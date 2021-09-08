Disney Cruise Line was voted the No. 1 Mega-ship Ocean Cruise Line in the 2021 World's Best Awards — and it's only getting better.

Disney Cruise Line Is the World's Best, According to T+L Readers — Here's What Makes It so Magical

With incredible programming for kids and adults alike, world-class entertainment, unique dining experiences, and a hefty sprinkle of Disney magic, Disney Cruise Line continuously wows guests of all ages. So it's no wonder Travel + Leisure readers voted it the No. 1 Mega-ship Ocean Cruise Line in the 2021 World's Best Awards.

While there are plenty of great mega-ship ocean cruise lines, Disney Cruise Line offers experiences guests just can't find anywhere else. A vacation on one of its ships is just as much about all the enchanting action you'll find on board as it is about the destinations you'll visit. From excursions to Castaway Cay — Disney's beloved private island — to Star Wars and Marvel-themed days at sea, to character experiences, there's nothing like a Disney cruise.

The magnificent three-deck atrium lobby on the Disney Fantasy features Art Nouveau-inspired details reminiscent of the Golden Age of cruising. Credit: Courtesy of Disney

And the cruise line is about to get even more magical. This year, the Disney Cruise Line unveiled new details about the upcoming Disney Wish ship — scheduled to set sail on its maiden voyage next summer — and with all-new experiences inspired by some of Disney's most beloved characters and films, it's going to be the best ship yet.

There's truly something for everyone on board the Disney Wish. Disney Cruise Line is already known for fantastic kids clubs and family-friendly programming, but brand-new experiences — like the Oceaneer Club's Walt Disney Imagineering Lab Ride Studio and the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, AquaMouse — promise to take family vacations to the next level. Engaging dining experiences themed to Frozen and Marvel's Avengers are sure to delight guests of all ages, and there are several adults-only experiences that prove the Disney fun isn't just for the under-18 crowd.

The Disney Dream docks at Castaway Cay, Disney's private island in the tropical waters of the Bahamas, reserved exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests Credit: David Roark/Disney