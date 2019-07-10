Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

To stand out in the increasingly crowded hospitality industry and earn travelers’ continued allegiance, hotel brands must maintain a consistently impeccable standard of service across all their locations. They must also continue to innovate and stay abreast of travelers’ needs and desires. The brands that manage to excel at this earn the trust (and, importantly, repeat business) of T+L’s readers, who show their appreciation each year through the World’s Best survey.

Every year, for the World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotel brands on their locations, rooms/facilities, food, service, and overall value.

This year, T+L readers championed quite a few chains with strong regional concentrations. Known for their elegant whimsy, Kit Kemp’s Firmdale Hotels — a set of ten properties located in New York and London — earned the No. 17 spot, while Inkaterra — which has seven locations throughout Peru — leapt onto the list at No. 3. “Each property was unique and very beautiful,” wrote one reader of the sustainable travel brand. “The Cuzco hotel is very romantic with lots of history, and the Machu Picchu property is in a natural setting surrounded by wildlife.” No. 5, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, which operates primarily in Portugal, stood out to T+L readers as being “excellent for both business and leisure.” Two India-based hotel brands — the No. 10 The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts, and No. 2 Oberoi Hotels & Resorts — each earned high praise for their opulence and personalized service.

Still, there’s something to be said for breadth, as large international hotel brands dominated the category. The “classic brand” and “legacy” of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, which occupies the No. 25 spot, inspire loyalty among T+L readers, and just as devoted are the self-proclaimed Amanjunkies — no doubt eagerly awaiting the chain’s 2020 arrival in New York City — who swear the No. 15 company delivers an “unparalleled experience.”

But as wellness tourism continues to boom, this year’s No. 1 — a repeat winner and a leader in innovative well-being initiatives for the whole family — should come as little surprise. Read on to find out who the reigning champ is and which other brands T+L readers honored.

For more on how readers' scores are compiled, refer to our Methodology.

25. St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Image zoom Courtesy of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Score: 90.03

Book This Deal

The St. Regis San Francisco, skylark.com, rates from $398/night

Includes $100 food & beverage credit, daily breakfast

24. The Luxury Collection

Image zoom Courtesy of The Luxury Collection

Score: 90.33

23. Rocco Forte Hotels

Image zoom Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

Score: 90.61

22. Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts

Image zoom Courtesy of Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts

Score: 90.65

21. Belmond

Image zoom Courtesy of Belmond

Score: 90.69

Book This Deal

Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel, skylark.com, rates from $204/night

Includes private afternoon or evening tea, daily breakfast

20. Mandarin Oriental

Image zoom Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

Score: 90.80

19. Hyatt Ziva

Image zoom Courtesy of Hyatt Ziva

Score: 91.08

18. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Image zoom Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Score: 91.16

17. Firmdale Hotels

Image zoom Courtesy of Firmdale Hotels

Score: 91.33

16. Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts

Image zoom Courtesy of Shangri La Hotels and Resorts

Score: 91.47

Book This Deal

Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo, skylark.com, rates from $517/night

Includes $100 resort credit, daily breakfast

15. Aman

Image zoom Courtesy of Aman

Score: 92.75

14. One&Only Resorts

Image zoom Courtesy of One&Only Resorts

Score: 93.06

13. Auberge Resorts Collection

Image zoom Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Score: 93.30

12. The Peninsula Hotels

Image zoom Courtesy of The Peninsula Hotels

Score: 93.32

11. COMO Hotels & Resorts

Image zoom Courtesy of COMO Hotels & Resorts

Score: 93.33

10. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Image zoom Courtesy of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Score: 93.41

9. Raffles Hotels & Resorts

Image zoom Courtesy of Raffles Hotels & Resorts

Score: 93.47

Book This Deal

Raffles Istanbul, skylark.com, rates from $359/night

Includes Chai Time, access to the Raffles Club, $100 resort credit

8. Sofitel Legend

Image zoom Courtesy of Sofitel Legend

Score: 93.60

7. Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

Image zoom Courtesy of Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

Score: 93.74

6. Red Carnation Hotel Collection

Image zoom Courtesy of Red Carnation Hotel Collection

Score: 94.11

5. Montage Hotels & Resorts

Image zoom Courtesy of Montage Hotels and Resorts

Score: 94.60

4. Tivoli Hotels & Resorts

Image zoom Courtesy of Tivoli Hotels & Resorts

Score: 94.75

3. Inkaterra Hotels

Image zoom Courtesy of Inkaterra Hotels

Score: 94.84

Book This Deal

Inkaterra Machu Picchu, skylark.com, rates from $497/night

Includes de-stress massage, aromatherapy welcome kit, daily breakfast

2. Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Image zoom Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Score: 95.24

1. Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Image zoom Courtesy of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Score: 98.56

“True pioneers in wellness,” as one reader described it, Six Senses delivers innovative treatments, best-in-class amenities, and dining experiences that are as indulgent as they are health-conscious. All of these aspects work in concert to help guests of all ages develop more mindful habits. Also impressive is what another reader touts as the brand’s “incredible commitment to sustainability.” There’s even a designated vice president who oversees initiatives devoted to that purpose, including replacing plastic water bottles with recyclable glass ones at all of the brand’s 17 properties. But perhaps what makes Six Senses’ diverse portfolio so consistently popular among T+L readers is what one fan described as “true emotional hospitality” — the kind of gracious, intuitive service that leaves each guest feeling special and seen.