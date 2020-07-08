These Hotel Brands Offer the Most Bang for Your Buck

This year’s World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of COVID-19. The results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic, but we hope that this year’s honorees will inspire your trips to come — whenever they may be.

When you’re looking for somewhere to stay while traveling there are a lot of important things to consider, like location and amenities. But for most people it’s safe to say the biggest factor is cost or, more specifically, the value of a stay. While not all hotels are priced equally, some give you a lot more bang for your buck in terms of amenities, services provided, perks, in-room surprises, and the little (and big) things that make a property special — and stretch your dollar further.

Every year, for the World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotel brands on their locations, rooms/facilities, food, service, and overall value.

For the 2020 awards, our well-traveled readers ranked a number of hotel brands to share the ones they believe offer the best absolute value. In their experience, these brands give guests much more than just a place to rest their heads at night. So, as you plan a future vacation or business trip, consult this list with hotels chains dotting every corner of the Earth to make sure you're milking your stay for everything it’s worth.

Image zoom Courtesy of Capella Hotels, Resorts, and Spas

1. Capella Hotels & Resorts

Self described “masters in the craft of The Stay,” Capella Hotels & Resorts has locations around Asia, Australia, and Europe. At these resorts, from Ubud to Dusseldorf, the guest experience is tailored to each individual guest, meaning the money you put into your trip will reflect a personalized experience unrivaled by the competition. Whether you’re searching for a highly authentic local experience organized by the property, or simply a dedicated staff who will go above and beyond to ensure your comfort, our readers want you to know that a stay with Capella Hotels & Resorts is an investment that gives you much more than you bargained for.

2. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

3. Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

4. Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

5. Red Carnation Hotel Collection

Image zoom Courtesy of Sofitel Legend

6. Sofitel Legend

7. (TIE) Hyatt Ziva

7. (TIE) Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

9. Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris

10. MGallery by Sofitel

Image zoom Courtesy of Alila Hotels and Resorts

11. Alila

12. Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts

13. Belmond

14. Aman

Image zoom Courtesy of One&Only

15. One&Only Resorts

16. Thompson Hotels

17. Rocco Forte Hotels

18. Joie de Vivre Hotels

19. COMO Hotels & Resorts

20. Inkaterra Hotels

21. Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts

22. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts

Image zoom Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

23. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

24. Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group

25. Auberge Resorts Collection