverse portfolio so consistently popular among T+L readers is what one fan described as “true emotional hospitality” — the kind of gracious, intuitive service that leaves each guest feeling special and seen.
